Metro Consulting Associates Expands Cincinnati Team; Hires Dedicated Business Development Manager Jason Sweet to Support Market Growth

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Consulting Associates (MCA), a multifaceted energy, land, and community development firm, today announced the addition of business development manager Jason Sweet to expand the firm's presence in the Cincinnati Tri-State area with a focus on land surveying services and the power and energy markets.

"We are committed to growing our office in the OH-KY-IN Metropolitan Area, stated MCA President Damon L. Garrett, PE. "Jason's growth mindset will help bolster our strength in the electric transmission/distribution and renewable energy markets in addition to land surveying services for a variety of project types."

A Cincinnati resident, Sweet comes to MCA with 12 years of business development and sales leadership experience, most recently serving as National Business Development Manager with Robson Forensic, a national leader in expert witness consulting within A/E/C industries and other technical areas. Sweet excels in connecting qualified professionals with the right projects to yield success. He holds a bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University.

"I'm excited to join a team dedicated to growth for the benefit of its people, clients, and community," stated Sweet. "My goal is to bring this same dedication, technical expertise, and service excellence to the tri-state market."

About Metro Consulting Associates

Metro Consulting Associates (MCA) is a multifaceted energy, land, and community development firm that serves both private and public sector clients throughout the Midwestern United States and beyond. Founded in 2009 as a land surveying firm, MCA has grown to provide a mix of services, talent, and technology driven by client needs and community goals to make life better. Serving clients in the renewables, electric utilities, municipal, land development, and oil and gas markets, MCA's technical expertise will satisfy any and all emerging challenges, taking you where you want to go. Learn more at metroca.net

