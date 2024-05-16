Metro Consulting Associates Launches Construction Materials Testing Services

In-house field testing & AASHTO-accredited laboratory provide accurate, reliable turnkey services at competitive rates

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Consulting Associates (MCA), a multifaceted energy, land, and community development firm, now offers construction materials testing (CMT) services, including field testing backed by an AASHTO-accredited laboratory. The firm's seasoned CMT professionals are certified by the Michigan Concrete Association and American Concrete Institute and ensure the quality of construction matches approved designs via concrete, soils, asphalt, and aggregate testing.

"Adding CMT services to our repertoire was a logical addition to enhance client services downstream of the firm's design work, ensuring quality execution in the field," stated MCA President Damon L. Garrett, PE. "It also complements our construction services offering, including construction staking/layout and construction observation."

"We identified a clear market need for client-focused CMT services and made that our mission," said MCA CMT Advisor Aaron Cox, CSP, CUSP, RSO. "As such, our projects follow a day-rate billing model and our CMT experts respect client schedules—we show up on time and stay through project completion."

The firm's CMT team delivers accurate and reliable results with high-quality reporting for projects within a 22-county area in Michigan bounded by the cities of Detroit, Monroe, Coldwater, Battle Creek, Lansing, Bay City, and Port Huron. The firm operates one of the only CMT labs in Detroit City limits for expedited sample processing and results.

CMT Field Testing Capabilities:

Concrete Testing

Soil Testing

Concrete Mix Design Submittals

Asphalt Testing

Special Inspections

Floor Flatness

Asphalt & Concrete Coring/Sampling

AASHTO-Accredited Lab Capabilities (accredited in 35 standards for the following categories):

QMS

Soils

Aggregate

Concrete

In addition, MCA is Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) prequalified for construction testing specific to aggregates and concrete and welcomes teaming opportunities for project bids. For more information on MCA's CMT services and capabilities, visit: https://metroca.net/expertise/construction-materials-testing/

About Metro Consulting Associates

Celebrating 15 years of excellence, Metro Consulting Associates (MCA) is a multifaceted energy, land, and community development firm serving private and public sector clients throughout the Midwestern United States and beyond. Founded in 2009 as a land surveying firm, MCA respects its heritage while strategically plotting a future focused on client-centric solutions and community goals to make life better. Supporting clients in the power and energy, municipal, land development, and oil and gas markets, MCA's technical expertise will satisfy any and all emerging challenges, taking you where you want to go. Explore more at metroca.net.

