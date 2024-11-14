Metro Credit Union Debuts New Business Checking Account with Features to Make Banking More Accessible for Business Owners

CHELSEA, Mass., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Credit Union, the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, today announced the launch of its new Metro Business Checking account. Designed with business owner needs in mind, the checking account is available at Essential and Premium tiers.

"With our approach to this new business deposit account we wanted to simplify the experience, offer top services and features, and make it accessible to more business owner members," said Robert Cashman, President and CEO of Metro Credit Union. "Our options offer flexibility for businesses to find the solutions they need."

Both Essential and Premium tiers include unlimited transactions, no transaction fees, and free cash management in addition to other benefits. Metro has also partnered with StrategyCorps to offer BaZingBiz, a suite of value-added benefits available exclusively to its business checking members.

Essential Business Checking features include:

Free mobile check deposits

Debit card with $3,000 daily limit

daily limit BaZingBiz benefits valued at up to $2,400 annually

Premium Business Checking features also include:

Competitive tiered interest rate structure

Bonus interest rate on Business Membership Savings

Debit card with $5,000+ daily limit

Free basic checks, same day ACH, additional authorized iBanking users

BaZingBiz benefits valued at up to $3,000

Learn more about Metro Business Checking here and for business growth strategies, find information on Metro Commercial Lending options here.

About Metro Credit Union

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, with $3.4 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to close to 200,000 members in Barnstable, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties in Massachusetts, and Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, and Strafford counties in New Hampshire. Metro is the credit union of choice for employees at over 1,200 companies through its Metro@work program.

Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Dorchester, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Medford, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Reading, Salem, Tewksbury, and West Roxbury. Metro is also a Juntos Avanzamos ("Together We Advance") designated credit union, an honor given to financial institutions for their commitment to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant consumers. Metro was recently named among the most charitable companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal. Learn more at MetroCU.org.

