Metro Detroit COVID-19 Testing Laboratory Inundated with Calls from Michigan Companies Needing Help Navigating New Vaccine and Testing Rules

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard Laboratories, headquartered in West Bloomfield, Mich. (7901 Orchard Lake Road, Suite 100) and one of the largest COVID-19 testing laboratories in the state, has been inundated with calls from companies in Michigan needing help navigating the new rules regarding vaccination and testing that were outlined by President Biden on Sept. 9. Many calls are from large manufacturing companies who may be impacted the most as President Biden announced on Thursday that he was directing the US Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to have workers vaccinated or be tested weekly for the virus. As the Delta variant continues to spread, Orchard Laboratories saw a 25 percent increase in demand for COVID-19 testing in the past month. The 24-hour laboratory currently has a capacity for over 10,000 tests a day. Same day service is available and is important for fast notifications when an employee tests positive. For photos of Orchard Laboratories and their logo click here.

"Companies are scrambling to navigate the new rules and we are here to help," said Sami Ahmad, Co-Founder and President of Orchard Laboratories. "As a high-quality laboratory, we can help companies logistically implement testing for COVID-19 and arrange vaccination and testing programs to comply with the new mandate."

In April 2020, soon after the pandemic started, Orchard Laboratories was the first private laboratory in Michigan to provide rapid testing for COVID-19 with state-of-the-art equipment using the Emergency Use Authorization protocol for the ThermoFisher TaqPath Covid 19 assay. Since then, the company has been open seven days-a-week, added new technology, and continues to receive samples from throughout the state as well as from other midwestern states including Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois. The laboratory provides testing for residential nursing homes, doctors' offices, urgent cares, municipalities, schools, and hospitals. Orchard Laboratories opened a New Jersey facility in December 2020 to service medical facilities in the East Coast.

As a leading diagnostic laboratory, Orchard Laboratories met the pandemic head on by more than doubling its number of employed staff since March 2020. Orchard Laboratories is a CLIA/COLA Accredited Facility meeting federal clinical laboratory standards. For more information, please go to www.orchard-labs.com

About Orchard Laboratories

Orchard Laboratories is a state-of-the art clinical reference laboratory, founded in 2014, and located in West Bloomfield, in Southeastern Michigan. As a certified laboratory by CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) and COLA (Commission on Office Laboratory Accreditation), Orchard Laboratories provides chemistry/hematology services, quantitative testing in the areas of molecular diagnostics utilizing Real-Time PCR technology and toxicology with liquid chromatography. The laboratory provides support services for chemistry/hematology, drug testing, medication monitoring and viral/bacterial identification to hospital organizations, medical practices and clinics. Orchard Laboratories' mission is to generate timely and precise results to aid clinical care.

