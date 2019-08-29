Metro Detroit Hospitality Community Celebrates the Best in the Tourism Industry at 25th Anniversary of the ROSE Awards

DETROIT, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau (DMCVB) honored 187 members of the metro Detroit hospitality community for their excellent customer service at the 25th Anniversary of the Recognition of Service Excellence (ROSE) Awards. More than 650 people attended the celebration at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel on Aug. 28, 2019.

During the ceremony Premium Event Services was also awarded the William F. McLaughlin Hospitality Award. This is the only award in the state of Michigan that honors customer service excellence in businesses.

"The metro Detroit hospitality community is made up of the finest front-line and behind the scenes ambassadors that are creating memorable experiences and attracting 19 million visitors to the region each year," said Larry Alexander, DMCVB President & CEO. "The ROSE Awards is our opportunity to say thank you to our partners for all they do to help metro Detroit rise above the rest in providing customer service."

ROSE Award nominations were provided by clients, guests, supervisors and the general public. One winner in each of the six categories was chosen. Additionally, one overall service champion, selected by a panel of expert hospitality professionals was also recognized.

The 2019 category winners were:

Volunteers — Jim O'Keefe , Airport Ambassador Volunteer, Wayne County Airport Authority

, Airport Ambassador Volunteer, Wayne County Airport Authority Attractions and Casinos – Ashley Smith , Guest Services Associate, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

, Guest Services Associate, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History Transportation – Abdulwahab Nagi, Aircraft Load Agent, Delta Air Lines

Restaurants – Brandon Page , Bartender, Apparatus Room at the Detroit Foundation Hotel

, Bartender, Apparatus Room at the Detroit Foundation Hotel Behind the Scenes – Claudete Rotary, Housekeeper, Hyatt Place – Detroit Utica

Hotels – Tammy Lapins, Westin Experience Specialist, The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit

The 2019 Overall Service Champion was Rebecca Sloan, Administrative Assistant at The Fillmore Detroit. Sloan was recognized for her ability to ensure the highest level of guest services to patrons and for her genuine care to assist within the community while keeping a humbling attitude as she was battling breast cancer.

WXYZ's Glenda Lewis served as mistress of ceremonies for the evening, which included entertainment by Beth Griffith-Manley, NUCLASSICA, Rodney Page, Daniel D. and Dave Santia. The Red Rose sponsor of the event was MotorCity Casino Hotel.

For more information about the ROSE Awards, go to theroseawards.com.

*Photos available upon request.*

The Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau (DMCVB) is a private, not-for-profit organization with a mission to market and sell the metropolitan Detroit area on a worldwide basis as a destination for leisure and business travel including conventions, trade shows, corporate meetings, tours and incentive travel to maximize additional visitors, visitor expenditures, state and local tax revenues and job opportunities.

More than 700 businesses are represented in the DMCVB's membership. The DMCVB was founded in 1896 as the world's first convention and visitors bureau. visitdetroit.com

SOURCE Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau

