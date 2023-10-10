Metro Detroit's Premier Breast Cancer Fundraiser & Soirée Uncork for a Cure Returns Saturday, November 4th

Tickets on Sale Now!

PONTIAC Mich., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the 8th annual Uncork for a Cure celebration is happening Saturday, November 4th at M1 Concourse in Pontiac. Uncork for a Cure, hosted by The Dynami Foundation raises funds for scientific research, education and patient support surrounding breast cancer.

Now in its 8th year, Metro Detroit's premier breast cancer fundraiser will feature award-winning chefs, world-class wines, music, art installations, Ferrari track rides hosted by Cauley Ferrari, live and silent auction and more.

This year, The Dynami Foundation is also hosting the sold-out Uncork Up North at the Hagerty Garage in Traverse City (October 11th) and Neiman Marcus Troy will host a sold-out Art & Fashion Show Luncheon (October 19th). This trio of events aims to meet a cumulative goal of $3 million raised over eight years for Invasive Lobular Carcinoma (ILC) research while also supporting local women in financial need.

On November 4th, the 8th Annual Uncork for a Cure celebration will return to M1 Concourse for an evening showcasing the city's best culinary talent and award-winning wines curated by nationally renowned and locally beloved Master Sommelier Madeline Triffon of Plum Market alongside sommeliers and wine professionals. Participating restaurants include Mabel Gray, SheWolf, Grey Ghost, Takoi, Selden Standard, Barda, Oak & Reel, Marrow, Motor City Seafood, Brine Oyster House and many others. Additionally, guests can enjoy M1 Ferrari track rides hosted by Cauley Ferrari.

Local artist Mike Han will return for a live painting experience and new this year, a special Uncork gallery of artwork curated by Mary Wysocki of Paragon Art Collective. This art collective and more will be available in the evening's live and silent auctions. Featured artists include: Amelia Currier, Eric "El Cappy" Lowry, Elijah McNeeley, Matthias De Vogel and Takeisha Jefferson. Artwork is now available for viewing at Neiman Marcus Troy. The full catalog of art and silent auction items can be viewed here: https://e.givesmart.com/events/vp8/i/

To date, the event has raised over $2,000,000. The Dynami Foundation continues to advance the fight against breast cancer, specifically Lobular breast cancer research, which accounts for 15% of all breast cancers yet only 1% of research funding is directed to this common subtype.

The foundation has funded twelve research projects while also funding grants to almost twenty Metro Detroit women in need through the partnership with the Jennie Bicknell Memorial Fund.

"This year marks my 11th year being breast cancer free and I'm even more energized to help local women in need through Uncork for a Cure. I'm so thankful for our partners, chefs, artists, and supporters who have helped us along our journey these past 8 years and looking forward to not only an incredible Uncork celebration but adding two fabulous events to this year's line-up." says founder Flora Migyanka.

Tickets and Sponsorship Opportunities are on sale now.

Additional details can be found: https://www.dynamifoundation.org/

Sponsorship details and registration:https://e.givesmart.com/events/vp8/

Media Contact:

Jill Giacomino 773-791-3922 [email protected]

Keep up with Uncork for a Cure:

https://www.dynamifoundation.org/uncork-for-a-cure

Facebook:UncorkforaCure

Instagram: @UncorkforaCure_Detroit

Dynami is the Greek word for Strength.

The Dynami Foundation is committed to further the science, research, treatment and prevention of breast cancer and to strengthen patients as they navigate the complexities of the breast cancer journey. For more information: www.uncorkforacure.org

SOURCE The Dynami Foundation