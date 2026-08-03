The brand behind the annual food holiday launches its largest celebration to date, rewarding 88 guests on the 8th anniversary on 8/8

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Diner is celebrating the 8th anniversary of National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day on 8/8 with its biggest giveaway yet. To mark the milestone, the restaurant that created the holiday is giving 88 fans across the country Free Fried Chicken & Waffles for a Year through local diner drawings, nationwide social media contests, and influencer partnerships.

Metro Diner Celebrates 8th Anniversary of National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day with 88 Chicken & Waffles for a Year Giveaways

Guests who enjoy Metro Diner's award-winning Fried Chicken & Waffles in-diner on August 8 can enter a drawing at any of the brand's 69 locations for a chance to win. Additional winners will be drawn through Metro Diner's social media channels and influencer partnerships, creating multiple opportunities to be among the 88 lucky winners.

"We created National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day to celebrate the dish that has become synonymous with Metro Diner," said Stanley Goodman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Metro Diner. "As we celebrate the holiday's 8th anniversary on 8/8, it felt only fitting to give 88 fans the chance to enjoy our signature Fried Chicken & Waffles for a year. This year's campaign brings together our restaurants, local communities and fans nationwide, and we can't wait to celebrate our holiday with guests in diners and online."

The celebration will conclude the following week as local diners draw their winner, share the excitement on social media, and welcome their lucky guest back to enjoy their prize.

Metro Diner's fan-favorite dish features half of a crispy fried chicken paired with a fluffy Belgian waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with strawberry butter, and served with Metro Diner's signature sweet-and-spicy sauce.

Created by Metro Diner in 2018, National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day is celebrated annually on August 8 (8/8) in honor of one of the brand's most iconic menu items.

To stay up to date on Metro Diner news, locations and menus visit www.metrodiner.com and follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and Facebook and @MetroDnerOfficial on TikTok.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 as a family-owned eatery in Jacksonville, Florida, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest-growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with over 60 locations east of Mississippi. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades, including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com and "Like" Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and @MetroDinerOfficial on TikTok.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Metro Diner