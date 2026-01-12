METRO DINER OPENS NEW LOCATION IN COLUMBIA

The nationally recognized diner continues its South Carolina growth with a new capital city restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Diner, where timeless American fare is served with modern flair, has opened a new location in Columbia, marking its first restaurant in the capital city. Located at 106 Percival Road in the Jackson Shopping Center, the 4,350-square-foot diner seats 114 guests indoors and 24 on its patio. The restaurant is owned and operated by Managing Partner Marcy Miller, who began her Metro Diner career as a server in Pineville, North Carolina.

"This has been a dream of mine for a long time, and I'm thrilled to offer this community a place that feels like family—where people can gather and enjoy delicious, satisfying meals they can't get anywhere else," Miller said. "We're here to serve serious diner food and create a welcoming atmosphere that keeps guests coming back day after day."

Known for hearty portions and all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings, Metro Diner's award-winning menu features comfort-food favorites ranging from omelets and breakfast platters to BBQ ribs and specialty burgers made with 100% Angus beef.

The brand has earned national recognition since being featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, where host Guy Fieri raved about the Iron City Meatloaf—griddle-seared to lock in flavor and served with rich brown gravy, creamy mashed potatoes and steamed French-style green beans. Another fan favorite is the famous Fried Chicken & Waffle, featuring half of a fried chicken atop a Belgian waffle with decadent strawberry butter and the brand's signature sweet-and-spicy sauce.

In addition to those signature dishes, Miller highly recommends the Cinnamon Roll Pancakes. "One bite will keep you coming back," she said. "It's a fluffy, homemade pancake with a cinnamon swirl inside, topped with made-from-scratch cinnamon butter, cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Who can resist?"

Originally from Lisbon, Ohio, Miller spent six years at the company's Pineville location, starting as a server before moving into management. She later served as a floating manager at several Metro Diner locations, gaining hands-on experience across the brand.

"It's been an incredibly rewarding journey, and today I'm proud to have my name on the door of my very own Metro Diner," Miller said. "I've learned so much from our guests, team members and supportive corporate leadership, and I'm excited to bring that passion to Columbia."

Metro Diner Columbia is conveniently located off I-77 near Fort Jackson, the University of South Carolina, Allen University and Benedict College, and across from Walmart and Sam's Club. The restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will extend hours to 8 p.m. when dinner service launches soon. For more information, call 803-632-0488 or visit www.metrodiner.com.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 as a family-owned eatery in Jacksonville, Florida, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest-growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with over 60 locations east of the Mississippi. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades, including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com and "Like" Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and @MetroDinerOfficial on TikTok.

Contact:

Jackie Rodriguez

[email protected]

SOURCE Metro Diner