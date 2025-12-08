METRO DINER OPENS NEW LOCATION IN BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA

The restaurant brand that redefined American comfort food adds a Southern classic to its growing roster of small cities with big appetites

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Diner, the fast-growing family-friendly brand serving timeless American fare, has opened a new restaurant in the picturesque city of Brunswick, Georgia. Located at 10515 Canal Crossing, the 3,300-square-foot diner seats 116. It's owned and operated by Managing Partner Stephen Blackburn, a native of Savannah, Georgia, who has worked in the restaurant industry for over 30 years, including several years with Metro Diner.

"We're excited to open our doors to the Brunswick community," Blackburn said, "and hope to become the go-to place for those craving breakfast served all day, amazing fried chicken, and so many other mouthwatering homestyle dishes – meals you've tasted before but never like this."

Known for hearty portions and all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings, Metro Diner's menu showcases comfort food favorites – from a variety of omelets and breakfast platters to BBQ ribs and juicy burgers made with 100% Angus beef.

The brand has enjoyed national recognition since being featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Food Network, where host Guy Fieri raved about the Iron City Meatloaf – an all-American favorite that's griddle-seared to seal in all the flavor, then served with rich brown gravy, creamy mashed potatoes and steamed French-style green beans. Another famous dish is Metro Diner's Fried Chicken & Waffle, featuring half of a fried chicken atop a Belgian waffle, topped with decadent strawberry butter and served with signature sweet-and-spicy sauce.

"I'll never forget my first experience at Metro Diner. It was love-at-first-bite thanks to the unbeatable Fried Chicken & Waffle, and I look forward to sharing in this experience with guests who visit our new location," Blackburn said. "At Metro Diner, we believe in Serious Diner Food – serving meals that fill the belly and service that warms the heart, and I know we'll be seeing guests again and again as they explore and enjoy our diverse menu."

Blackburn is a member of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and plans to support the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Metro Diner also supports uniformed first responders, active and retired military members with 10% off when they dine-in.

Metro Diner Brunswick is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; expanding to offer dinner service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the near future. For more information, call 912-430-6625 or visit www.metrodiner.com.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 as a family-owned eatery in Jacksonville, Florida, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest-growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with over 60 locations east of the Mississippi. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades, including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com and "Like" Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and @MetroDinerOfficial on TikTok.

