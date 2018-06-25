METRO: Driving Cleaner Air with Alternative Fuel

Since 2016 METRO has traveled 8.2 million miles on CNG. With 20 more CNG buses on order from New Flyer Industries, METRO aims to improve their environmental footprint in the Space City.

The Houston-Woodlands Area has poor air quality, with 67% of Houston's ozone production coming from mobile emissions including cars, trucks and buses. The American Lung Association ranks Houston 11th on the list of most polluted cities in the United States. METRO implemented change to combat the ever-growing ozone issue and in 2017 used over 1 million gallons of CNG, thereby reducing 1,078 tons of Nitrogen Oxide (NO x ) gas, which contributes heavily to the creation of ozone. CNG buses produce 20 percent less carbon dioxide and 70 percent less carbon monoxide compared to their diesel fuel counterparts, according to the EPA. Further, exhaust from diesel-fueled trucks includes more than 40 substances listed by the EPA as hazardous pollutants. Replacing short-haul diesel vehicles with CNG over time can reduce NO x emissions by up to 50,000 tons per year, which will help the Houston Area achieve ozone attainment.

"METRO, as one of the largest diesel buyers in the area, has a unique opportunity to significantly improve air quality locally by expanding the use of CNG for a large percentage of the 1200 transit buses in Houston", said Freedom Co-Manager Bill Winters. "METRO can be a catalyst for change in Houston by encouraging other local governmental entities to use CNG, which is a proven, clean, cheap, stable, locally produced and reliable transportation fuel." Together, METRO and Freedom CNG are fueling local partnerships while striving to reduce ozone-producing NO x emissions in the Houston-Woodlands area.

