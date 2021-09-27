Metro East Decor Prepares to Launch a Showroom for Beautifully Crafted Dining Tables, Chairs, Cabinets, and More

BELLEVILLE, Ill, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro East Decor is preparing to launch their showroom that will include beautifully crafted dining tables, chairs, cabinets, and more. The creator's mission with this new showroom is to provide people with unique, handcrafted furniture and dining room centerpieces that can be enjoyed while spending time with loved ones and can be passed down from generation to generation.

Metro East Decor was created after one of the co-owners, Ronny, was injured during his deployment in Afghanistan and came together with his family to start making items for their home. They started creating small tables, cabinets, shelves, and an array of other projects, even getting their children involved. After finding success when posting items on social media, Ronny and his wife, Allison, opened up an Etsy shop to sell their items, shipping them across the world. Not only did this open the door to their one-of-a-kind, handcrafted furniture business, but it also proved to the entire family the importance of never taking quality time for granted, which they hope to pass on to those who purchase their furniture.

Each piece of Metro East Decor furniture is carefully crafted and designed to make a statement in living rooms and dining rooms, whether entertaining guests or relaxing with family. The dining room table is where families eat, pray, laugh, love, and learn. The creators of Metro East Decor believe that quality family time can mend many of the world's problems, which is why they want to create pieces that encourage every family to spend more time together.

Metro East Decor's vision is to create pieces of furniture based on the unique needs and wants of their customers. "Start to finish, our tables are handcrafted with you in mind. From hand-selecting all boards from local lumber yards to finishing them with our virtually "Life Proof" sealing process; your new table will be the perfect place to make lifelong memories with the ones you love," states Ronny, owner of Metro East Decor. Their options range from farmhouse to more traditional styles, providing something for every family to love. They will even work with customers to create custom pieces if desired.

The company is excited to announce the opening of their showroom, with the opening date to be determined. Metro East Decor is thrilled to provide customers with the opportunity to view pieces in-person before they make a decision to buy. The showroom will contain an array of pieces, including dining room benches, tables, chairs, cabinets, barstools, and more. It will also provide customers with a chance to peek inside the windows to see the furniture being made!

For those interested in purchasing handcrafted, gorgeous furniture that is designed with high-quality, premium materials to last a lifetime, please visit Metro East Decor at www.metroeastdecor.com to explore their selection.

