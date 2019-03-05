Metro Goldwyn Mayer Appoints Industry Veteran Katie Martin Kelley as Chief Communications Officer

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) today announced that it has hired veteran public relations executive Katie Martin Kelley as Chief Communications Officer, effective immediately.

In her new role, Martin Kelley will work closely with the Company's executive leaders and develop and execute strategic communications programs across all Company divisions, including, corporate, film, television, global sales and distribution and digital/social media. Martin Kelley will report directly to Christopher Brearton, Chief Operating Officer, and work closely with Nancy Tellem, Executive Director, Mark Burnett, Chairman of MGM's Worldwide Television Group, and Jonathan Glickman, President of MGM Studios' Motion Picture Group, to articulate the Company's initiatives and highlight successes across the business.

"We're thrilled to welcome Katie to MGM, and look forward to benefiting from her many years of experience as a leading communications and publicity professional," said Brearton. "Katie truly understands MGM's mission to be Hollywood's leading independent content company. With her unmatched knowledge of the industry, I am confident that she will be an invaluable addition to our leadership team as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plans."

Prior to joining MGM, Martin Kelley spent nearly twelve years at Paramount Pictures overseeing domestic theatrical publicity efforts at Paramount for a wide range of successful franchise properties, including Transformers, Star Trek, Paranormal Activity, Mission: Impossible, Jackass, Jack Reacher, Daddy's Home, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the G.I Joe series of films. She spearheaded awards campaigns for an array of Academy Award-nominees for Best Picture, including Dennis Villeneuve's Arrival, Denzel Washington's Fences, Jason Reitman's Up in the Air, David O. Russell's The Fighter, Joel & Ethan Coen's True Grit, Martin Scorsese's Hugo Cabret and The Wolf of Wall Street, Ava Duvernay's Selma, Adam McKay's The Big Short, and Alexander Payne's Nebraska. She also worked on multiple animated films, including the Academy Award-winning Rango and Golden Globe-winning The Adventures of Tin Tin.

Martin Kelley also oversaw corporate communications on behalf of the studio, reporting to chairman and CEO Brad Grey. In her corporate role, she worked with all divisions of the studio to support and execute the studio's ongoing communication objectives.

Martin Kelley most recently served as publicity consultant for award-winning production company Plan B Entertainment on their films Beautiful Boy, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Vice. She also consulted for Higher Ground Productions.

About Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX. EPIX is available through cable, satellite, telecommunications and streaming TV providers as a linear television, video-on-demand, 'TV Everywhere' and over-the-top (OTT) service and is currently available in the United States ("U.S.") and Puerto Rico. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com .

