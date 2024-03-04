Metro Mattress Names Dino Cifelli as New Chief Executive Officer

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mattress retailer Metro Mattress is proud to announce the appointment of Dino Cifelli as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Cifelli possesses over 30 years of experience in the retail furniture and bedding industry. He has previously held senior leadership roles at Raymour and Flanigan Furniture, Furniture First, Sleepy's, and Levitz where he's demonstrated a track record of success. Cifelli is best known for his unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and his passion for delivering increased business value and performance excellence, values that closely align with those of Metro Mattress.

"I am honored to be chosen as the CEO of Metro Mattress, a company with a remarkable history of delivering excellence to its customers and making a positive impact in the retail bedding industry," said Cifelli. "Together, we will build on this strong foundation, capitalize on new opportunities, and chart a path of sustained success."

In his new role as CEO, Cifelli will guide Metro Mattress through its next phase of growth and development. Metro Mattress has seen significant success in the last few years with new store openings across the Northeast in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. The company now boasts over 70 store locations, 3 warehouse distribution locations, and 280 associates. Cifelli is uniquely positioned to continue this momentum and help the company thrive.

Metro Mattress is a leading mattress retailer in the Northeast providing customers with a broad selection of brand-name mattresses to fit all customer's needs. Metro Mattress has been providing customers with the highest quality mattresses at a tremendous value since 1978. Our mission is simple: to help our customers sleep better and live better. Use the store locator tool to find a store near you or learn more at metromattress.com .

