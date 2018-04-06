Metro MLS and The Danville Area Board of REALTORS® Now Offering MLS Data Through zipForm® Plus

With zipFormMLS-Connect®, real estate professionals have the ability to access their MLS data while logged into zipForm® Plus. By selecting their MLS within zipFormMLS-Connect® and entering their login credentials, users then enter the MLS listing ID, click "Find" and can easily import the data into a zipForm® Plus transaction. Users can also push data directly from their MLS account directly into zipForm® Plus transactions.

"When it comes to the real estate transaction process, data entry plays a critical and time-consuming role," said zipLogix™ Chief Executive Officer Scott Strong. "Members of Metro MLS and The Danville Area Board of REALTORS®, using zipForm® Plus, can simplify and expedite the transaction process, leaving them more time to close additional deals."

Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by, owned by and working for REALTORS® to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions, and is available as a National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.

