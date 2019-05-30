Metro Phoenix Bank Expands its National Outdoor Media Lending Footprint into the Dallas/Fort Worth Market

PHOENIX, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Phoenix Bank (OTCPink: MPHX) ("MPB") announced a multi-million dollar credit facility to Boulevard Media Company, further solidifying itself as a national outdoor media lender. Boulevard Media Company has had a presence in the Arizona and Oklahoma markets since 2011 and is now expanding its billboard portfolio into Texas. Its latest project includes the purchase of digital boards along I-30, a prime corridor connecting Dallas and Fort Worth. This is Metro Phoenix Bank's first transaction in the state of Texas.

"As Boulevard Media continues to grow its billboard presence or upgrades its existing boards, we know Metro Phoenix Bank will be our go-to lender. They truly understand billboard financing and were a vital part in our expansion into the Arlington Texas market." – Rhett Cooney, Boulevard Media Company Managing Partner.

Not only has Metro Phoenix Bank been serving the Outdoor Media market since 2009 but it is also an advocate for the industry. "As a traditional commercial bank with Outdoor Media expertise, Metro Phoenix Bank is a leader in providing the Billboard industry with conventional lending solutions. As part of our endeavor, it is important for us to support the industry by aligning with market experts and trade groups such as OAAA that passionately protect, unite, and advance outdoor media advertising." – Stephen P. Haggard, President/CEO of Metro Phoenix Bank.

About the Company

Metro Phoenix Bank, Inc., established in 2007 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small-to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. MPB offers commercial clients a variety of services ranging from Commercial Real Estate Lending, Outdoor Media Lending, SBA financing solutions, and a robust treasury management platform that includes a specialty Homeowners Association (HOA)/Property Management program. The company is traded over-the-counter as MPHX. For additional information, visit: www.metrophoenixbank.com.

Contact: Stephen P. Haggard

President & CEO

602-346-1800

shaggard@metrophoenixbank.com

SOURCE Metro Phoenix Bank

