Metro Phoenix Bank Receives Multiple Performance Awards of Distinction

PHOENIX, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The numbers are in and Metro Phoenix Bank has received noteworthy rankings from several banking publications. Metro Phoenix Bank (OTCPink: MPHX), headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a $181 Million dollar full-service community Bank that championed through one of the most severe recessions in decades and is now rising to the top of the class. Its commitment to the community, consistent business model, outstanding customer care, and expert business knowledge, have set it apart from other banks.
Metro Phoenix Bank has received recognition from the following:
- Ranked #1 By S&P Global Among 4,383 Banks Under $1 Billion in Assets.
Based on 2017 statistics of the best-performing community banks under $1 Billion in assets, S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked Metro Phoenix Bank #1. S&P Global rankings were determined by six metrics: pretax return on tangible common equity, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted Texas ratio, net interest margin, and loan growth. Go to www.MetroPhoenixBank.com for the full article.
- D|A|Davidson Adds Metro Phoenix Bank to Its Bison Select Bi-Annual Publication.
This publication is limited to 60 micro-cap banks throughout the country. A key focus of Bison's publication is to recognize a subsection of emerging institutions with favorable characteristics that may otherwise be overlooked by the investment community. Go to www.MetroPhoenixBank.com for the full article.
- Metro Phoenix Bank Receives a 5-Star Bauer Rating for 2017 Financial Performance.
A 5-Star rating represents the top performing banks under BauerFinancial selection criteria. BauerFinancial has been reporting on and analyzing the performance of U.S. banks and credit unions since 1983. (www.bauerfinancial.com)
- Ranked #3 By DepositAccounts.com Among 5,557 Banks.
Each year DepositAccounts.com evaluates the financial health of every FDIC insured bank in the United States. Each institution is graded on a number of factors including capitalization, deposit growth, and loan-to-reserve ratios for determining a comprehensive health score. MPB ranked 3rd in the nation and was awarded the Top 200 Healthiest Bank distinction for 2018.
- Ranked #8 By Banker's Caddy as the Highest Performing Bank in the United States.
Metro Phoenix Bank ranked #8 on Banker's Caddy 2018 Top 100 Highest Performing Bank list. Banker's Caddy considers banks across the U.S. based on earnings, asset quality, capital, growth and liquidity. Not only did Metro Phoenix Bank rank #8 but it was the only Arizona bank on the 2018 top 100 list.
Bank President and CEO, Mr. Stephen Haggard, commented that "Metro Phoenix Bank has set the bar high for other Arizona community banks and it was not by chance that we achieved these accolades. By remaining steadfast in our mission of consistently providing small- to mid-sized businesses with meaningful solutions, knowing the Phoenix market, and executing on our business plan, we have truly helped businesses grow, including ours."
Contact:
Stephen P. Haggard
President & CEO
602-346-1800
shaggard@metrophoenixbank.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metro-phoenix-bank-receives-multiple-performance-awards-of-distinction-300654702.html
SOURCE Metro Phoenix Bank
Share this article