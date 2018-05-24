Metro Phoenix Bank Receives Multiple Performance Awards of Distinction

PHOENIX, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The numbers are in and Metro Phoenix Bank has received noteworthy rankings from several banking publications. Metro Phoenix Bank (OTCPink: MPHX), headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a $181 Million dollar full-service community Bank that championed through one of the most severe recessions in decades and is now rising to the top of the class. Its commitment to the community, consistent business model, outstanding customer care, and expert business knowledge, have set it apart from other banks.