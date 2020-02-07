Metro Phoenix Bank Recognizes Non-Recurring Pre-Settlement Provision Expense Reducing Earnings to a Negative $576,000, or a Negative $0.15 per Diluted Share in 4Q 2019

PHOENIX, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Phoenix Bank (OTCPink:MPHX)("Bank") announced a net loss for quarter ending December 31, 2019 of $576,000, or negative $0.15 per diluted share, from net income of $1,009,000, or $0.27 per diluted share in third quarter of 2019. Excluding a non-recurring pre-settlement provision expense, adjusted net income for quarter ending December 31, 2019 was $759,000, or $0.20 per diluted share. Comparatively, adjusted fourth quarter 2019 net income decreased 9.64% from $840,000, or $0.22 per diluted share from fourth quarter 2018.

For the full twelve months of 2019, the Bank reported net income of $2.16 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $3.21 million, or $0.85 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. When excluding the non-recurring pre-settlement provision expense recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019, the adjusted full year net income increased 8.71% to $3.49 million, or $0.93 per diluted share.

Stephen P. Haggard, Bank President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "The disappointing results of fourth quarter 2019 were driven by two material issues that temporarily put the brakes on the Bank's momentum. The first issue was a legacy administration matter pertaining to a 2013 off-balance sheet loan involving a governmental agency loan program. Preliminary findings received by the agency in late fourth quarter were unfavorable to MPB; therefore, we have made a decision to take a pre-settlement provision expense to account for this uncertainty. However, this matter will continue to be contested by the Bank in good faith and we are optimistic that our best efforts can reverse a portion of the financial impact of this event.

The second material issue was market driven, as unprecedented loan payoff activity occurred. This payoff activity was a combination of the aggressive rate refinance boom occurring in Phoenix coupled with properties being sold in a very robust real estate market. Notably, the MPB team worked extremely hard in stemming the net outflow of loans by booking a record number of new loans and building and maintaining a very impressive loan pipeline moving into 2020.

Although the final earnings results of 2019 are underwhelming, 2020 expectations remain very high given the Bank's sustainable core earnings stream, strong balance sheet fundamentals and metrics, growth prospects, marketplace momentum and the experience of the MPB team. To put 2019 in perspective, excluding the one-time provision event, Metro Phoenix Bank's efficiency ratio would have been 58%."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net Income for the quarter was ($576,000) or ($0.15) per diluted share.

or per diluted share. ROA of (0.99%) for the quarter;



ROE of (6.66%) for the quarter;

NIM of 4.41% for the quarter, with the cost of funds stable at 0.81% when compared to the linked quarter cost of funds of 0.81%.

SBA Gains on Sale of $22,000 for the quarter.

for the quarter. Provision Expense of $0 for the quarter.

for the quarter. Efficiency Ratio of 129.44% for the quarter.

Loan growth of (5.55%) for the quarter.

Deposit growth of 10.02% for the quarter.

Non-Performing Asset Ratio is stable at 0.03%, unchanged from the linked quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets grew by 8.74% to $243.3 million at December 31, 2019 and increased 22.12% compared to $199.2 million a year ago. Total loans declined by 5.55% to $169.2 million at December 31, 2019 and increased 11.25% compared to $152.1 million a year ago. Total deposits grew by 10.02% to $205.1 million at December 31, 2019 and increased 24.82% compared to $164.3 million a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $1.88 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.11% of total loans. No material changes have occurred in the credit quality of the loan portfolio since the preceding quarter. Shareholders' equity increased to $33.5 million at December 31, 2019, from $33.9 million the preceding quarter. At December 31, 2019, book value and tangible book value were $9.67 per share compared to $9.87 per share at September 30, 2019 and $9.08 per share a year ago.

Capital Management

The Bank's capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at December 31, 2019. The Bank reported the following capital ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios Bank

12/31/19 Regulatory

Well Capitalized Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio 14.56% 5.00% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 20.68% 6.50% Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 20.68% 8.00% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 21.88% 10.00%

About the Company

Metro Phoenix Bank, Inc., established in 2007 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small- to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. MPB offers commercial clients a variety of services ranging from Commercial Real Estate Lending, Outdoor Media Lending, SBA financing solutions, and a robust treasury management platform that includes a Homeowners Association (HOA)/Property Management specialty program. The company is traded over-the-counter as MPHX. For additional information, visit: www.metrophoenixbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about Metro Phoenix Bank. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: competition, fluctuations in interest rates, dependency on key individuals, loan defaults, geographical concentration, litigation and changes in federal laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and Metro Phoenix Bank assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.



Unaudited Summary Financial Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data or noted otherwise)





















For the Three months

For the Twelve months





ended December 31,

ended December 31,

Year-End

2019

2018

2019

2018

2018 Summary Income Data

















Interest Income 2,974

2,918

12,224

10,762

10,762 Interest expense 467

359

1,724

1,130

1,130 Net Interest Income 2,507

2,559

10,500

9,632

9,632 Provision for (reduction in) loan losses -

35

125

135

135 Provision for (reduction in) unfunded commitments -

37

-

37

37 Non-interest income 139

90

765

674

674 Non-interest expense 3,425

1,442

8,348

5,794

5,794 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities -

-

-

-

- Income (loss) before income taxes (779)

1,135

2,792

4,340

4,340 Provision for income tax (203)

295

633

1,126

1,126 Net Income (576)

840

2,159

3,214

3,214



















Per Share Data

















Shares outstanding end-of-period 3,463

3,408

3,463

3,408

3,408 Earnings per common share (0.17)

0.25

0.62

0.94

0.94 Earnings per common share (Diluted) (0.15)

0.22

0.57

0.85

0.85 Cash dividend declared -

-

-

-

- Total shareholders' equity 33,487

30,947

33,487

30,947

30,947 Book value per share 9.67

9.08

9.67

9.08

9.08



















Selected Balance Sheet Data

















Total assets 243,326

199,245

243,326

199,245

199,245 Securities available-for-sale 654

974

654

974

974 Loans . 169,206

152,099

169,206

152,099

152,099 Allowance for loan losses 1,875

1,676

1,875

1,676

1,676 Deposits 205,084

164,303

205,084

164,303

164,303 Other borrowings 3,100

3,100

3,100

3,100

3,100 Shareholders' equity 33,487

30,947

33,487

30,947

30,947



















Performance Ratios

















Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) (%) -6.66%

10.90%

6.57%

11.00%

11.00% Net interest margin (%) 4.41%

5.27%

4.93%

5.28%

5.28% Cost of Funds 0.81%

0.72%

0.79%

0.73%

0.73% Average assets 229,825

198,267

217,410

187,346

187,346 Return on average assets (annualized) (%) -0.99%

1.68%

0.99%

1.72%

1.72% Shareholders' equity to assets (%) 13.76%

15.53%

13.76%

15.53%

15.53% Efficiency ratio (%) 129.44%

54.44%

74.11%

56.22%

56.22%



















Asset Quality Data

















Nonaccrual loans 68

105

68

105

105 Troubled debt restructurings 10

380

10

380

380 Other real estate -

-

-

-

- Nonperforming assets 68

105

68

105

105 Nonperforming assets to total assets (%) 0.03%

0.05%

0.03%

0.05%

0.05% Nonperforming loans to total loans (%) 0.04%

0.07%

0.04%

0.07%

0.07% Reserve for loan losses to total loans (%) 1.11%

1.10%

1.11%

1.10%

1.10% Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming loans (%) 2757.35%

1596.19%

2757.35%

1596.19%

1596.19% Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming assets (%) 2757.35%

1596.19%

2757.35%

1596.19%

1596.19% Net charge-offs for period -

(38)

(74)

41

41 Average loans 167,357

154,495

165,240

145,525

145,525 Ratio of charge-offs to average loans (%) 0.00%

-0.02%

-0.04%

0.03%

0.03%



















Regulatory Capital Ratios

















Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (%) 14.56%

15.60%

14.56%

15.60%

15.60% Common Equity Tier 1 (%) 20.68%

20.94%

20.68%

20.94%

20.94% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (%) 20.68%

20.94%

20.68%

20.94%

20.94% Total risk-based capital ratio (%) 21.88%

22.12%

21.88%

22.12%

22.12%





















Contact: Stephen P. Haggard

President & CEO

602-346-1800

shaggard@metrophoenixbank.com

