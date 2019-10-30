Metro Phoenix Bank Reports Earnings of $1,009,000, or $0.27 per Diluted Share in 3Q 2019 and Efficiency Ratio of 56.90%

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Phoenix Bank (OTCPink:MPHX)("Bank") announced net income for quarter ending September 30, 2019 increased 15.05% to $1,009,000, or $0.27 per diluted share, from $877,000, or $0.23 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019. Net income increased 23.35% from $818,000 in the third quarter of 2018. On a per share basis, net income increased 22.73% to $0.27 per diluted share from $0.22 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018.

Stephen P. Haggard, Bank President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Third quarter 2019 generated results that are a continuation of the positive financial trends that Metro Phoenix Bank has experienced over the past several years. The Bank continues to see strong loan demand as supported by the record number of loan closings for the Bank in the third quarter of 2019. As one of the most tenured community banks in Phoenix, we are very fortunate to pair the MPB brand with one of the top performing metropolitan markets in the nation. And, we remain optimistic that ample runway exists before Phoenix becomes a market that sees recurring speedbumps of an overheated market. In an ironic twist, the slow and painful recovery after the 2007 recession has forced Phoenix to better diversify its commerce, or it would have continued to be exposed to the pro-cyclical nature of real estate booms and busts. Population growth, job growth, wage growth, economic diversity and affordability are all attributes that remain on the plus side of our overall economic health. We acknowledge that the market is very strong; however, the Bank's success is also due in part to its ability to execute its strategic plan which focuses on traditional commercial bank lines and scalable specialty programs."

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net Income for the quarter was $1,009,000 , or $0.27 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. ROA of 1.80% for the quarter;



ROE of 11.99% for the quarter;

NIM of 5.02% for the quarter, with the cost of funds increasing slightly to 0.81% when compared to the cumulative 2019 cost of funds of 0.79%.

SBA Gains on Sale of $92,000 for the quarter.

for the quarter. Provision Expense of $50,000 for the quarter.

for the quarter. Efficiency Ratio of 56.90% for the quarter.

Loan growth of 2.67% for the quarter.

Deposit growth of 2.84% for the quarter.

Non-Performing Asset Ratio is stable at 0.03%, compared to the linked quarter of 0.05%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets grew by 2.83% to $223.8 million at September 30, 2019 and increased 19.23% compared to $187.7 million a year ago. Total loans grew by 2.67% to $179.1 million at September 30, 2019 and increased 16.45% compared to $153.8 million a year ago. Total deposits grew by 2.84% to $186.4 million at September 30, 2019 and increased 21.20% compared to $153.8 million a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $1.88 million at September 30, 2019, or 1.05% of total loans. No material changes have occurred in the credit quality of the loan portfolio since the preceding quarter. Shareholders' equity increased to $33.9 million at September 30, 2019, from $32.9 million the preceding quarter. At September 30, 2019, book value and tangible book value were $9.87 per share compared to $9.57 per share at June 30, 2019 and $8.84 per share a year ago.

Capital Management

The Bank's capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at September 30, 2019. The Bank reported the following capital ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios Bank

09/30/19 Regulatory

Well Capitalized Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio 15.26% 5.00% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 19.79% 6.50% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 19.79% 8.00% Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 20.92% 10.00%

About the Company

Metro Phoenix Bank, Inc., established in 2007 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small-to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. MPB offers commercial clients with a variety of services ranging from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) financing solutions, commercial real estate construction loans, to a robust treasury management platform that includes a specialty Homeowners Association (HOA)/Property Management program. The company is traded over-the-counter as MPHX. For additional information, visit: www.metrophoenixbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about Metro Phoenix Bank. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: competition, fluctuations in interest rates, dependency on key individuals, loan defaults, geographical concentration, litigation and changes in federal laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and Metro Phoenix Bank assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Unaudited Summary Financial Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data or noted otherwise)

























For the Three months

For the Nine months







ended September 30,

ended September 30,

Year-End



2019

2018

2019

2018

2018 Summary Income Data Interest Income

3,287

2,650

9,250

7,844

10,762 Interest expense

454

316

1,257

771

1,130 Net Interest Income

2,833

2,334

7,993

7,073

9,632 Provision for (reduction in) loan losses

50

-

125

100

135 Non-interest income

158

139

626

584

674 Non-interest expense

1,702

1,368

4,923

4,352

5,794 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities

-

-

-

-

- Income (loss) before income taxes

1,239

1,105

3,571

3,205

4,340 Provision for income tax

230

287

836

831

1,126 Net Income

1,009

818

2,735

2,374

3,214





















Per Share Data Shares outstanding end-of-period

3,432

3,394

3,432

3,394

3,408 Earnings per common share

0.29

0.24

0.80

0.70

0.94 Earnings per common share (Diluted)

0.27

0.22

0.73

0.63

0.85 Cash dividend declared

-

-

-

-

- Total shareholders' equity

33,869

30,017

33,869

30,017

30,947 Book value per share

9.87

8.84

9.87

8.84

9.08





















Selected Balance Sheet Data Total assets

223,764

187,677

223,764

187,677

199,245 Securities available-for-sale

760

979

760

979

974 Loans

179,149

153,831

179,149

153,831

152,099 Allowance for loan losses

1,875

1,603

1,875

1,603

1,676 Deposits

186,409

153,843

186,409

153,843

164,303 Other borrowings

3,100

3,100

3,100

3,100

3,100 Shareholders' equity

33,869

30,017

33,869

30,017

30,947





















Performance Ratios Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) (%)

11.99%

10.97%

11.27%

11.01%

11.00% Net interest margin (%)

5.02%

4.84%

5.11%

5.27%

5.28% Cost of Funds

0.81%

0.66%

0.79%

0.56%

0.73% Average assets

221,866

190,701

213,800

184,000

187,346 Return on average assets (annualized) (%)

1.80%

1.72%

1.71%

1.73%

1.72% Shareholders' equity to assets (%)

15.14%

15.99%

15.14%

15.99%

15.53% Efficiency ratio (%)

56.90%

55.32%

57.12%

56.84%

56.22%





















Asset Quality Data Nonaccrual loans

68

-

68

-

105 Troubled debt restructurings

11

394

11

394

380 Other real estate

-

-

-

-

- Nonperforming assets

68

-

68

-

105 Nonperforming assets to total assets (%)

0.03%

0.00%

0.03%

0.00%

0.05% Nonperforming loans to total loans (%)

0.04%

0.00%

0.04%

0.00%

0.07% Reserve for loan losses to total loans (%)

1.05%

1.04%

1.05%

1.04%

1.10% Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming loans (%)

2757.35%

0.00%

2757.35%

0.00%

1596.19% Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming assets (%)

2757.35%

0.00%

2757.35%

0.00%

1596.19% Net charge-offs for period

-

80



(74)

79

41 Average loans

173,459

146,635

165,022

143,125

145,525 Ratio of charge-offs to average loans (%)

0.00%

0.05%

-0.04%

0.06%

0.03%





















Regulatory Capital Ratios Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (%)

15.26%

15.74%

15.26%

15.74%

15.60% Common Equity Tier 1 (%)

19.79%

20.24%

19.79%

20.24%

20.94% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (%)

19.79%

20.24%

19.79%

20.24%

20.94% Total risk-based capital ratio (%)

20.92%

21.33%

20.92%

21.33%

22.12%























