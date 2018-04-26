Metro Phoenix Bank Reports Earnings of $828,000, or $0.22 per Diluted Share in 1Q2018 and Loan Growth of 4.98%

Excluding the Bank's one-time Deferred Tax Asset write down in the fourth quarter of 2017, the core earnings of the Bank reflect a stable trend over the past three quarters.

"The quality of the Bank's earnings continue to improve each quarter as our loan portfolio grows and we achieve better efficiency," stated Stephen P. Haggard, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have a very good community bank 'brand' that has been reinforced over the past decade and we are fortunate to operate in a solid growth market that provides substantial opportunities. This combination of a strong brand and a strong market will continue to support solid loan portfolio growth and furthermore, generate reasonable fee income and SBA gains-on-sale opportunities throughout 2018."

First Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Net Income for the quarter was $828,000 , or $0.22 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. ROA of 1.90% for the quarter;



ROE of 12.00% for the quarter;

NIM of 5.52% for the quarter, with the cost of funds increasing to 0.45% compared to the linked quarter of 0.37%.

SBA Gains on Sale of $173M for the quarter.

for the quarter. Provision Expense of $50M for the quarter.

for the quarter. Efficiency Ratio of 55.61% for the quarter.

Loan growth was 4.98% for the quarter.

Non-Performing Assets remained at zero for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets grew by 3.54% to $181.2 million at March 31, 2018, and increased 19.04% compared to $152.2 million a year ago. Total loans grew by 4.98% to $144.5 million at March 31, 2018, and increased 27.81% compared to $113.2 million a year ago. Total deposits grew by 1.47% to $149.1 million at March 31, 2018, and increased 12.91% compared to $132.1 million a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $1.6 million at March 31, 2018, or 1.13% of total loans. No material changes have occurred in the credit quality of the loan portfolio since the preceding quarter.

Shareholders' equity increased to $28.4 million at March 31, 2018, from $27.6 million the preceding quarter. At March 31, 2018, book value and tangible book value were $8.39 per share compared to $8.15 per share at December 31, 2018.

Capital Management

The Bank's capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at March 31, 2018. The Bank reported the following capital ratios:



Bank Regulatory

03/31/18 Well Capitalized Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 16.03% 5.00% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 20.44% 6.50% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 20.44% 8.00% Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 21.64% 10.00%

About the Company

Metro Phoenix Bank, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is a full-service community Bank that caters to small-to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. It offers deposit and loan products and services as well as convenient on-line banking. The Bank was established in 2007 and operates out of single corporate office. The company is traded over-the-counter as MPHX. For further information please visit the website: www.metrophoenixbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about Metro Phoenix Bank. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: competition, fluctuations in interest rates, dependency on key individuals, loan defaults, geographical concentration, litigation and changes in federal laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and Metro Phoenix Bank assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Unaudited Summary Financial Information





















(dollars in thousands, except per share data or noted otherwise)

























For the Three months

For the Three months







ended March 31,

ended March 31,

Year-End



2018

2017

2018

2017

2017





















Summary Income Data



















Interest Income 2,528

1,791

2,528

1,791

8,521 Interest expense 196

108

196

108

583 Net Interest Income 2,332

1,683

2,332

1,683

7,938 Provision for (reduction in) loan losses 50

35

50

35

214 Non-interest income 294

1,589

294

1,589

2,708 Non-interest expense 1,460

1,224

1,460

1,224

5,099 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities -

-

-

-

- Income (loss) before income taxes 1,116

2,013

1,116

2,013

5,333 Provision for income tax 288

777

288

777

2,421 Net Income 828

1,236

828

1,236

2,912





















Per Share Data:



















Shares outstanding end-of-period 3,386

2,053

3,386

2,053

3,386 Earnings per common share 0.24

0.60

0.24

0.60

0.86 Cash dividend declared -

-

-

-

- Total shareholders' equity 28,411

16,605

28,411

16,605

27,589 Book value per share 8.39

8.09

8.39

8.09

8.15





















Selected Balance Sheet Data:



















Total assets 181,192

152,214

181,192

152,214

174,963 Securities available-for-sale 1,045

-

1,045

-

1,069 Loans 144,507

113,231

144,507

113,231

137,650 Allowance for loan losses 1,633

1,395

1,633

1,395

1,582 Deposits 149,139

132,082

149,139

132,082

146,981 Other borrowings -

-

-

-

- Shareholders' equity 28,411

16,605

28,411

16,605

27,589





















Performance Ratios:



















Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) (%) 12.00%

31.86%

12.00%

31.86%

12.77% Net interest margin (%) 5.52%

5.08%

5.52%

5.08%

5.15% Average assets 176,634

141,999

176,634

141,999

160,751 Return on average assets (annualized) (%) 1.90%

3.53%

1.90%

3.53%

1.81% Shareholders' equity to assets (%) 15.68%

10.91%

15.68%

10.91%

15.77% Efficiency ratio (%) 55.60%

37.41%

55.60%

37.41%

47.90%





















Asset Quality Data:



















Nonaccrual loans -

-

-

-

- Troubled debt restructurings 425

541

425

541

440 Other real estate -

-

-

-

- Nonperforming assets -

-

-

-

- Nonperforming assets to total assets (%) -

-

-

-

- Nonperforming loans to total loans (%) -

-

-

-

- Reserve for loan losses to total loans (%) 1.13%

1.23%

1.13%

1.23%

1.15% Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming loans (%) -

-

-

-

- Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming assets (%) -

-

-

-

- Net charge-offs for period (1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(9) Average loans 138,802

109,759

138,802

109,759

124,045 Ratio of charge-offs to average loans (%) 0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

-0.01%





















Regulatory Capital Ratios:



















Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (%) 16.03%

10.81%

16.03%

10.81%

15.81% Common Equity Tier 1 (%) 20.44%

13.76%

20.44%

13.76%

20.83% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (%) 20.44%

13.76%

20.44%

13.76%

20.83% Total risk-based capital ratio (%) 21.64%

15.01%

21.64%

15.01%

22.05%

Contact: Stephen P. Haggard

President & CEO

602-346-1800

shaggard@metrophoenixbank.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metro-phoenix-bank-reports-earnings-of-828-000--or-0-22-per-diluted-share-in-1q2018-and-loan-growth-of-4-98-300636853.html

SOURCE Metro Phoenix Bank

