Metro Phoenix Bank's National Outdoor Media Lending Presence Expands into Louisiana

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Phoenix Bank (OTCPink: MPHX) ("MPB") announced a sizable credit facility to BASS, Ltd., further reinforcing MPB as a national leader in outdoor media lending. BASS, Ltd. (www.bassltd.com), established in 1992, has a prominent presence in Lafayette, Louisiana and the surrounding markets. Their desire to grow operations, convert prime billboards to digital, and refinance debt were collectively the driving factors for BASS, Ltd's interest in MPB's Outdoor Media Lending Program.

"All paths led to Metro Phoenix Bank for my billboard lending needs. MPB not only understands the nuances of outdoor media lending but they were able to finance existing debt into more attractive terms. My firsthand experience with MPB was notable because they offered stellar service, were easy to work with, and got the job done. MPB has a really great team who I know will be there as I continue to grow my billboard portfolio." – BASS, Ltd. Founder, Stephen Sonnier.

Stephen P. Haggard, President/CEO of Metro Phoenix Bank stated that, "MPB's lending reach into yet another state is a true testament of our market-leading Outdoor Media Lending Program. There is no doubt that we are making a difference in this industry by providing experienced owner/operators with traditional financing options that were not generally available years ago. Our typical deal size is in the range of $3 to $5 million; however, we provided financing as low as $300,000 and as high as $12 million. Those numbers are meaningful but so are the relationships we are creating within the Outdoor Media industry. We look forward to a longstanding relationship with BASS, Ltd. as they continue to increase their presence in Louisiana."

About the Company

Metro Phoenix Bank, Inc., established in 2007 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small- to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. MPB offers commercial clients a variety of services ranging from Commercial Real Estate Lending, Outdoor Media Lending, SBA financing solutions, and a robust treasury management platform that includes a Homeowners Association (HOA)/Property Management specialty program. The company is traded over-the-counter as MPHX. For additional information, visit: www.metrophoenixbank.com.

