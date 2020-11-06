Metro Self-Storage Announces Expansions Plans

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Self-Storage, currently operating various facilities across Atlantic Canada, is rapidly expanding in the Halifax area. Today it's announcing plans for a new state-of-the-art, climate-controlled, drive-through facility in the Bayer's Lake Business Park. The new location at 138 Chain Lake Drive will feature 120,000 square feet of easily accessible Class A storage over four floors.

"The decision to expand our presence in the Halifax area was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Bruce Shannon, Vice President of Metro Self-Storage. "Over the past several years we have invested heavily in modernizing our facilities and expanding our online operations to provide industry-leading storage solutions for our customers via our AKIBA software. Our next step is focusing on future expansion in the downtown Halifax and central Dartmouth areas."

Metro Self-Storage's locally developed software, AKIBA, makes rentals, reservations, and payments seamless via the website and on-site rental kiosks. The AKIBA software is used by hundreds of facilities in three different languages across Canada, the U.S., Europe, and South America. These advances in technology have helped the company continue to provide exemplary customer service, making it easier for customers to engage with the business. Metro's leverage of the AKIBA platforms will play an important role in the future expansions of Dartmouth and downtown Halifax in the years to come.

In addition to the Bayer's Lake expansion, Metro Self-Storage recently opened Phase 1 of its redevelopment of the 201 Joseph Zatzman Drive facility in Dartmouth's Burnside Industrial Park. The location is expanding to offer over 55,000 square feet of climate-controlled storage, with a spacious and convenient drive-through bay.

"We are excited to offer our customers this Class A storage product and look forward to meeting your storage needs in the future. We can't wait for everyone to experience our new facilities," Shannon said.

Since opening their first facility in Halifax in 1989, Metro Self-Storage has expanded to serve various locations in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. With over 60 unit sizes available for short or long-term rentals, Metro Self-Storage is committed to offering convenient, safe and secure storage solutions to their residential and commercial customers. Their safe and simple to use online account management software, along with their attentive team, have helped them create the finest facilities in Atlantic Canada.

