Metro Supply Chain Group Acquires Ontario Operations of Van De Water-Raymond Ltd

"This company is a very good fit for the Metro family," says founder and CEO, Chiko Nanji. "Much of Van De Water-Raymond's operation runs parallel to our existing competencies in the consumer packaged goods industry, so this builds onto our infrastructure nicely."

Metro Group President, Graham Martin, views this as an opportunity to further cement the company's leadership position in the Canadian market: "This acquisition reinforces our intention to be experts in the markets and services we offer."

"Metro is focused on excellence in the industry and has a strong reputation for customer satisfaction," says Van De Water-Raymond owner, Yves Raymond. "We are very confident that this acquisition will bring value to our customers served by the Ontario facilities."

About Metro Supply Chain Group

The Metro Supply Chain Group of Companies is the leading Canadian-owned provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services across North America and Europe with more than 6,000 associates on the team. It supplies customized services in the consumer-packaged goods, retail, automotive / specialist products, fashion and e-commerce sectors. The Group manages over 12 million sq. ft. of strategically located warehousing and co-pack centers and has transportation solutions that include managed transport services, dedicated fleet management, last mile solutions and global time critical logistics response. For more information, visit metroscg.com.

About Van de Water-Raymond

Van de Water-Raymond is a family-owned business, established in 1960, with an excellent reputation in sales, marketing, warehousing and distribution. More than 140 employees, active mainly in Quebec, Ontario, and the Maritimes, meet the needs of businesses at all levels of trade in the food and pharmaceutical industries, as well as supermarkets and small retailers.

