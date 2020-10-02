Metro Supply Chain Group Awarded Contract to Warehouse and Distribute PPE for Canadian Government

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Metro Supply Chain Group ("Metro") announced today that it has been awarded a contract with the Government of Canada to store and distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to provinces and territories. Metro will begin its work with the Public Health Agency of Canada effective immediately.

Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Anita Anand was one of several participants in the Canadian government's COVID-19 response press conference held on September 29th. She outlined her department's proactive PPE procurement, including an increase in numbers of deliveries that have stretched existing warehouses to capacity. "That is why I am pleased to announce," Anand said "that on behalf of the Public Health Agency of Canada, Public Services and Procurement Canada has issued a new contract to Metro Logistics Inc. of Montreal to help with warehousing and distribution of PPE to provinces and territories. This increased capacity for the Public Health Agency of Canada to warehouse and distribute PPE is paramount as orders continue to arrive."

"We're proud to have the levels of infrastructure and technology that support the distribution of sensitive and time-critical products throughout Canada," said Metro CEO, Chiko Nanji, in response to the government's announcement. "The effective distribution of PPE is vital to our Country's efforts to respond to the current health crisis."

About Metro Supply Chain Group

The Metro Supply Chain Group of Companies is a Canadian-owned leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services across North America and Europe with more than 6000 associates in the team. It supplies customized services to all industries with a significant presence in the consumer packaged goods, retail, automotive, fashion and e-commerce sectors. The Group manages over 12 million sq. ft. of strategically located warehousing and co-pack centers and has transportation solutions that include managed transport services, dedicated fleet management and global time critical logistics response. For more information, visit metroscg.com.

