Metro Supply Chain Group Expands Its "Big and Bulky" Home Delivery Operations with New Acquisition

Total E-com Home Delivery was started in 2000 as an early response to shifting consumer purchasing trends and the specific delivery challenges that online retailing presented. The company currently has a substantial Canada-wide delivery network with specific competencies in big and bulky (also known as 'two-person') and other specialized delivery requirements.

Total E-com Home Delivery's operations will continue under Metro's Metro To Home division, which leverages leading-edge software to optimize delivery capabilities for major home furnishings and big box retailers.

"This is a significant development for our direct-to-consumer large item ('two-person') delivery operations," says Metro CEO, Chiko Nanji, of the recent acquisition. "It increases our volume exponentially while adding strong relationships that expand our network and reach in the Canadian market."

Metro Group President, Martin Graham, agrees that this is an important day for Metro To Home: "The acquisition of Total E-com Home Delivery has a number advantages that support our strategic growth plans for the division. At the same time, we provide considerable value to its existing client base in terms of supply chain and warehousing capabilities."

Louise Boulanger, Total E-com Home Delivery owner and founder, is excited to be joining the Metro family. "In this industry, we're driven by a passion to continuously improve the customer experience," she explains. "Merging our efficiencies with Metro's is an opportunity to really move that vision forward."

About Metro Supply Chain Group

The Metro Supply Chain Group of Companies is a Canadian-owned leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services across North America and Europe with more than 6,000 associates on the team. It supplies customized services to all industries with a significant presence in the consumer-packaged goods, retail, automotive, fashion and e-commerce sectors. The Group manages over 12 million sq. ft. of strategically located warehousing and co-pack centers and has transportation solutions that include managed transport services, dedicated fleet management and global time critical logistics response. For more information, visit metroscg.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metro-supply-chain-group-expands-its-big-and-bulky-home-delivery-operations-with-new-acquisition-300644639.html

SOURCE Metro Supply Chain Group

Related Links

www.metroscg.com

