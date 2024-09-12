Metro Supply Chain Inc. integrates SCI to become one unified brand

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Metro Supply Chain Inc. (the "Company"), a leading contract logistics provider for 50 years, today announced it is integrating SCI to drive value at scale to the fast-growing and market-leading businesses it serves across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. The Company acquired SCI in March 2024, strengthening its position as a global champion in strategic supply chain solutions.

"Our vision has always been to leverage our shared customer-first approach, culture of innovation and operational excellence to generate growth for our clients," said Metro Supply Chain President and CEO, Chris Fenton. "The teams have been working hard these past few months to align our deep breadth of services and I am excited to officially bring SCI's capabilities under the Metro Supply Chain banner later this fall."

Ambitious growth strategy

Marking the 12th business acquisition the Company has made in less than a decade to diversify its capabilities and services and expand its global network, SCI adds critical sectors such as technology and healthcare to the industries Metro Supply Chain serves and reinforces the Company's ecommerce fulfilment capabilities in Canada.

The combined entity also significantly scales Metro Supply Chain's White Glove business-to-consumer and business-to-business delivery services. Today, the Company is the leading national last-mile logistics, delivery and installation partner to top retailers, making 1.7 million deliveries of big and bulky goods to Canadian consumers each year. SCI brings deep experience and expertise in White Glove business-to-business services, including the delivery, installation, assembly and configuration of fragile or oversized goods such as copiers and printers, retail kiosks, parcel lockers, ATM machines and medical equipment.

Together, the two companies offer a seamless, omni-channel ecommerce fulfillment experience to scaling North American businesses. Cross-border fulfillment services include a team highly experienced in setting up U.S. ecommerce fulfilment directly from Canada, leveraging US Section 321 to reduce or eliminate import duty and tariff costs.

Invested in leading automation, technology and business intelligence

As the largest contract logistics provider in Canada operating out of more than 175 locations internationally, Metro Supply Chain is committed to solving complex challenges for its customers and helping them scale. Its innovative solutions are supported by an in-house team of engineering experts and significant investments in best-in-class technology, automation and business intelligence.

About Metro Supply Chain Inc.

Metro Supply Chain Inc. is a strategic supply chain solutions partner to some of the world's fastest-growing and most reputable organizations. For 50 years, it has excelled at tailoring integrated, data-driven solutions, fueled by advanced systems and technology, that fulfill complex and challenging distribution needs. Managing 19 million square feet operating out of more than 175 sites across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe with a team of 9,000, it is Canada's largest privately owned supply chain solutions company. Metro Supply Chain consistently ranks as a top-performing supplier year after year and is also a 2024 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, recognized for its strategic expertise, culture of innovation and commitment to its people and local communities.

