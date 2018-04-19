Metro Vein Centers Expands, Opens Two New Houston, Texas Locations in Clear Lake and The Woodlands

"We're expanding our offering in Houston so that we may better serve those who suffer from painful vein disease," says Dr. Reincke, Medical Director for Metro Vein Centers in Texas and attending physician at the company's Sugar Land clinic. "Our newest centers in these highly-populated areas of Houston ensure that we bring medically-necessary, non-invasive treatment options to more patients suffering from vein disease, varicose veins and leg ulcers."

In Clear Lake, TX, the new Metro Vein Centers office is led by Dr. Ken Hollis and located at:

250 Blossom Street, Suite 230A, Webster, TX 77598

In The Woodlands, TX, the new Metro Vein Centers office is led by Dr. William Johnson and located at:

111 Vision Park Blvd #250, Conroe, TX 77384

After serving as a general surgeon for over 30 years, Dr. Hollis was called to practice phlebology. After he himself received non-invasive treatment for vein disease, Dr. Hollis vowed to offer life-changing, modern procedures to his own patients so that they may "experience the same incredible relief that [he had] experienced."

Dr. Johnson ran his surgical practice for two decades, providing a number of surgical procedures including vein treatments. He joined Metro Vein Centers to sub-specialize in the treatment of vein problems. He says that the two most rewarding aspects of providing vein treatments are seeing the quick, dramatic improvement in his patients' overall quality of life and utilizing the latest technologies in interventional radiology.

Metro Vein Centers across the nation employ leading-edge diagnostic and minimally invasive treatment options to provide patients relief from vein disease, including varicose veins, leg swelling and ulcers. Available treatments, which are covered by most insurance plans and Medicare, include Radio-Frequency Ablation, Endovenous Laser Treatment, Sclerotherapy, and Ambulatory Phlebectomy.

The Society for Vascular Medicine reported that over 30 million Americans suffer from venous disease, but only 10 percent seek treatment for it. Symptoms of vein disease vary greatly but should always be taken seriously. Venous insufficiency causes leg fatigue, heaviness, pain, or even swelling, itching, and burning. In the most advanced cases, vein disease leads to skin damage and the formation of a venous ulcer.

For more about Metro Vein Centers treatment options and to schedule an appointment, visit: http://metroveincenters.com/.



About Metro Vein Centers

Metro Vein Centers provides specialized vein treatments for varicose veins, spider veins, and other venous conditions using the latest minimally invasive technology. It is a leading vein specialty provider nationally, with locations in Michigan, Texas, New Jersey, and New York. Their experienced, board-certified physicians understand the difficulty of living with painful, bulging veins. They take pride in helping patients regain confidence and the freedom to enjoy life to its fullest.

