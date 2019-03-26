METRO VR STUDIOS featured at "Made In MA" at PAX East 2019 Party!

BOSTON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroVR Studios, Inc., (MVRS) a Boston-based start-up VR game development company, announced it will be featuring its upcoming VR title, Orion13SM, at the "Made in MA" PAX East Party on Thursday, March 28, 2019 sponsored by the Massachusetts Digital Games Institute (MassDiGi).

Designed for experienced VR headset owners, Orion13SM provides a unique VR game experience. Orion13SM is the complex and challenging first-person, story-based adventure of a newly self-aware combat robot's epic journey to 'go home.' Set in a robot-ruled society, Orion13SM features open locomotion with full-body Inversive Kinematics, fast-paced hack-and-slash sword-fighting, interactive characters, and a pumping original electronic score.

"Orion13SM is a fun, colorful pastiche of influences from everything we love in movies, art, gaming and music," said Associate Producer and Musical Director Ron Arra, Jr. "We really dialed in the type of mechanics and environments that fully maximize this medium. The interactive characters and storyline have heart and soul, and our attention to detail creates a cumulatively immersive experience."

UploadVR game reviewer Dave Jagneaux recently described Orion13SM as "A heavy retro-futuristic art style that's drenched in neon colors to evoke a very distinct visual flair. Environments are popping bright, loud, neon colors that drench textures and cover entire walls from top to bottom. And you've got a great deal of freedom of movement with very fast speeds."

"We set out to push the limits of the user experience, creating an immersive VR game that feels like you're 'playing a movie'…where you really are the main character on an adventure," said Scott Matalon, co-founder of MVRS. "You are inhabiting a fully-articulated VR body freely moving through an intricate series of game levels. Combining that with hands-in-game interactivity, and complex puzzling, really sets our game apart from anything on the market."

The game is scheduled for early release launch in late Spring of 2019.

About MetroVR Studios:

Led by a seasoned management team, MVRS is one of a limited number of independent studios selected to participate for each of Sony™, Microsoft™, and Oculus™ VR developer programs. The Oculus Start team invited MVRS to last fall's OC5 convention, and Orion13SM was the only game featured from a yet-unpublished development studio.

