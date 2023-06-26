Metro West Chapter of Credit Unions seeks grant requests from area non-profit organizations

News provided by

Metro West Chapter of Credit Unions

26 Jun, 2023, 09:51 ET

Grants available up to $2,500 each

LIVONIA, Mich., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan's Metro West Chapter of Credit Unions is inviting non-profit organizations to apply for financial grants of up to $2,500 to support local community improvement activities. The money must be used to benefit the communities of Monroe, Washtenaw and/or Wayne counties.  This year the Chapter will award a total of at least $13,200.

Non-profit organizations that did not receive a grant in 2022 are eligible to apply and must complete an online application at https://bit.ly/MWCharities by July 31, 2023.  If you have any questions, please send an e-mail to: [email protected].

Grant recipients will be notified by August 10, 2023, and top recipients are invited to be recognized at the Metro West Chapter Charity Golf Outing on August 17, 2023.

The mission of the Metro West Chapter of Credit Unions is to support educational needs, community improvement, and political advocacy of credit unions in the Metro West Chapter.

Media Contacts:
Eric Rothert
CVF Credit Union
734-463-3019
[email protected]

SOURCE Metro West Chapter of Credit Unions

