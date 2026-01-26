Metroblox Launches Ride USD, a Stablecoin for Transportation

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metroblox announced the launch of Ride USD, a USDC-backed stablecoin designed to bring low-cost, real-time settlement to high-frequency transportation payments.

Stablecoins have rapidly gained adoption as a core financial primitive. Global stablecoin transaction volumes exceeded $30 trillion in 2025, reflecting strong year-over-year growth and widespread use for banking settlement and global value transfers. Despite this scale, most everyday consumer spending - including transportation - has yet to benefit from these advances.

Ride USD closes this gap by enabling instant, low-fee settlement for high-volume transportation payments while integrating seamlessly with existing customer experiences and infrastructure.

"Stablecoins have rapidly gained adoption for banking settlement and global value transfers," said Josh Squire, CEO of Metroblox. "It's time to extend those same benefits - low-cost transactions, speed, and efficiency - to the everyday spending that powers how people move through cities."

Built on the Solana blockchain and fully backed 1:1 by USDC reserves, Ride USD provides a digital dollar optimized for everyday mobility spending. Operators can reduce processing costs and improve cash flow through real-time settlement - without replacing hardware, access systems, or point-of-sale equipment.

"Transportation payments are typically small, high-frequency transactions, which makes traditional merchant fees disproportionately expensive," said Josh Squire, Founder and CEO of Metroblox. "By using Solana's high-speed, low-cost settlement, Ride USD makes it possible to process everyday mobility payments at a fraction of the cost - while settling instantly and transparently."

Ride USD underpins the Ride Ecosystem, a modern financial operating system for transportation that supports instant revenue settlement across operators and provides a foundation for mobility programs, subsidies, and scalable multi-modal offerings.

Recent U.S. legislation, including the GENIUS Act, has established clear requirements for reserve backing, custody, and oversight of stablecoins, providing a compliant framework for using digital dollars like Ride USD in consumer-facing, enterprise, and public-sector transportation systems. This regulatory clarity enables operators, agencies, and commercial partners to confidently adopt stablecoin-based settlement for everyday transportation payments.

Metroblox is building a modern financial operating system for transportation. The Ride Ecosystem connects payments, rewards, access, and settlement across transit, parking, tolls, fueling, and mobility services-helping operators lower costs, unlock new revenue, and modernize everyday transactions.

