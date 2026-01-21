MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

Jan 21, 2026, 16:14 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCBS) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its common stock. The cash dividend is payable on February 13, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 4, 2026.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Metro City Bank currently operates 30 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Contact Information
Farid Tan
770-455-4978
[email protected] 

Lucas Stewart
678-580-6414
[email protected]

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

