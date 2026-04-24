METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2026

ATLANTA, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $22.3 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $18.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and $16.3 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Annualized return on average assets was 1.96% compared to 1.80% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 1.85% for the first quarter of 2025.

Annualized return on average equity was 18.28%, compared to 15.45% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 15.67% for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted return on average shareholder's equity 1 , which excluded average accumulated other comprehensive income and merger-related expenses was 19.36% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 17.83% for the fourth quarter of 2025, and 16.37% for the first quarter of 2025.

, which excluded average accumulated other comprehensive income and merger-related expenses was 19.36% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 17.83% for the fourth quarter of 2025, and 16.37% for the first quarter of 2025. Efficiency ratio was 42.16%, compared to 46.71% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 38.32% for the first quarter of 2025. Operating efficiency ratio 1 was 38.87%, compared to 38.49% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 37.59% for the first quarter of 2025

was 38.87%, compared to 38.49% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 37.59% for the first quarter of 2025 Net interest margin was 4.08%, compared to 3.73% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.67% for the first quarter of 2025.

________________________ 1 Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $4.0 million, or 21.9%, from $18.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily due to an increase in interest income of $10.7 million, offset by an increase in interest expense of $2.2 million, a decrease of $1.5 million noninterest income, an increase in noninterest expenses of $1.0 million and an increase in income tax expense of $2.9 million. Net income increased by $6.0 million, or 36.9%, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $16.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily due to an increase in interest income of $18.5 million, an increase in noninterest income of $901,000, offset by an increase in interest expense of $4.5 million, increase in noninterest expenses of $7.6 million, and an increase in income tax expense of $2.1 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $71.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $10.7 million or 17.8%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $495.0 million increase in the average gross loans, $109.0 million for total average investments balance and a 32 basis point increase in loans yield. As compared to the first quarter of 2025, interest income for the first quarter of 2026 increased by $18.5 million, or 35.2%, primarily due to an increase in average balance of gross loans of $856.2 million, and an increase in average balance of investments of $188.0 million, and a 34 basis points increase in the loan yield.

Interest expense totaled $26.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $2.2 million, or 8.9%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $448.3 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits offset by a $17.6 million decrease in average borrowings and 10 basis point decrease in interest-bearing deposit costs. As compared to the first quarter of 2025, interest expense for the first quarter of 2026 increased by $4.5 million, or 20.7%, primarily due to a $695.3 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits balances and $46.3 million increase in average borrowing balances offset by a 24 basis point decrease in interest-bearing deposit costs and four basis point decrease in borrowing costs. The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $625.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Effective Federal Funds Rate (3.64% as of March 31, 2026). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 2.78%. During the first quarter of 2026, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $2.3 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a benefit of $2.9 million and $4.3 million recorded during the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025, respectively.

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 4.08% compared to 3.73% for the previous quarter, an increase of 35 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 25 basis points to 6.51% from 6.26% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 11 basis points to 3.25% from 3.36% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $604.0 million from the previous quarter, due to an increase in average loan balances of $495.0 million, and an increase of $109.0 million in average total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $430.8 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $448.3 million offset by average borrowings decreased of $17.6 million.

As compared to the same period in 2025, the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 41 basis points to 4.08% from 3.67%, primarily due to a 20 basis points increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $4.4 billion and a 23 basis points decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $3.3 billion. Average earning assets for the first quarter of 2026 increased by $1.0 billion from the first quarter of 2025, due to a $188.0 million increase in average total investments and a $856.2 million increase in average loans. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2026 increased by $741.6 million from the first quarter of 2025, driven by the increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $695.3 million, and $46.3 increase in average borrowings.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $6.4 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 18.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower gains on sale from our residential mortgage loans, lower servicing income from our residential mortgage loans and other service changes, commission and fees, and other income from unrealized gains recognized by our equity securities, offset by higher gains on sale and servicing income from our Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. SBA loan sales totaled $19.7 million (sales premium of 7.68%) during the first quarter of 2026 compared to $9.7 million (sales premium of 7.13%) during the fourth quarter of 2025. Mortgage loan originations totaled $101.9 million during the first quarter of 2026 compared to $111.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. There were no mortgage loan sales during the first quarter of 2026. Mortgage loans sales totaled $197.6 million (average sales premium 1.15%) during the fourth quarter of 2025. During the first quarter of 2026, we recorded a $666,000 fair value impairment recovery on our SBA servicing asset compared to a fair value adjustment charge of $238,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025. We also recorded no fair value impairment charge on our mortgage servicing asset during the first quarter of 2026 compared to a $16,000 fair value impairment recovery recorded during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Compared to the first quarter of 2025, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 increased by $901,000, or 16.5%, primarily due to higher gains on sale and servicing income from our SBA loans and service charges on deposits accounts, offset by decreases in gains on sale and servicing income from our residential mortgage loans. During the first quarter of 2025, we recorded a $104,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing assets.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $21.4 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 4.9%, from $20.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment and other expenses, partially offset by decrease in merger-related expenses.

Compared to the first quarter of 2025, noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2026 increased by $7.6 million, or 55.4%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment expense, data processing expense, security expense, loan expense, core deposit amortization expense and merger-related expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 42.2% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 46.7% and 38.3% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2025, respectively.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 was 26.2%, compared to 21.6% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 26.2% for the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate was higher during the first quarter of 2026 due to a tax provision to tax return adjustment recorded for our 2023 state tax returns filed during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $4.7 billion at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $80.0 million, or 1.7%, from $4.8 billion at December 31, 2025, and an increase of $1.03 billion or 28.1%, from $3.7 billion at March 31, 2025. The $80.0 million decrease in total assets at March 31, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025 was primarily due to decreases of $20.6 million in securities, $50.3 million in loans, $9.7 million in loans held for sale, and $4.1 million in Federal Home Loan Bank stock offset by an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $3.9 million. The $1.03 billion increase in total assets at March 31, 2026 compared to March 31, 2025 was primarily due to increases in loans of $868.6 million, cash and cash equivalents of $102.5 million, goodwill and core deposit intangible of $68.4 million, securities of $11.2 million, operating lease right-of-use asset of $6.5 million, servicing asset of $4.1 million, and other assets of $3.9 million partially offset by decreases in loans held for sale of $34.5 million and interest rate derivatives of $12.2 million.

Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.96% of our total assets at March 31, 2026, compared to 1.38% and 0.93% at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Loans

Loans held for investment were $4.00 billion March 31, 2026, a decrease of $50.3 million, or 1.2%, compared to $4.05 billion at December 31, 2025, and an increase of $868.6 million, or 27.7%, compared to $3.13 billion at March 31, 2025. The decrease in loans at March 31, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025 was due to a $68.0 million decrease in commercial real estate loans and a $4.5 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $14.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $10.7 million increase in construction and development loans. There were no loans classified as held for sale at March 31, 2026. Loans classified as held for sale totaled $9.8 million and $34.5 million at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Deposits were $3.63 billion at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $19.3 million, compared to total deposits of $3.65 billion at December 31, 2025, and an increase of $889.6 million, or 32.5%, compared to total deposits of $2.74 billion at March 31, 2025. The decrease in total deposits at March 31, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025 was due to a $27.4 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits, a $66.1 million decrease in time deposits, offset by a $1.1 million increase in savings accounts, $54.7 million increase in money market accounts and a $18.4 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $799.2 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $780.8 million at December 31, 2025 and $540.0 million at March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 22.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, compared to 21.4% at December 31, 2025 and 19.7% at March 31, 2025. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.83 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $2.87 billion at December 31, 2025 and $2.20 billion at March 31, 2025. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 78.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, compared to 78.6% at December 31, 2025 and 80.3% at March 31, 2025.

Uninsured deposits were 31.9% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, compared to 29.6% and 24.3% at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. As of March 31, 2026, we had $1.69 billion available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($989.1 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($629.8 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $67.5 million).

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a recovery for credit losses of $813,000 during the first quarter of 2026, compared to a recovery for credit losses of $39,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025 and a provision for credit losses of $135,000 during the first quarter of 2025. The credit provision expense recorded during the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to the decrease in reserves mainly due to decrease in loan balances and reserves on individually analyzed loans. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the first quarter of 2026 was 0.03%, compared to net recovery of 0.00% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 0.02% for the first quarter of 2025.

Nonperforming assets totaled $17.2 million, or 0.37% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $8.9 million from $26.1 million, (includes $7.5 million acquired from First IC Corporation ("First IC") after our acquisition of First IC, the parent company of First IC Bank) or 0.55% of total assets, at December 31, 2025, and a decrease of $1.3 million from $18.5 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The decrease in nonperforming assets at March 31, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025 was due to a $9.8 million decrease in nonaccrual loans offset by a $939,000 increase in other real estate owned.

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.66% at March 31, 2026, compared to 0.68% at December 31, 2025 and 0.59% at March 31, 2025. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 166.15% at March 31, 2026, compared to 107.48% and 110.52% at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 30 full-service branch locations and two loan production offices in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, tariffs or trade wars (including reduced consumer spending, lower economic growth or recession, reduced demand for U.S. exports, disruptions to supply chains, and decreased demand for other banking products and services), high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, increasing insurance costs, changes in interest rates, including changes to the federal funds rate, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; impact of changes in interest rates on our financial projections, models and guidance and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; uncertain duration of trade conflicts; magnitude of the impact that the proposed tariffs may have on our customers' businesses; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry, including impacts on customer confidence, deposits, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from negative media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; risks associated with the recent merger of First IC with the Company (the "Merger"), including the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized as well as disruption with customers, suppliers, employee or other business partners relationships; the risk of successful integration of First IC's business into the Company; the reaction of each of the Company's and First IC's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the Merger; the risk that the integration of First IC's operations into the operations of the Company will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the timing and achievement of expected cost reductions following the Merger; the timing and achievement of the recovery of the reduction of tangible book value resulting from the Merger; general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity and the impact of generative artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as fintech companies and other non‑bank financial service providers offering digital, automated or alternative financial products and services; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers; the effects of war or other conflicts, including the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East; major political shifts domestically or internationally (including the potential for retaliatory actions by governments, market participants or clients based on diverging perspectives or otherwise and, separately, the recent shutdown of the U.S. federal government; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs, those related to credit card interest rates, and legislative, regulatory or supervisory actions related to so‑called "de‑banking," including any new prohibitions, requirements or enforcement priorities that could affect customer relationships, compliance obligations, or operational practices. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts

Farid Tan

President and Interim Chief Financial Officer

770-455-4978

[email protected]

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The measures entitled adjusted return on average shareholder's equity and tangible book value per share are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures are return on average shareholder's equity and book value per share, respectively. Adjusted return on average shareholder's equity excludes average accumulated other comprehensive income and merger-related expenses. Tangible book value per share excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company's performance, and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently.

These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The computations of adjusted return on average shareholder's equity and tangible book value per share and the reconciliation of these measures to return on average shareholder's equity and book value per share are set forth in the table below.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)



As of or For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

Return on average shareholder's equity reconciliation































Average shareholder's equity (GAAP)

$ 494,937

$ 470,299

$ 436,619

$ 428,644

$ 421,679

Less: average accumulated other comprehensive income



(1,679)



(3,593)



(5,552)



(8,737)



(13,089)

Adjusted average shareholder's equity (non-GAAP)

$ 493,258

$ 466,706

$ 431,067

$ 419,907

$ 408,590



































Net income (GAAP)

$ 22,314

$ 18,139

$ 17,270

$ 16,826

$ 16,297

Add: First IC-merger related expenses (net of tax effect)



1,238



2,831



222



246



194

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 23,552

$ 20,970

$ 17,492

$ 17,072

$ 16,491



































Return on average shareholder's equity (GAAP)



18.28 %

15.30 %

15.69 %

15.74 %

15.67 % Adjusted return on average shareholder's equity (non-GAAP)



19.36 %

17.83 %

16.10 %

16.31 %

16.37 %

































Tangible book value per share reconciliation































Total shareholder's equity (GAAP)

$ 554,156

$ 544,184

$ 445,888

$ 436,100

$ 427,969

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible



(68,357)



(68,675)



—



—



—

Adjusted total shareholder's equity (non-GAAP)

$ 485,799

$ 475,509

$ 445,888

$ 436,100

$ 427,969



































Shares of common stock outstanding



28,660,042



28,817,967



25,537,746



25,537,746



25,402,782



































Book value per share (GAAP)



19.34 %

18.88 %

17.46 %

17.08 %

16.85 % Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)



16.95 %

16.50 %

17.46 %

17.08 %

16.85 %

































Noninterest expense reconciliation































Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 21,438

$ 20,434

$ 14,674

$ 14,113

$ 13,799

First IC-merger related expenses



(1,676)



(3,833)



(301)



(333)



(262)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$ 19,762

$ 16,601

$ 14,373

$ 13,780

$ 13,537



METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA





































As of and for the Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Selected income statement data:































Interest income

$ 70,990

$ 60,257

$ 54,003

$ 54,049

$ 52,519

Interest expense



26,503



24,332



22,211



21,871



21,965

Net interest income



44,487



35,925



31,792



32,178



30,554

Provision for credit losses



(813)



(39)



(543)



129



135

Noninterest income



6,357



7,817



6,178



5,733



5,456

Noninterest expense



21,438



20,434



14,674



14,113



13,799

Income tax expense



7,905



5,035



6,569



6,843



5,779

Net income



22,314



18,312



17,270



16,826



16,297

Per share data:































Basic income per share

$ 0.78

$ 0.69

$ 0.68

$ 0.66

$ 0.64

Diluted income per share

$ 0.77

$ 0.68

$ 0.67

$ 0.65

$ 0.63

Dividends per share

$ 0.29

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

Book value per share (at period end)

$ 19.34

$ 18.89

$ 17.46

$ 17.08

$ 16.85

Tangible book value per share (at period end)(1)

$ 16.95

$ 16.50

$ 17.46

$ 17.08

$ 16.85

Shares of common stock outstanding



28,660,042



28,817,967



25,537,746



25,537,746



25,402,782

Weighted average diluted shares



29,051,061



26,806,181



25,811,422



25,715,206



25,707,989

Performance ratios:































Return on average assets



1.96 %

1.80 %

1.89 %

1.87 %

1.85 % Return on average equity



18.28



15.45



15.69



15.74



15.67

Adjusted return on average equity (1)



19.36



17.83



16.10



16.31



16.37

Dividend payout ratio



32.49



35.08



37.23



35.01



36.14

Yield on total loans



6.74



6.42



6.37



6.49



6.40

Yield on average earning assets



6.51



6.26



6.24



6.34



6.31

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities



3.25



3.36



3.42



3.39



3.48

Cost of interest-bearing deposits



3.12



3.22



3.28



3.25



3.36

Net interest margin



4.08



3.73



3.68



3.77



3.67

Efficiency ratio(2)



42.16



46.71



38.65



37.23



38.32

Efficiency ratio - operating (1)(2)



38.87



37.95



37.85



36.35



37.59

Asset quality data (at period end):



























38

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment



0.03 %

(0.00) %

0.03 %

0.01 %

0.02 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans held for investment and OREO



0.43



0.64



0.47



0.49



0.59

ACL to nonperforming loans



166.15



107.48



137.66



129.76



110.52

ACL to loans held for investment



0.66



0.68



0.60



0.60



0.59

Balance sheet and capital ratios:































Gross loans held for investment to deposits



111.12 %

111.84 %

110.43 %

116.34 %

114.73 % Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits



22.04



21.42



20.22



20.41



19.73

Investment securities to assets



0.96



1.38



0.94



0.93



0.93

Common equity to assets



10.52



9.98



12.29



12.06



11.69

Leverage ratio



10.47



10.00



12.21



11.91



11.76

Common equity tier 1 ratio



16.52



15.90



19.93



19.91



19.23

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



16.52



15.90



19.93



19.91



19.23







17.44



16.84



20.74



20.78



20.09

Mortgage and SBA loan data:































Mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 496,552

$ 702,586

$ 538,675

$ 559,112

$ 537,590

Mortgage loan production



101,948



111,717



168,562



93,156



91,122

Mortgage loan sales



—



197,553



18,248



54,309



40,051

SBA/USDA loans serviced for others



699,028



685,481



460,720



480,867



474,143

SBA loan production



20,816



32,575



17,727



29,337



20,012

SBA loan sales



19,733



9,792



13,415



20,707



16,579



____________________________ (1) Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP. (2) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



































As of the Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 ASSETS





























Cash and due from banks

$ 373,956

$ 370,832

$ 213,941

$ 273,596

$ 272,317 Federal funds sold



13,645



12,844



13,217



12,415



12,738 Cash and cash equivalents



387,601



383,676



227,158



286,011



285,055 Equity securities



18,564



18,646



18,605



18,481



18,440 Securities available for sale (at fair value)



26,616



47,179



15,365



15,030



15,426 Loans held for investment



4,001,114



4,051,397



2,966,859



3,121,534



3,132,535 Allowance for credit losses



(26,700)



(27,843)



(17,940)



(18,748)



(18,592) Loans less allowance for credit losses



3,974,414



4,023,554



2,948,919



3,102,786



3,113,943 Loans held for sale



—



9,741



231,259



4,988



34,532 Accrued interest receivable



20,299



20,298



16,912



16,528



16,498 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



23,487



27,565



22,693



22,693



22,693 Premises and equipment, net



29,633



29,879



17,836



17,872



18,045 Operating lease right-of-use asset



14,412



15,193



7,712



8,197



7,906 Foreclosed real estate, net



1,147



208



919



744



1,707 SBA servicing asset, net



11,267



10,601



6,988



6,823



7,167 Mortgage servicing asset, net



1,484



1,660



1,662



1,676



1,476 Bank owned life insurance



76,424



75,786



75,148



74,520



73,900 Goodwill



56,048



56,048



—



—



— Core deposit intangible



12,309



12,627



—



—



— Interest rate derivatives



4,970



6,343



9,435



12,656



17,166 Other assets



29,672



29,396



28,852



26,683



25,771 Total assets

$ 4,688,347

$ 4,768,400

$ 3,629,463

$ 3,615,688

$ 3,659,725































LIABILITIES





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 799,190

$ 780,828

$ 544,439

$ 548,906

$ 539,975 Interest-bearing deposits



2,827,484



2,865,173



2,148,645



2,140,587



2,197,055 Total deposits



3,626,674



3,646,001



2,693,084



2,689,493



2,737,030 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



425,000



510,000



425,000



425,000



425,000 Operating lease liability



14,516



15,306



7,704



8,222



7,962 Accrued interest payable



10,200



10,731



3,567



3,438



3,487 Other liabilities



57,801



42,178



54,220



53,435



58,277 Total liabilities

$ 4,134,191

$ 4,224,216

$ 3,183,575

$ 3,179,588

$ 3,231,756































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Preferred stock



—



—



—



—



— Common stock



1,157



1,159



255



255



254 Additional paid-in capital



134,660



138,675



51,151



50,212



49,645 Retained earnings



417,750



402,684



390,971



380,046



369,110 Accumulated other comprehensive income



589



1,666



3,511



5,587



8,960 Total shareholders' equity



554,156



544,184



445,888



436,100



427,969 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,688,347

$ 4,768,400

$ 3,629,463

$ 3,615,688

$ 3,659,725

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





































Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Interest and dividend income:































Loans, including fees

$ 67,139

$ 57,335

$ 50,975

$ 50,936

$ 50,253

Other investment income



3,730



2,790



2,884



2,970



2,126

Federal funds sold



121



132



144



143



140

Total interest income



70,990



60,257



54,003



54,049



52,519



































Interest expense:































Deposits



22,077



19,623



17,799



17,496



17,977

FHLB advances and other borrowings



4,426



4,709



4,412



4,375



3,988

Total interest expense



26,503



24,332



22,211



21,871



21,965



































Net interest income



44,487



35,925



31,792



32,178



30,554



































Provision (recovery) for credit losses



(813)



(39)



(543)



129



135



































Net interest income after provision for loan losses



45,300



35,964



32,335



32,049



30,419



































Noninterest income:































Service charges on deposit accounts



848



772



551



505



500

Other service charges, commissions and fees



1,581



1,748



2,376



1,620



1,596

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans



—



2,808



166



579



399

Mortgage servicing income, net



306



504



516



781



618

Gain on sale of SBA loans



1,045



463



558



643



658

SBA servicing income, net



1,905



800



1,203



642



913

Other income



672



722



808



963



772

Total noninterest income



6,357



7,817



6,178



5,733



5,456



































Noninterest expense:































Salaries and employee benefits



11,501



10,674



8,953



8,554



8,493

Occupancy and equipment



2,434



1,581



1,410



1,380



1,417

Data Processing



682



466



394



329



345

Advertising



223



180



161



149



167

Merger-related expenses



1,676



3,833



301



333



262

Other expenses



4,922



3,937



3,455



3,368



3,115

Total noninterest expense



21,438



20,671



14,674



14,113



13,799



































Income before provision for income taxes



30,219



23,110



23,839



23,669



22,076

Provision for income taxes



7,905



4,971



6,569



6,843



5,779

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 22,314

$ 18,139

$ 17,270

$ 16,826

$ 16,297



METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. QTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES























































Three Months Ended





March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 318,318

$ 2,882

3.67 % $ 221,304

$ 2,551

4.57 % $ 159,478

$ 2,098

5.34 % Investment securities



61,169



969

6.42



49,212



371

2.99



32,034



168

2.13

Total investments



379,487



3,851

4.12



270,516



2,922

4.29



191,512



2,266

4.80

Construction and development



43,100



794

7.47



35,440



692

7.75



23,321



480

8.35

Commercial real estate



1,290,296



29,836

9.38



1,062,523



22,717

8.48



779,884



16,157

8.40

Commercial and industrial



86,547



1,572

7.37



79,867



1,731

8.60



72,799



1,588

8.85

Residential real estate



2,619,786



34,922

5.41



2,367,289



32,141

5.39



2,308,071



31,986

5.62

Consumer and other



847



15

7.18



441



54

48.58



276



42

61.71

Gross loans(2)



4,040,576



67,139

6.74



3,545,560



57,335

6.42



3,184,351



50,253

6.40

Total earning assets



4,420,063



70,990

6.51



3,816,076



60,257

6.26



3,375,863



52,519

6.31

Noninterest-earning assets



202,774













212,002













197,272











Total assets



4,622,837













4,028,078













3,573,135











Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































NOW and savings deposits



272,645



1,552

2.31



238,695



1,603

2.66



153,739



952

2.51

Money market deposits



1,175,909



7,506

2.59



1,027,611



6,895

2.66



1,010,471



6,321

2.54

Time deposits



1,417,623



13,019

3.72



1,151,537



11,125

3.83



1,006,677



10,704

4.31

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,866,177



22,077

3.12



2,417,843



19,623

3.22



2,170,887



17,977

3.36

Borrowings



436,344



4,426

4.11



453,928



4,709

4.12



390,000



3,988

4.15

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,302,521



26,503

3.25



2,871,771



24,332

3.36



2,560,887



21,965

3.48

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



774,905













614,242













519,125











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



50,474













71,766













71,444











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



825,379













686,008













590,569











Shareholders' equity



494,937













470,299













421,679











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,622,837











$ 4,028,078











$ 3,573,135











Net interest income







$ 44,487











$ 35,925











$ 30,554





Net interest spread













3.26













2.90













2.83

Net interest margin













4.08













3.73













3.67



____________________________ (1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. LOAN DATA

























































As of the Quarter Ended





March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025











% of







% of







% of







% of







% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and development

$ 52,452

1.3 % $ 41,796

1.0 % $ 32,415

1.1 % $ 30,149

1.0 % $ 28,403

0.9 % Commercial real estate



1,492,703

37.0



1,560,728

38.3



814,464

27.4



803,384

25.7



792,149

25.2

Commercial and industrial



91,877

2.3



96,360

2.4



69,430

2.3



73,832

2.3



71,518

2.3

Residential real estate



2,392,444

59.4



2,378,311

58.3



2,057,281

69.2



2,221,316

71.0



2,248,028

71.6

Consumer and other



643

—



627

—



325

—



200

—



67

—

Gross loans held for investment

$ 4,030,119

100.0 % $ 4,077,822

100.0 % $ 2,973,915

100.0 % $ 3,128,881

100.0 % $ 3,140,165

100.0 % Unearned income



(10,093)







(6,621)







(7,056)







(7,347)







(7,630)





Loan discounts



(18,912)







(19,804)







—







—







—





Allowance for credit losses



(26,700)







(27,843)







(17,940)







(18,748)







(18,592)





Net loans held for investment

$ 3,974,414





$ 4,023,554





$ 2,948,919





$ 3,102,786





$ 3,113,943







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. NONPERFORMING ASSETS





































As of the Quarter Ended





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Nonaccrual loans

$ 16,070

$ 25,906

$ 13,032

$ 14,448

$ 16,823

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing



—



—



—



—



—

Total non-performing loans



16,070



25,906



13,032



14,448



16,823

Other real estate owned



1,147



208



919



744



1,707

Total non-performing assets

$ 17,217

$ 26,114

$ 13,951

$ 15,192

$ 18,530



































Nonperforming loans to gross loans held for investment



0.40 %

0.64 %

0.44 %

0.46 %

0.54 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.37



0.55



0.38



0.42



0.51

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans



166.15



107.48



137.66



129.76



110.52



METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES





































As of and for the Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Balance, beginning of period

$ 27,843

$ 17,940

$ 18,748

$ 18,592

$ 18,744

First IC Day 1 ACL balance



—



9,885



—



—



—

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):































Construction and development



—



—



—



—



—

Commercial real estate



185



(1)



110



62



(1)

Commercial and industrial



89



(5)



117



(2)



170

Residential real estate



—



—



—



—



—

Consumer and other



—



—



—



—



—

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)



274



(6)



227



60



169

Provision (recovery) for loan losses



(869)



12



(581)



216



17

Balance, end of period

$ 26,700

$ 27,843

$ 17,940

$ 18,748

$ 18,592

Total loans at end of period(1)

$ 4,030,119

$ 4,077,822

$ 2,973,915

$ 3,128,881

$ 3,140,165

Average loans(1)

$ 4,035,706

$ 3,441,913

$ 3,124,291

$ 3,130,515

$ 3,167,085

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans



0.03 %

(0.00) %

0.03 %

0.01 %

0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans



0.66



0.68



0.60



0.60



0.59



____________________________ (1) Excludes loans held for sale.

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.