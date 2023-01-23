METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 2022

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $13.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, and $17.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 21, 2022, the Company reported net income of $65.6 million, or $2.55 per diluted share, compared to $61.7 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.54%, compared to 2.07% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2.33% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 14.97%, compared to 20.56% for the third quarter of 2022 and 24.80% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Efficiency ratio of 40.3%, compared to 36.4% for the third quarter of 2022 and 33.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Total assets increased by $78.1 million, or 2.3%, to $3.43 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total loans increased by $77.4 million, or 2.6%, to $3.06 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total deposits increased by $96.0 million, or 3.7%, to $2.67 billion from the previous quarter.

Full Year 2022 Highlights:

  • Return on average assets was 2.06%, compared to 2.51% for 2021.
  • Return on average equity was 20.48%, compared to 23.55% for 2021.
  • Efficiency ratio of 36.3%, compared to 35.1% for 2021.
  • Total assets increased by $320.4 million, or 10.3%, to $3.43 billion from $3.11 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Total loans increased by $550.6 million, or 22.0%, to $3.06 billion from $2.51 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Total deposits increased by $403.8 million, or 17.8%, to $2.67 billion from $2.26 billion at December 31, 2021.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $13.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 22.0%, from $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income of $838,000 and a decrease in noninterest income of $3.3 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest expense of $309,000 and a decrease in income tax expense of $649,000. Net income decreased by $4.3 million, or 24.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $17.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $671,000 and a decrease in noninterest income of $5.7 million, offset by a decrease in provision for loan losses of $1.7 million, a decrease in noninterest expense of $133,000 and a decrease in provision for income taxes of $247,000.

Net income was $65.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $3.9 million, or 6.3%, from $61.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $15.4 million and a decrease in provision for loan losses of $9.7 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $14.6 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $1.9 million and an increase in provision for taxes of $4.7 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $43.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.6 million, or 14.7%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $124.2 million increase in average loan balances coupled with a 39 basis points increase in the loan yield. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $13.1 million, or 42.4%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $562.7 million coupled with a 57 basis points increase in the loan yield.

Interest expense totaled $15.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $6.5 million, or 76.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 113 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 26 basis points increase in borrowing costs coupled with a $118.7 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits and a $27.7 million increase in average borrowings. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $13.8 million, or 1,113.2%, due to a 234 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 175 basis points increase in borrowing costs coupled with a $419.1 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.58% compared to 3.84% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 26 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 49 basis points to 5.43% from 4.94% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 98 basis points to 2.49% from 1.51% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $130.9 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $124.2 million and an increase in average total investments of $6.7 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $146.4 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $118.7 million and average borrowings increased by $27.7 million.

As compared to the same period in 2021, the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 57 basis points to 3.58% from 4.15%, primarily due to a 225 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.39 billion, offset by a 111 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.21 billion. Average earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $376.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $562.7 million increase in average loans, offset by a $186.0 million decrease in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $357.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $419.1 million, offset by a decrease in average borrowings of $62.0 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.8 million, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 64.8%, from the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees, lower gains on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans and a significant decrease in SBA servicing income. Mortgage loan originations totaled $88.0 million during the fourth quarter 2022 compared to $255.7 million during the third quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we recorded a $1.2 million fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset which had a $0.04 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period in 2021, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by $5.7 million, or 76.1%, primarily due to much lower gains on sale of SBA loans, mortgage loan fees and mortgage and SBA servicing income.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $19.2 million, a decrease of $14.6 million, or 43.2%, from the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees from lower volume, gains on sale of SBA loans and SBA servicing income, offset by increases in gains on sale of mortgage loans, service charges on deposit accounts and other income. Beginning in the second quarter of 2022, we elected to stop selling the guaranteed portion of our SBA loans since the sales premiums offered by third party investors had significantly declined compared to prior year. As of December 31, 2022, approximately $137.8 million of the $299.3 million of SBA loan balances outstanding on our books had SBA guarantees. During the year ended December 31, 2022, we also recorded a $3.1 million fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset compared to a $619,000 fair value gain during the year ended December 31, 2021. Mortgage loan originations totaled $833.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $1.20 billion during the year ended December 31, 2021. Mortgage loan sales totaled $94.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to no mortgage loan sales during the year ended December 31, 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $12.4 million, a decrease of $309,000, or 2.4%, from $12.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower commissions from lower loan volume and lower loan and other real estate owned related expenses, partially offset by higher employee salaries and benefits. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense during the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by $133,000, or 1.1%, primarily due to lower commissions, FDIC deposit insurance premiums, and loan related expenses, partially offset by higher employee salaries and benefits.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $50.4 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 4.0%, from $48.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to higher employee salaries and benefits, FDIC deposit insurance premiums, professional fees, communication expenses and fair value losses on our equity investments, offset by lower commissions due to lower loan volume, occupancy and equipment expenses, and loan and other real estate owned related expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 40.3% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 36.4% and 33.7% for the third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the efficiency ratio was 36.3% compared with 35.1% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 32.6%, compared to 29.3% for the third quarter of 2022 and 27.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 28.1% compared to 25.3% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The elevated effective tax rate during the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as the year ended December 31, 2022, was due to the re-allocation of state income tax apportionment schedules for prior year's tax returns.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.43 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $78.1 million, or 2.3%, from $3.35 billion at September 30, 2022, and an increase of $320.4 million, or 10.3%, from $3.11 billion at December 31, 2021. The $78.1 million increase in total assets at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022 was primarily due to increases in loans of $77.4 million and federal funds sold of $12.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and due from banks of $13.1 million. The $320.4 million increase in total assets at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans of $550.6 million, federal funds sold of $19.7 million, bank owned life insurance of $9.7 million and other assets of $32.4 million, partially offset by a $281.6 million decrease in cash and due from banks. 

Loans

Loans held for investment were $3.06 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $77.4 million, or 2.6%, compared to $2.98 billion at September 30, 2022, and an increase of $550.6 million, or 22.0%, compared to $2.51 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in loans at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022 was primarily due to a $48.6 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $32.2 million increase in residential mortgages and a $480,000 increase in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $3.5 million decrease in construction and development loans. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $713,000 as of December 31, 2022. PPP loans totaled $1.6 million as of September 30, 2022 and $31.0 million as of December 31, 2021. There were no loans classified as held for sale at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 or December 31, 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.67 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $96.0 million, or 3.7%, compared to total deposits of $2.57 billion at September 30, 2022, and an increase of $403.8 million, or 17.8%, compared to total deposits of $2.26 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in total deposits at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022 was due to a $203.5 million increase in time deposits, a $22.3 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits and a $9.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits, offset by a $136.4 million decrease in money market accounts and a $3.2 million decrease in savings accounts.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $612.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $602.2 million at September 30, 2022 and $592.4 million at December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 22.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, compared to 23.4% at September 30, 2022 and 26.2% at December 31, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.05 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.97 billion at September 30, 2022 and $1.67 billion at December 31, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 77.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, compared to 76.6% at September 30, 2022 and 73.8% at December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a credit provision for loan losses of $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a $1.7 million credit provision recorded during the third quarter of 2022 and a $546,000 provision expense recorded during the fourth quarter of 2021. The credit provision recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to the continued release of additional reserves allocated for the uncertainties in our loan portfolio caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a net recovery of 0.01%, compared 0.00% for the third quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs of 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company implemented the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 on January 1, 2023. The allowance for loan losses was accounted for under the incurred loss model as of December 31, 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $24.5 million, or 0.71% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $8.0 million from $32.5 million, or 0.97% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, and an increase of $9.1 million from $15.4 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022 was due to a $7.6 million decrease in nonaccrual loans and a $518,000 decrease in accruing troubled debt restructurings, offset by a $180,000 increase in loans past due ninety days and still accruing.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.45% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.50% at September 30, 2022 and 0.67% at December 31, 2021. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 68.88% at December 31, 2022, compared to 53.25% and 143.69% at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA


























As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Year Ended




December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Selected income statement data: 





















Interest income

$

43,945

$

38,297

$

33,025

$

31,953

$

30,857

$

147,220

$

108,741

Interest expense

14,995

8,509

2,805

1,300

1,236

27,609

4,572

Net interest income

28,950

29,788

30,220

30,653

29,621

119,611

104,169

Provision for loan losses

(1,168)

(1,703)



104

546

(2,767)

6,929

Noninterest income

1,794

5,101

4,653

7,656

7,491

19,204

33,803

Noninterest expense

12,379

12,688

13,119

12,179

12,512

50,365

48,424

Income tax expense

6,392

7,011

5,654

6,597

6,609

25,624

20,918

Net income

13,171

16,893

16,100

19,429

17,445

65,593

61,701

Per share data:





















Basic income per share

$

0.52

$

0.66

$

0.63

$

0.76

$

0.69

$

2.58

$

2.41

Diluted income per share

$

0.52

$

0.66

$

0.63

$

0.76

$

0.68

$

2.55

$

2.39

Dividends per share

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.14

$

0.60

$

0.46

Book value per share (at period end)

$

14.00

$

13.76

$

12.69

$

12.19

$

11.40

$

14.00

$

11.40

Shares of common stock outstanding

25,169,709

25,370,417

25,451,125

25,465,236

25,465,236

25,169,709

25,465,236

Weighted average diluted shares

25,560,138

25,702,023

25,729,156

25,719,035

25,720,128

25,688,969

25,788,781

Performance ratios:





















Return on average assets

1.54

%

2.07

%

2.16

%

2.52

%

2.33

%

2.06

%

2.51

%

Return on average equity

14.97

20.56

20.65

26.94

24.80

20.48

23.55

Dividend payout ratio

29.03

22.75

23.85

19.76

20.52

23.40

19.17

Yield on total loans

5.50

5.11

4.95

5.00

4.93

5.15

5.11

Yield on average earning assets

5.43

4.94

4.65

4.34

4.32

4.86

4.65

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

2.49

1.51

0.56

0.24

0.24

1.25

0.29

Cost of deposits

2.61

1.48

0.55

0.27

0.27

1.29

0.29

Net interest margin

3.58

3.84

4.26

4.16

4.15

3.95

4.45

Efficiency ratio(1)

40.26

36.37

37.62

31.79

33.71

36.28

35.10

Asset quality data (at period end): 





















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment

(0.01)

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.06

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO

0.80

1.09

1.22

0.63

0.61

0.80

0.61

ALL to nonperforming loans

68.88

53.25

54.79

134.39

143.69

68.88

143.69

ALL to loans held for investment

0.45

0.50

0.60

0.66

0.67

0.45

0.67

Balance sheet and capital ratios:





















Gross loans held for investment to deposits

114.94

%

116.21

%

115.86

%

105.72

%

110.98

%

114.94

%

110.98

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits

22.95

23.43

25.87

25.84

26.18

22.95

26.18

Common equity to assets

10.28

10.42

10.20

9.88

9.34

10.28

9.34

Leverage ratio

9.66

9.90

10.31

9.46

9.44

9.66

9.44

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.11

16.18

16.70

17.24

16.76

16.11

16.76

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

16.11

16.18

16.70

17.24

16.76

16.11

16.76

Total risk-based capital ratio

16.79

16.94

17.60

18.22

17.77

16.79

17.77

Mortgage and SBA loan data: 





















Mortgage loans serviced for others

$

526,719

$

550,587

$

589,500

$

605,112

$

608,208

$

526,719

$

608,208

Mortgage loan production

88,045

255,662

326,973

162,933

237,195

833,613

1,196,190

Mortgage loan sales





37,928

56,987



94,915


SBA loans serviced for others

465,120

489,120

504,894

528,227

542,991

465,120

542,991

SBA loan production

42,419

22,193

21,407

50,689

52,727

136,708

285,834

SBA loan sales



8,588



22,898

30,169

31,486

124,710


(1)

  Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



















As of the Quarter Ended


December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$

150,964

$

164,054

$

220,027

$

418,988

$

432,523

Federal funds sold

28,521

15,669

3,069

5,743

8,818

Cash and cash equivalents

179,485

179,723

223,096

424,731

441,341

Equity securities

10,300

10,452

10,778

11,024

11,386

Securities available for sale (at fair value)

19,245

19,978

21,394

23,886

25,733

Loans

3,055,689

2,978,318

2,770,020

2,512,300

2,505,070

Allowance for loan losses

(13,888)

(14,982)

(16,678)

(16,674)

(16,952)

Loans less allowance for loan losses

3,041,801

2,963,336

2,753,342

2,495,626

2,488,118

Loans held for sale







37,928

Accrued interest receivable

13,171

11,732

10,990

10,644

11,052

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

17,493

15,619

15,619

15,806

19,701

Premises and equipment, net

14,257

13,664

12,847

12,814

13,068

Operating lease right-of-use asset

8,463

8,835

8,518

8,925

9,338

Foreclosed real estate, net

4,328

4,328

3,562

3,562

3,618

SBA servicing asset, net

7,085

8,324

8,216

10,554

10,234

Mortgage servicing asset, net

3,973

4,975

6,090

6,925

7,747

Bank owned life insurance

69,130

68,697

68,267

67,841

59,437

Other assets

37,826

38,776

25,131

12,051

5,385

Total assets

$

3,426,557

$

3,348,439

$

3,167,850

$

3,142,317

$

3,106,158
















LIABILITIES














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

611,991

$

602,246

$

620,182

$

615,650

$

592,444

Interest-bearing deposits

2,054,847

1,968,607

1,776,826

1,766,491

1,670,576

Total deposits

2,666,838

2,570,853

2,397,008

2,382,141

2,263,020

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

375,000

375,000

375,000

380,000

500,000

Other borrowings

392

396

399

405

459

Operating lease liability

8,885

9,303

9,031

9,445

9,861

Accrued interest payable

2,739

1,489

703

207

204

Other liabilities

20,291

42,369

62,640

59,709

42,391

Total liabilities

$

3,074,145

$

2,999,410

$

2,844,781

$

2,831,907

$

2,815,935
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Preferred stock









Common stock

252

254

255

255

255

Additional paid-in capital

45,298

48,914

49,831

51,753

51,559

Retained earnings

288,823

279,475

266,426

254,165

238,577

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

18,039

20,386

6,557

4,237

(168)

Total shareholders' equity

352,412

349,029

323,069

310,410

290,223

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,426,557

$

3,348,439

$

3,167,850

$

3,142,317

$

3,106,158

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

























Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest and dividend income:




















Loans, including Fees

$

41,783

$

37,263

$

32,310

$

31,459

$

30,496

$

142,815

$

107,851

Other investment income

2,116

1,011

711

492

360

4,330

885

Federal funds sold

46

23

4

2

1

75

5

Total interest income

43,945

38,297

33,025

31,953

30,857

147,220

108,741






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

13,071

6,964

2,384

1,139

1,069

23,558

3,948

FHLB advances and other borrowings

1,924

1,545

421

161

167

4,051

624

Total interest expense

14,995

8,509

2,805

1,300

1,236

27,609

4,572






















Net interest income

28,950

29,788

30,220

30,653

29,621

119,611

104,169






















Provision for loan losses

(1,168)

(1,703)



104

546

(2,767)

6,929






















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

30,118

31,491

30,220

30,549

29,075

122,378

97,240






















Noninterest income:




















Service charges on deposit accounts

483

509

518

481

466

1,991

1,696

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,243

2,676

3,647

2,159

3,015

9,725

14,437

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans





806

1,211



2,017

Mortgage servicing income, net

(299)

(358)

(5)

101

95

(561)

(564)

Gain on sale of SBA loans



500



1,568

2,895

2,068

10,952

SBA servicing income, net

(72)

1,330

(1,077)

1,644

634

1,825

5,884

Other income

439

444

764

492

386

2,139

1,398

Total noninterest income

1,794

5,101

4,653

7,656

7,491

19,204

33,803






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and employee benefits

7,721

7,756

7,929

7,096

7,819

30,502

30,112

Occupancy

1,263

1,167

1,200

1,227

1,206

4,857

5,028

Data Processing

287

270

261

277

252

1,095

1,100

Advertising

172

158

126

150

148

606

541

Other expenses

2,936

3,337

3,603

3,429

3,087

13,305

11,643

Total noninterest expense

12,379

12,688

13,119

12,179

12,512

50,365

48,424






















Income before provision for income taxes

19,533

23,904

21,754

26,026

24,054

91,217

82,619

Provision for income taxes

6,362

7,011

5,654

6,597

6,609

25,624

20,918

Net income available to common shareholders

$

13,171

$

16,893

$

16,100

$

19,429

$

17,445

$

65,593

$

61,701

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES





























Three Months Ended




December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021


Average


Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

159,297

$

1,777

4.43

%

$

151,177

$

864

2.27

%

$

345,311

$

221

0.25

%

Investment securities

33,405

385

4.57

34,792

170

1.94

33,682

140

1.65

Total investments

192,702

2,162

4.45

185,969

1,034

2.21

378,993

361

0.38

Construction and development

40,244

575

5.67

38,636

530

5.44

50,142

639

5.06

Commercial real estate

628,641

12,387

7.82

601,370

9,905

6.53

524,770

7,680

5.81

Commercial and industrial

51,788

1,021

7.82

50,605

909

7.13

77,911

1,353

6.89

Residential real estate

2,295,309

27,773

4.80

2,201,186

25,885

4.67

1,800,390

20,804

4.58

Consumer and other

162

27

66.12

137

34

98.46

189

20

41.98

Gross loans(2)

3,016,144

41,783

5.50

2,891,934

37,263

5.11

2,453,402

30,496

4.93

Total earning assets

3,208,846

43,945

5.43

3,077,903

38,297

4.94

2,832,395

30,857

4.32

Noninterest-earning assets

177,040






158,579






140,594





Total assets

3,385,886






3,236,482






2,972,989





Interest-bearing liabilities: 
























NOW and savings deposits

173,214

531

1.22

186,459

338

0.72

136,102

64

0.19

Money market deposits

1,089,198

8,361

3.05

1,179,954

5,189

1.74

949,148

550

0.23

Time deposits

722,285

4,179

2.30

499,577

1,437

1.14

480,303

455

0.38

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,984,697

13,071

2.61

1,865,990

6,964

1.48

1,565,553

1,069

0.27

Borrowings

403,113

1,924

1.89

375,405

1,545

1.63

465,141

167

0.14

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,387,810

14,995

2.49

2,241,395

8,509

1.51

2,030,694

1,236

0.24

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing deposits

597,250






599,902






592,300





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

51,692






69,131






70,915





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

648,942






669,033






663,215





Shareholders' equity

349,134






326,054






279,080





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,385,886





$

3,236,482





$

2,972,989





Net interest income



$

28,950





$

29,788





$

29,621


Net interest spread






2.94






3.43






4.08

Net interest margin






3.58






3.84






4.15


(1)

  Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.


(2)

  Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES





















Year Ended




December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
















Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

225,154

$

3,524

1.57

%

$

207,771

$

480

0.23

%

Investment securities

35,188

881

2.50

21,573

410

1.90

Total investments

260,342

4,405

1.69

229,344

890

0.39

Construction and development

35,562

1,898

5.34

48,076

2,513

5.23

Commercial real estate

589,017

38,582

6.55

503,968

29,750

5.90

Commercial and industrial

55,516

3,920

7.06

119,640

8,407

7.03

Residential real estate

2,090,389

98,277

4.70

1,437,377

67,058

4.67

Consumer and other

193

138

71.50

188

123

65.43

Gross loans(2)

2,770,677

142,815

5.15

2,109,249

107,851

5.11

Total earning assets

3,031,019

147,220

4.86

2,338,593

108,741

4.65

Noninterest-earning assets

156,185






122,038





Total assets

3,187,204






2,460,631





Interest-bearing liabilities:
















NOW and savings deposits

186,061

1,046

0.56

112,943

222

0.20

Money market deposits

1,130,439

16,067

1.42

726,268

1,693

0.23

Time deposits

513,867

6,445

1.25

499,856

2,033

0.41

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,830,367

23,558

1.29

1,339,067

3,948

0.29

Borrowings

373,238

4,051

1.09

223,027

624

0.28

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,203,605

27,609

1.25

1,562,094

4,572

0.29

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

599,340






559,797





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

63,997






76,727





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

663,337






636,524





Shareholders' equity

320,262






262,013





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,187,204





$

2,460,631





Net interest income



$

119,611





$

104,169


Net interest spread






3.61






4.36

Net interest margin






3.95






4.45


(1)

  Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.


(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA






























As of the Quarter Ended


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021





% of



% of



% of



% of



% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$

47,779

1.6

%

$

51,300

1.7

%

$

45,042

1.6

%

$

38,683

1.6

%

$

38,857

1.6

%

Commercial Real Estate

657,246

21.4

608,700

20.4

581,234

20.9

567,031

22.5

520,488

20.7

Commercial and Industrial

53,173

1.7

52,693

1.8

57,843

2.1

66,073

2.6

73,072

2.9

Residential Real Estate

2,306,915

75.3

2,274,679

76.1

2,092,952

75.4

1,846,434

73.3

1,879,012

74.8

Consumer and other

216



198



165



130



79


Gross loans

$

3,065,329

100.0

%

$

2,987,570

100.0

%

$

2,777,236

100.0

%

$

2,518,351

100.0

%

$

2,511,508

100.0

%

Unearned income

(9,640)



(9,252)



(7,216)



(6,051)



(6,438)


Allowance for loan losses

(13,888)



(14,982)



(16,678)



(16,674)



(16,952)


Net loans

$

3,041,801


$

2,963,336


$

2,753,342


$

2,495,626


$

2,488,118


METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS




















As of the Quarter Ended


December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Nonaccrual loans

$

10,065

$

17,700

$

19,966

$

9,506

$

8,759

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing

180







342

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

9,919

10,437

10,474

2,901

2,697

Total non-performing loans

20,164

28,137

30,440

12,407

11,798

Other real estate owned

4,328

4,328

3,562

3,562

3,618

Total non-performing assets

$

24,492

$

32,465

$

34,002

$

15,969

$

15,416

















Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.66

%

0.94

%

1.10

%

0.49

%

0.47

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.71

0.97

1.07

0.51

0.50

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

68.88

53.25

54.79

134.39

143.69

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


























As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Year Ended




December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Balance, beginning of period

$

14,982

$

16,678

$

16,674

$

16,952

$

16,445

$

16,952

$

10,135

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):





















Construction and development














Commercial real estate

(2)

(1)

(2)

(2)

39

(7)

55

Commercial and industrial

(72)

(6)

(2)

389



309

64

Residential real estate














Consumer and other







(5)



(5)

(7)

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

(74)

(7)

(4)

382

39

297

112

Provision for loan losses

(1,168)

(1,703)



104

546

(2,767)

6,929

Balance, end of period

$

13,888

$

14,982

$

16,678

$

16,674

$

16,952

$

13,888

$

16,952

Total loans at end of period

$

3,065,329

$

2,987,570

$

2,777,236

$

2,518,351

$

2,511,508

$

3,065,329

$

2,511,508

Average loans(1)

$

3,016,144

$

2,891,934

$

2,597,019

$

2,533,254

$

2,453,402

$

2,761,195

$

2,109,249

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans

(0.01)

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.06

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.45

0.50

0.60

0.66

0.67

0.45

0.67


(1)

Excludes loans held for sale

