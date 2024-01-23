METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 2023

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $11.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $11.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, and $10.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $51.6 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, compared to $62.6 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.29%, compared to 1.30% for the third quarter of 2023 and 1.19% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 11.71%, compared to 12.14% for the third quarter of 2023 and 11.57% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 12.69% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 13.04% for the third quarter of 2023 and 12.28% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Efficiency ratio of 45.1%, compared to 43.0% for the third quarter of 2023 and 40.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Total loans, including loans held for sale, increased by $134.4 million, or 4.4%, to $3.16 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Net interest margin increased by 23 basis points to 3.17% from 2.94% for the previous quarter.

Full Year 2023 Highlights:

  • Return on average assets was 1.50%, compared to 1.96% for 2022.
  • Return on average equity was 14.10%, compared to 19.55% for 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 15.00% for 2023, compared to 20.02% for 2022.
  • Efficiency ratio of 39.9%, compared to 35.8% for 2022.
  • Total assets increased by $75.6 million, or 2.2%, to $3.50 billion from $3.43 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • Total loans, including loans held for sale, increased by $108.7 million, or 3.6%, to $3.16 billion from $3.06 billion at December 31, 2022.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $11.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $81,000, or 0.7%, from $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. This decrease was due to an increase in noninterest expense of $2.4 million, an increase in provision for credit losses of $1.2 million and an increase in income tax expense of $566,000, offset by an increase in noninterest income of $2.1 million and an increase in net interest income of $2.0 million, Net income increased by $1.2 million, or 11.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $10.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. This increase was due to an increase in noninterest income of $3.1 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $4.6 million, offset by a decrease in net interest income of $2.8 million, an increase in provision for credit losses of $2.0 million and an increase in noninterest expense of $1.7 million.

Net income was $51.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $11.0 million, or 17.6%, from $62.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $18.1 million and an increase in provision for credit losses of $2.8 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest expense of $1.5 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $8.3 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $50.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.0 million, or 4.0%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 13 basis points increase in the loan yield and a $46.3 million increase in average loan balances. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $6.7 million, or 15.3%, primarily due to a 61 basis points increase in the loan yield coupled with a $59.4 million increase in average loan balances, as well as a 219 basis points increase in the total investment yield.

Interest expense totaled $24.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a slight decrease of $6,000 from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 10 basis points decrease in deposit costs, offset by a $48.5 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits and a 16 basis point increase in borrowing costs. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $9.6 million, or 63.7%, due to a 134 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 171 basis points increase in borrowing costs coupled with a $192.3 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits. The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $850.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Federal Funds Effective rate (currently 5.33%). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 2.29%. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $2.9 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a $1.3 million benefit recorded during the third quarter of 2023. We received no benefit from these interest rate derivatives during the fourth quarter of 2022. Of the $850.0 million interest rate derivatives, only $500.0 million were making payments as of December 31, 2023 and the remaining $350.0 million will begin making payments in the second quarter of 2024.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.17% compared to 2.94% for the previous quarter, an increase of 23 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 22 basis points to 6.14% from 5.92% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 6 basis points to 3.91% from 3.97% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $11.5 million from the previous quarter, due to an increase in average loans of $46.3 million, offset by a decrease in average total investments of $34.9 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $38.2 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $48.5 million while average borrowings decreased by $10.3 million.

As compared to the same period in 2022, the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 41 basis points to 3.17% from 3.58%, primarily due to a 142 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.49 billion, offset by a 71 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.27 billion. Average earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $64.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, due to a $59.4 million increase in average loans and a $4.9 million increase in average total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $103.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $192.3 million, offset by a decrease in average borrowings of $88.4 million.  

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $4.7 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 77.3%, from the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees, Small Business Administration ("SBA") servicing income, mortgage servicing income and other income, partially offset by lower gains on sale of SBA loans as no SBA loans were sold during the quarter. Mortgage loan originations totaled $128.9 million during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $91.9 million during the third quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a $147,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset compared to a fair value adjustment charge of $909,000 during the third quarter of 2023.

Compared to the same period in 2022, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $3.1 million, or 186.8%, primarily due to higher mortgage and SBA servicing income and mortgage loan fees from higher volume, as well as higher other income due to lower fair value losses on our equity securities. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we recorded a $1.2 million fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $18.2 million, an increase of $86,000, or 0.5%, from the year ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to higher gains on sale of SBA loans, SBA and mortgage servicing income and other income due to lower fair value losses on our equity securities, offset by lower mortgage loan fees from lower volume and lower gains on sale of mortgage loans as no mortgage loans were sold during 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $13.9 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 20.6%, from $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salary and employee benefits, occupancy expense, professional fees and FDIC insurance premiums, partially offset by lower other real estate owned related expenses. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest expense during the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $1.7 million, or 13.8%, primarily due to higher salary and employee benefits, occupancy expense, professional fees and FDIC insurance premiums, partially offset by lower loan related expenses.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $47.7 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 3.2%, from $49.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits partially due to lower commissions from lower loan volume, as well as lower loan related expenses and communication expenses, partially offset by higher FDIC insurance premiums and professional fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 43.0% and 40.0% for the third quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the efficiency ratio was 39.9% compared to 35.8% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 29.7%, compared to 27.0% for the third quarter of 2023 and 47.9% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 28.3% compared to 31.4% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The elevated effective tax rate during the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as the year ended December 31, 2022, was due to the re-allocation of state income tax apportionment schedules for prior year's tax returns, as well as corrections for the treatment of prior year's state tax credits. The effective tax rate of 28.3% for the year ended December 31, 2023 will be the more normalized tax rate for the Company going forward.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.50 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $8.2 million, or 0.2%, from $3.51 billion at September 30, 2023, and an increase of $75.6 million, or 2.2%, from $3.43 billion at December 31, 2022. The $8.2 million decrease in total assets at December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $137.3 million and interest rate derivatives of $14.7 million, partially offset by increases in loans held for investment of $110.0 million and loans held for sale of $24.4 million. The $75.6 million increase in total assets at December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $84.3 million and loans held for sale of $24.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $34.7 million

Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.82% of our total assets at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.86% at December 31, 2022.

Loans

Loans held for investment were $3.14 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $110.0 million, or 3.6%, compared to $3.03 billion at September 30, 2023, and an increase of $84.3 million, or 2.8%, compared to $3.06 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in loans at December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023 was due to a $87.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $37.2 million increase in residential mortgage loans and a $4.6 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $18.5 million decrease in construction and development loans. Loans held for sale were $24.4 million at December 31, 2023. There were no loans classified as held for sale at September 30, 2023 or December 31, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.73 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $12.3 million, or 0.5%, compared to total deposits of $2.72 billion at September 30, 2023, and an increase of $64.1 million, or 2.4%, compared to total deposits of $2.67 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in total deposits at December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023 was due to a $41.3 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, an $11.1 million increase in time deposits and an $8.1 million increase in money market accounts, offset by a $47.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and a $643,000 decrease in savings accounts.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $512.05 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $559.5 million at September 30, 2023 and $612.0 million at December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 18.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 20.6% at September 30, 2023 and 22.9% at December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.22 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.16 billion at September 30, 2023 and $2.05 billion at December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 81.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 79.4% at September 30, 2023 and 77.1% at December 31, 2022.

Uninsured deposits were 26.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 27.2% and 32.5% at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, we had $1.21 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($721.1 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($446.3 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million).

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $782,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a credit provision for credit losses of $381,000 and $1.2 million recorded during the third quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. The provision for credit losses recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due the increase in loan balances during the quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 0.04%, compared to a net recovery of 0.00% for the third quarter of 2023 and a net recovery of 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $38.4 million, or 1.10% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, an increase of $529,000 from $37.9 million, or 1.08% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, and an increase of $13.9 million from $24.5 million, or 0.71% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023 was due to a $705,000 increase in other real estate owned and a $269,000 increase in accruing restructured loans, offset by $445,000 decrease in nonaccrual loans.  

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.58% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.58% at September 30, 2023 and 0.45% at December 31, 2022. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 49.06% at December 31, 2023, compared to 47.61% and 68.88% at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA


























As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Year Ended




December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Selected income statement data: 





















Interest income

$

50,671

$

48,709

$

47,482

$

45,965

$

43,945

$

192,827

$

147,220

Interest expense

24,549

24,555

22,512

19,732

14,995

91,348

27,609

Net interest income

26,122

24,154

24,970

26,233

28,950

101,479

119,611

Provision for credit losses

782

(381)

(416)



(1,168)

(15)

(2,767)

Noninterest income

4,712

2,657

4,691

6,144

1,643

18,204

18,118

Noninterest expense

13,915

11,540

11,464

10,807

12,228

47,726

49,279

Income tax expense

4,790

4,224

5,505

5,840

9,353

20,359

28,615

Net income

11,347

11,428

13,108

15,730

10,180

51,613

62,602

Per share data:





















Basic income per share

$

0.45

$

0.45

$

0.52

$

0.63

$

0.40

$

2.05

$

2.46

Diluted income per share

$

0.44

$

0.45

$

0.51

$

0.62

$

0.40

$

2.02

$

2.44

Dividends per share

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.15

$

0.72

$

0.60

Book value per share (at period end)

$

15.14

$

15.24

$

14.76

$

14.04

$

13.88

$

15.14

$

13.88

Shares of common stock outstanding

25,205,506

25,241,157

25,279,846

25,143,675

25,169,709

25,205,506

25,169,709

Weighted average diluted shares

25,543,861

25,591,874

25,477,143

25,405,855

25,560,138

25,518,516

25,688,969

Performance ratios:





















Return on average assets

1.29

%

1.30

%

1.55

%

1.87

%

1.19

%

1.50

%

1.96

%

Return on average equity

11.71

12.14

14.87

18.09

11.57

14.10

19.55

Dividend payout ratio

40.36

40.18

34.77

28.98

37.55

35.43

24.52

Yield on total loans

6.11

5.98

5.95

5.85

5.50

5.97

5.15

Yield on average earning assets

6.14

5.92

5.90

5.77

5.43

5.94

4.86

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

3.91

3.97

3.74

3.30

2.49

3.73

1.25

Cost of deposits

3.95

4.05

3.88

3.48

2.61

3.85

1.29

Net interest margin

3.17

2.94

3.10

3.30

3.58

3.13

3.95

Efficiency ratio(1)

45.13

43.04

38.65

33.38

39.97

39.88

35.78

Asset quality data (at period end): 





















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment

0.04

%

(0.00)

%

0.06

%

(0.00)

%

(0.01)

%

0.02

%

0.01

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO

1.22

1.25

0.78

0.64

0.80

1.22

0.80

ACL to nonperforming loans

49.06

47.61

79.88

101.22

68.88

49.06

68.88

ACL to loans held for investment

0.58

0.58

0.60

0.63

0.45

0.58

0.45

Balance sheet and capital ratios:





















Gross loans held for investment to deposits

115.30

%

111.77

%

112.27

%

114.27

%

114.94

%

115.30

%

114.94

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits

18.75

20.58

21.32

21.83

22.95

18.75

22.95

Investment securities to assets

0.82

0.79

0.84

0.87

0.86

0.82

0.86

Common equity to assets

10.89

10.96

10.74

10.32

10.20

10.89

10.20

Leverage ratio

10.20

10.07

10.03

9.72

9.57

10.20

9.57

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.73

17.03

16.69

16.55

15.99

16.73

15.99

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

16.73

17.03

16.69

16.55

15.99

16.73

15.99

Total risk-based capital ratio

17.60

17.91

17.59

17.51

16.68

17.60

16.68

Mortgage and SBA loan data: 





















Mortgage loans serviced for others

$

443,072

$

464,823

$

487,787

$

506,012

$

526,719

$

443,072

$

526,719

Mortgage loan production

128,931

91,891

72,830

43,335

88,045

336,987

833,613

Mortgage loan sales













94,915

SBA/USDA loans serviced for others

508,000

487,827

493,579

485,663

465,120

508,000

465,120

SBA loan production

27,529

18,212

16,110

26,239

42,419

88,090

136,708

SBA loan sales



5,169

30,298

36,458



71,925

31,486

____________________

(1)

Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)


















As of the Quarter Ended


December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$

142,152

$

279,106

$

250,503

$

216,167

$

150,964

Federal funds sold

2,653

2,951

12,224

7,897

28,521

Cash and cash equivalents

144,805

282,057

262,727

224,064

179,485

Equity securities

10,335

10,113

10,358

10,428

10,300

Securities available for sale (at fair value)

18,493

17,664

18,696

19,174

19,245

Loans

3,139,993

3,029,947

3,020,714

3,012,020

3,055,689

Allowance for credit losses

(18,112)

(17,660)

(18,091)

(18,947)

(13,888)

Loans less allowance for credit losses

3,121,881

3,012,287

3,002,623

2,993,073

3,041,801

Loans held for sale

24,379







Accrued interest receivable

15,125

14,612

13,877

13,642

13,171

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

17,846

17,846

15,534

17,659

17,493

Premises and equipment, net

18,132

17,459

16,374

15,165

14,257

Operating lease right-of-use asset

8,472

7,340

7,761

8,030

8,463

Foreclosed real estate, net

1,466

761

1,001

766

4,328

SBA servicing asset, net

7,251

7,107

8,018

7,791

7,085

Mortgage servicing asset, net

1,273

1,823

2,514

3,205

3,973

Bank owned life insurance

70,957

70,462

70,010

69,565

69,130

Interest rate derivatives

31,781

46,502

39,284

24,008

28,781

Other assets

10,627

4,994

6,310

12,443

9,727

Total assets

$

3,502,823

$

3,511,027

$

3,475,087

$

3,419,013

$

3,427,239
















LIABILITIES














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

512,045

$

559,540

$

575,301

$

577,282

$

611,991

Interest-bearing deposits

2,218,891

2,159,048

2,123,181

2,066,811

2,054,847

Total deposits

2,730,936

2,718,588

2,698,482

2,644,093

2,666,838

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

325,000

325,000

325,000

375,000

375,000

Other borrowings





387

387

392

Operating lease liability

8,651

7,537

7,985

8,438

8,885

Accrued interest payable

4,133

3,915

3,859

3,681

2,739

Other liabilities

52,586

71,283

66,211

34,453

23,964

Total liabilities

$

3,121,306

$

3,126,323

$

3,101,924

$

3,066,052

$

3,077,818
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Preferred stock









Common stock

252

252

253

251

252

Additional paid-in capital

45,699

45,580

45,516

45,044

45,298

Retained earnings

315,356

308,589

301,752

293,139

285,832

Accumulated other comprehensive income

20,210

30,283

25,642

14,527

18,039

Total shareholders' equity

381,517

384,704

373,163

352,961

349,421

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,502,823

$

3,511,027

$

3,475,087

$

3,419,013

$

3,427,239

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
























Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest and dividend income:




















Loans, including Fees

$

47,367

$

45,695

$

44,839

$

43,982

$

41,783

$

181,883

$

142,815

Other investment income

3,267

2,979

2,582

1,939

2,116

10,767

4,330

Federal funds sold

37

35

61

44

46

177

75

Total interest income

50,671

48,709

47,482

45,965

43,945

192,827

147,220






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

21,691

21,736

19,804

17,376

13,071

80,607

23,558

FHLB advances and other borrowings

2,858

2,819

2,708

2,356

1,924

10,741

4,051

Total interest expense

24,549

24,555

22,512

19,732

14,995

91,348

27,609






















Net interest income

26,122

24,154

24,970

26,233

28,950

101,479

119,611






















Provision for credit losses

782

(381)

(416)



(1,168)

(15)

(2,767)






















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

25,340

24,535

25,386

26,233

30,118

101,494

122,378






















Noninterest income:




















Service charges on deposit accounts

515

490

464

449

483

1,918

1,991

Other service charges, commissions and fees

2,039

1,478

1,266

874

1,243

5,657

9,725

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans













2,017

Mortgage servicing income, net

39

(85)

(51)

(96)

(299)

(193)

(561)

Gain on sale of SBA loans



244

1,054

1,969



3,299

2,068

SBA servicing income, net

1,324

270

1,388

1,814

(72)

4,796

1,825

Other income

795

260

570

1,134

288

2,727

1,053

Total noninterest income

4,712

2,657

4,691

6,144

1,643

18,204

18,118






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and employee benefits

8,971

6,864

7,103

6,366

7,721

29,304

30,502

Occupancy

1,368

1,272

1,039

1,214

1,263

4,893

4,857

Data Processing

301

300

353

275

287

1,229

1,095

Advertising

160

143

165

146

172

614

606

Other expenses

3,115

2,961

2,804

2,806

2,785

11,686

12,219

Total noninterest expense

13,915

11,540

11,464

10,807

12,228

47,726

49,279






















Income before provision for income taxes

16,137

15,652

18,613

21,570

19,533

71,972

91,217

Provision for income taxes

4,790

4,224

5,505

5,840

9,353

20,359

28,615

Net income available to common shareholders

$

11,347

$

11,428

$

13,108

$

15,730

$

10,180

$

51,613

$

62,602

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES




























Three Months Ended




December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022


Average


Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

165,877

$

2,938

7.03

%

$

200,245

$

2,807

5.56

%

$

159,297

$

1,777

4.43

%

Investment securities

31,685

366

4.58

32,172

207

2.55

33,405

385

4.57

Total investments

197,562

3,304

6.64

232,417

3,014

5.14

192,702

2,162

4.45

Construction and development

18,002

344

7.58

30,584

442

5.73

40,244

575

5.67

Commercial real estate

664,570

14,934

8.92

647,244

14,435

8.85

628,641

12,387

7.82

Commercial and industrial

59,465

1,473

9.83

61,774

1,488

9.56

51,788

1,021

7.82

Residential real estate

2,333,247

30,577

5.20

2,289,428

29,296

5.08

2,295,309

27,773

4.80

Consumer and other

258

39

59.97

201

34

67.11

162

27

66.12

Gross loans(2)

3,075,542

47,367

6.11

3,029,231

45,695

5.98

3,016,144

41,783

5.50

Total earning assets

3,273,104

50,671

6.14

3,261,648

48,709

5.92

3,208,846

43,945

5.43

Noninterest-earning assets

223,630






214,834






177,040





Total assets

3,496,734






3,476,482






3,385,886





Interest-bearing liabilities: 
























NOW and savings deposits

133,765

396

1.17

125,078

381

1.21

173,214

531

1.22

Money market deposits

1,051,797

10,609

4.00

1,036,955

11,709

4.48

1,089,198

8,361

3.05

Time deposits

991,416

10,686

4.28

966,408

9,646

3.96

722,285

4,179

2.30

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,176,978

21,691

3.95

2,128,441

21,736

4.05

1,984,697

13,071

2.61

Borrowings

314,682

2,858

3.60

325,025

2,819

3.44

403,113

1,924

1.89

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,491,660

24,549

3.91

2,453,466

24,555

3.97

2,387,810

14,995

2.49

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing deposits

530,935






555,074






597,250





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

89,615






94,528






51,692





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

620,550






649,602






648,942





Shareholders' equity

384,524






373,414






349,134





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,496,734





$

3,476,482





$

3,385,886





Net interest income



$

26,122





$

24,154





$

28,950


Net interest spread






2.23






1.95






2.94

Net interest margin






3.17






2.94






3.58

____________________ 

(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES




















Year Ended




December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022


Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
















Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

167,024

$

9,995

5.98

%

$

225,154

$

3,524

1.57

%

Investment securities

32,330

949

2.94

35,188

881

2.50

Total investments

199,354

10,944

5.49

260,342

4,405

1.69

Construction and development

31,955

1,864

5.83

35,562

1,898

5.34

Commercial real estate

659,432

57,710

8.75

589,017

38,582

6.55

Commercial and industrial

54,100

5,110

9.45

55,516

3,920

7.06

Residential real estate

2,299,246

117,071

5.09

2,090,389

98,277

4.70

Consumer and other

195

128

65.64

193

138

71.50

Gross loans(2)

3,044,928

181,883

5.97

2,770,677

142,815

5.15

Total earning assets

3,244,282

192,827

5.94

3,031,019

147,220

4.86

Noninterest-earning assets

198,938






156,185





Total assets

3,443,220






3,187,204





Interest-bearing liabilities:
















NOW and savings deposits

146,543

2,264

1.54

186,061

1,046

0.56

Money market deposits

1,006,360

42,347

4.21

1,130,439

16,067

1.42

Time deposits

940,911

35,996

3.83

513,867

6,445

1.25

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,093,814

80,607

3.85

1,830,367

23,558

1.29

Borrowings

353,149

10,741

3.04

373,238

4,051

1.09

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,446,963

91,348

3.73

2,203,605

27,609

1.25

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

555,840






599,340





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

74,254






63,997





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

630,094






663,337





Shareholders' equity

366,163






320,262





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,443,220





$

3,187,204





Net interest income



$

101,479





$

119,611


Net interest spread






2.21






3.61

Net interest margin






3.13






3.95

____________________

(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA





























As of the Quarter Ended


December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2022





% of



% of



% of



% of



% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$

23,262

0.7

%

$

41,783

1.4

%

$

51,759

1.7

%

$

49,209

1.6

%

$

47,779

1.6

%

Commercial Real Estate

711,177

22.6

624,122

20.5

625,111

20.6

639,951

21.2

657,246

21.4

Commercial and Industrial

65,904

2.1

61,332

2.0

63,502

2.1

46,208

1.5

53,173

1.7

Residential Real Estate

2,348,187

74.6

2,310,981

76.1

2,289,050

75.6

2,285,902

75.7

2,306,915

75.3

Consumer and other

319



240



102



50



216


Gross loans

$

3,148,849

100.0

%

$

3,038,458

100.0

%

$

3,029,524

100.0

%

$

3,021,320

100.0

%

$

3,065,329

100.0

%

Unearned income

(8,856)



(8,511)



(8,810)



(9,300)



(9,640)


Allowance for credit losses

(18,112)



(17,660)



(18,091)



(18,947)



(13,888)


Net loans

$

3,121,881


$

3,012,287


$

3,002,623


$

2,993,073


$

3,041,801


METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS



















As of the Quarter Ended


December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Nonaccrual loans

$

14,682

$

15,127

$

13,037

$

9,064

$

10,065

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing









180

Accruing restructured loans

22,233

21,964

9,611

9,654

9,919

Total non-performing loans

36,915

37,091

22,648

18,718

20,164

Other real estate owned

1,466

761

1,001

766

4,328

Total non-performing assets

$

38,381

$

37,852

$

23,649

$

19,484

$

24,492

















Nonperforming loans to gross loans

1.17

%

1.22

%

0.75

%

0.62

%

0.66

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.10

1.08

0.68

0.57

0.71

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

49.06

47.61

79.88

101.22

68.88

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

























As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Year Ended




December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Balance, beginning of period

$

17,660

$

18,091

$

18,947

$

13,888

$

14,982

$

13,888

$

16,952

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):





















Construction and development














Commercial real estate

224

(1)

230

(2)

(2)

451

(7)

Commercial and industrial

85

(3)

208

(2)

(72)

288

309

Residential real estate














Consumer and other













(5)

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

309

(4)

438

(4)

(74)

739

297

Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)







5,055



5,055


Provision for loan losses

761

(435)

(418)



(1,168)

(92)

(2,767)

Balance, end of period

$

18,112

$

17,660

$

18,091

$

18,947

$

13,888

$

18,112

$

13,888

Total loans at end of period

$

3,148,849

$

3,038,458

$

3,029,524

$

3,021,320

$

3,065,329

$

3,148,849

$

3,065,329

Average loans(1)

$

3,063,353

$

3,029,231

$

3,024,660

$

3,050,176

$

3,016,144

$

3,038,833

$

2,761,195

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans

0.04

%

(0.00)

%

0.06

%

(0.00)

%

(0.01)

%

0.02

%

0.01

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.58

0.58

0.60

0.63

0.45

0.58

0.45

____________________

(1)

Excludes loans held for sale

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

