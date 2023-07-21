METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2023

ATLANTA, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $13.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $15.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, and $16.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $28.8 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $35.5 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.55%, compared to 1.87% for the first quarter of 2023 and 2.16% for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 14.87%, compared to 18.09% for the first quarter of 2023 and 20.65% for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 15.50% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 19.08% for the first quarter of 2023 and 20.90% for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Efficiency ratio of 38.8%, compared to 33.1% for the first quarter of 2023 and 37.6% for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Total assets increased by $56.1 million, or 1.6%, to $3.48 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total deposits increased by $54.4 million, or 2.1%, to $2.70 billion from the previous quarter.

Year-to-Date 2023 Highlights:

  • Return on average assets was 1.71% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 2.34% for same period in 2022.
  • Return on average equity was 16.47% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 23.67% for same period in 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 17.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 23.81% for the same period in 2022.
  • Efficiency ratio of 35.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 34.6% for the same period in 2022.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 16.7%, from $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $1.3 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $1.3 million and an increase in noninterest expense of $855,000, offset by a decrease in provision for credit losses of $416,000 and a decrease in income tax expense of $335,000. Net income decreased by $3.0 million, or 18.6%, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $16.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $5.3 million, offset by an increase in noninterest income of $108,000, a decrease in noninterest expense of $1.6 million, a decrease in income tax expense of $149,000 and a decrease in provision for credit losses of $416,000.

Net income was $28.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $6.7 million, or 18.8%, from $35.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $9.7 million and a decrease in noninterest income of $1.5 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest expense of $3.1 million, a decrease in income tax expense of $906,000 and a decrease in provision for credit losses of $520,000.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $47.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.5 million, or 3.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 10 basis points increase in the loan yield and a 73 basis points increase in the investments yield. As compared to the second quarter of 2022, interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $14.5 million, or 43.8%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $408.7 million coupled with a 100 basis points increase in the loan yield.

Interest expense totaled $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.8 million, or 14.1%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 40 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 56 basis points increase in borrowing costs. As compared to the second quarter of 2022, interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $19.7 million, or 702.6%, due to a 333 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 225 basis points increase in borrowing costs coupled with a $291.9 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits and a $124.2 million increase in average borrowings.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.10% compared to 3.30% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 20 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 13 basis points to 5.90% from 5.77% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 44 basis points to 3.74% from 3.30% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets decreased by $1.3 million from the previous quarter, due to a decrease in average loans of $25.5 million, offset by an increase in average total investments of $24.2 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $9.8 million from the previous quarter as average borrowings decreased by $32.2 million while average interest-bearing deposits increased by $22.3 million.

As compared to the same period in 2022, the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 116 basis points to 3.10% from 4.26%, primarily due to a 318 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.42 billion, offset by a 125 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.23 billion. Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $381.5 million from the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $408.7 million increase in average loans, offset by a $24.0 million decrease in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $416.1 million from the second quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $291.9 million and an increase in average borrowings of $124.2 million.  

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $4.8 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 20.9%, from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower gains on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans, SBA servicing income and other income, partially offset by higher mortgage loan fees. SBA loan sales totaled $30.3 million (sales premium of 5.24%) during the second quarter of 2023 compared to $36.5 million (sales premium of 6.80%) during the first quarter of 2023. Mortgage loan originations totaled $72.8 million during the second quarter 2023 compared to $43.3 million during the first quarter of 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, we recorded a $255,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset which had a $0.01 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period in 2022, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased slightly by $108,000, or 2.3%, primarily due to higher gains on sale of SBA loans and SBA servicing income, partially offset by lower mortgage loan fees as a result of lower volume and lower gains on sale of mortgage loans, as no mortgage loans were sold during the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $10.8 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 12.4%, from the six month ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees from lower volume and lower gains on sale of mortgage loans as no mortgage loans were sold during the first half of 2023, offset by increases in gains on sale of SBA loans, SBA servicing income and other income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $11.5 million, an increase of $855,000, or 8.0%, from $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, FDIC deposit insurance premiums and fair value losses on our equity securities, partially offset by lower occupancy and equipment expense and loan related expenses. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $1.6 million, or 12.1%, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits and loan related expenses.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $22.2 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 12.2%, from $25.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits partially due to lower commissions from lower loan volume, as well as lower loan and other real estate owned related expenses and fair value losses on our equity securities.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 38.8% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 33.1% and 37.6% for the first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2022, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the efficiency ratio was 35.8% compared to 34.6% for the same period in 2022.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 29.6%, compared to 27.1% for the first quarter of 2023 and 26.0% for the second quarter of 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 28.2% compared to 25.6% for the same period in 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.48 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $56.1 million, or 1.6%, from $3.42 billion at March 31, 2023, and an increase of $307.2 million, or 9.7%, from $3.17 billion at June 30, 2022. The $56.1 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $38.7 million, loans of $8.7 million and other assets of $9.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $2.1 million. The $307.2 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022 was primarily due to increases in loans of $250.7 million, cash and cash equivalents of $39.6 million and other assets of $20.5 million, partially offset by a $3.6 million decrease in mortgage servicing rights and a $2.7 million decrease in securities available for sale. 

Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.84% of our total assets at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.87% and 1.02% at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Loans

Loans held for investment were $3.02 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $8.7 million, or 0.3%, compared to $3.01 billion at March 31, 2023, and an increase of $250.7 million, or 9.1%, compared to $2.77 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase in loans at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $17.3 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, a $3.1 million increase in residential mortgage loans and a $2.6 million increase in construction and development loans, offset by a $14.8 million decrease in commercial real estate loans. There were no loans classified as held for sale at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 or June 30, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.70 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $54.4 million, or 2.1%, compared to total deposits of $2.64 billion at March 31, 2023, and an increase of $301.5 million, or 12.6%, compared to total deposits of $2.40 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase in total deposits at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 was due to a $80.9 million increase in money market accounts and a $42.4 million increase in time deposits, offset by a $64.4 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits, a $2.5 million decrease in savings accounts and a $2.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $575.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $577.3 million at March 31, 2023 and $620.2 million at June 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 21.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 21.8% at March 31, 2023 and 25.9% at June 30, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.12 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.07 billion at March 31, 2023 and $1.78 billion at June 30, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 78.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 78.2% at March 31, 2023 and 74.1% at June 30, 2022.

Uninsured deposits were 30.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 31.9% and 28.5% at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. As of June 30, 2023, we had $1.19 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($702.5 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($444.6 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million).

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a credit provision for credit losses of $416,000 during the second quarter of 2023, compared to no provision for credit losses recorded during the first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2022. The credit provision recorded during the second quarter of 2023 was due to the decrease in reserves allocated to individually analyzed loans, as well as a decrease in the general reserves allocated to our residential mortgage loan portfolio as the outlook for the national housing price index improved during the second quarter 2023. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2023 was 0.06%, compared to a net recovery of 0.00% for both the first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $23.6 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, an increase of $4.1 million from $19.5 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, and a decrease of $10.4 million from $34.0 million, or 1.07% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $4.0 million increase in nonaccrual loans and a $235,000 increase in other real estate owned.  

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.60% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.63% at March 31, 2023 and 0.60% at June 30, 2022. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 79.88% at June 30, 2023, compared to 101.22% and 54.79% at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

METROCITYBANKSHARES, INC
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA


As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Selected income statement data:





















Interest income

$

47,482

$

45,965

$

43,945

$

38,297

$

33,025

$

93,447

$

64,978

Interest expense

22,512

19,732

14,995

8,509

2,805

42,244

4,105

Net interest income

24,970

26,233

28,950

29,788

30,220

51,203

60,873

Provision for credit losses

(416)



(1,168)

(1,703)



(416)

104

Noninterest income

4,761

6,016

1,794

5,101

4,653

10,777

12,309

Noninterest expense

11,534

10,679

12,379

12,688

13,119

22,213

25,298

Income tax expense

5,505

5,840

9,353

7,011

5,654

11,345

12,251

Net income

13,108

15,730

10,180

16,893

16,100

28,838

35,529

Per share data:





















Basic income per share

$

0.52

$

0.63

$

0.40

$

0.66

$

0.63

$

1.15

$

1.40

Diluted income per share

$

0.51

$

0.62

$

0.40

$

0.66

$

0.63

$

1.13

$

1.38

Dividends per share

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.36

$

0.30

Book value per share (at period end)

$

14.76

$

14.04

$

13.88

$

13.76

$

12.69

$

14.76

$

12.69

Shares of common stock outstanding

25,279,846

25,143,675

25,169,709

25,370,417

25,451,125

25,279,846

25,451,125

Weighted average diluted shares

25,477,143

25,405,855

25,560,138

25,702,023

25,729,156

25,468,941

25,746,691

Performance ratios:





















Return on average assets

1.55

%

1.87

%

1.19

%

2.07

%

2.16

%

1.71

%

2.34

%

Return on average equity

14.87

18.09

11.57

20.56

20.65

16.47

23.67

Dividend payout ratio

34.77

28.98

37.55

22.75

23.85

31.61

21.62

Yield on total loans

5.95

5.85

5.50

5.11

4.95

5.90

4.98

Yield on average earning assets

5.90

5.77

5.43

4.94

4.65

5.84

4.49

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

3.74

3.30

2.49

1.51

0.56

3.52

0.40

Cost of deposits

3.88

3.48

2.61

1.48

0.55

3.69

0.41

Net interest margin

3.10

3.30

3.58

3.84

4.26

3.20

4.21

Efficiency ratio(1)

38.79

33.11

40.26

36.37

37.62

35.84

34.57

Asset quality data (at period end):





















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment

0.06

%

(0.00)

%

(0.01)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

0.03

%

0.03

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO

0.78

0.64

0.80

1.09

1.22

0.78

1.22

ACL to nonperforming loans

79.88

101.22

68.88

53.25

54.79

79.88

54.79

ACL to loans held for investment

0.60

0.63

0.45

0.50

0.60

0.60

0.60

Balance sheet and capital ratios:





















Gross loans held for investment to deposits

112.27

%

114.27

%

114.94

%

116.21

%

115.86

%

112.27

%

115.86

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits

21.32

21.83

22.95

23.43

25.87

21.32

25.87

Investment securities to assets

0.84

0.87

0.86

0.91

1.02

0.84

1.02

Common equity to assets

10.74

10.32

10.20

10.42

10.20

10.74

10.20

Leverage ratio

10.03

9.72

9.57

9.90

10.31

10.03

10.31

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.69

16.55

15.99

16.18

16.70

16.69

16.70

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

16.69

16.55

15.99

16.18

16.70

16.69

16.70

Total risk-based capital ratio

17.59

17.51

16.68

16.94

17.60

17.59

17.60

Mortgage and SBA loan data:





















Mortgage loans serviced for others

$

487,787

$

506,012

$

526,719

$

550,587

$

589,500

$

487,787

$

589,500

Mortgage loan production

72,830

43,335

88,045

255,662

326,973

116,165

489,901

Mortgage loan sales









37,928



94,915

SBA loans serviced for others

493,579

485,663

465,120

489,120

504,894

493,579

504,894

SBA loan production

16,110

26,239

42,419

22,193

21,407

42,349

72,096

SBA loan sales

30,298

36,458



8,588



66,756

22,898

(1)

Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)


As of the Quarter Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$

250,503

$

216,167

$

150,964

$

164,054

$

220,027

Federal funds sold

12,224

7,897

28,521

15,669

3,069

Cash and cash equivalents

262,727

224,064

179,485

179,723

223,096

Equity securities

10,358

10,428

10,300

10,452

10,778

Securities available for sale (at fair value)

18,696

19,174

19,245

19,978

21,394

Loans

3,020,714

3,012,020

3,055,689

2,978,318

2,770,020

Allowance for credit losses

(18,091)

(18,947)

(13,888)

(14,982)

(16,678)

Loans less allowance for credit losses

3,002,623

2,993,073

3,041,801

2,963,336

2,753,342

Loans held for sale









Accrued interest receivable

13,877

13,642

13,171

11,732

10,990

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

15,534

17,659

17,493

15,619

15,619

Premises and equipment, net

16,374

15,165

14,257

13,664

12,847

Operating lease right-of-use asset

7,761

8,030

8,463

8,835

8,518

Foreclosed real estate, net

1,001

766

4,328

4,328

3,562

SBA servicing asset, net

8,018

7,791

7,085

8,324

8,216

Mortgage servicing asset, net

2,514

3,205

3,973

4,975

6,090

Bank owned life insurance

70,010

69,565

69,130

68,697

68,267

Other assets

45,594

36,451

38,508

38,776

25,131

Total assets

$

3,475,087

$

3,419,013

$

3,427,239

$

3,348,439

$

3,167,850
















LIABILITIES














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

575,301

$

577,282

$

611,991

$

602,246

$

620,182

Interest-bearing deposits

2,123,181

2,066,811

2,054,847

1,968,607

1,776,826

Total deposits

2,698,482

2,644,093

2,666,838

2,570,853

2,397,008

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

325,000

375,000

375,000

375,000

375,000

Other borrowings

387

387

392

396

399

Operating lease liability

7,985

8,438

8,885

9,303

9,031

Accrued interest payable

3,859

3,681

2,739

1,489

703

Other liabilities

66,211

34,453

23,964

42,369

62,640

Total liabilities

$

3,101,924

$

3,066,052

$

3,077,818

$

2,999,410

$

2,844,781
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Preferred stock









Common stock

253

251

252

254

255

Additional paid-in capital

45,516

45,044

45,298

48,914

49,831

Retained earnings

301,752

293,139

285,832

279,475

266,426

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

25,642

14,527

18,039

20,386

6,557

Total shareholders' equity

373,163

352,961

349,421

349,029

323,069

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,475,087

$

3,419,013

$

3,427,239

$

3,348,439

$

3,167,850

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Interest and dividend income:




















Loans, including Fees

$

44,839

$

43,982

$

41,783

$

37,263

$

32,310

$

88,821

$

63,769

Other investment income

2,582

1,939

2,116

1,011

711

4,521

1,203

Federal funds sold

61

44

46

23

4

105

6

Total interest income

47,482

45,965

43,945

38,297

33,025

93,447

64,978






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

19,804

17,376

13,071

6,964

2,384

37,180

3,523

FHLB advances and other borrowings

2,708

2,356

1,924

1,545

421

5,064

582

Total interest expense

22,512

19,732

14,995

8,509

2,805

42,244

4,105






















Net interest income

24,970

26,233

28,950

29,788

30,220

51,203

60,873






















Provision for credit losses

(416)



(1,168)

(1,703)



(416)

104






















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

25,386

26,233

30,118

31,491

30,220

51,619

60,769






















Noninterest income:




















Service charges on deposit accounts

464

449

483

509

518

913

999

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,266

874

1,243

2,676

3,647

2,140

5,806

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans









806



2,017

Mortgage servicing income, net

(51)

(96)

(299)

(358)

(5)

(147)

96

Gain on sale of SBA loans

1,054

1,969



500



3,023

1,568

SBA servicing income, net

1,388

1,814

(72)

1,330

(1,077)

3,202

567

Other income

640

1,006

439

444

764

1,646

1,256

Total noninterest income

4,761

6,016

1,794

5,101

4,653

10,777

12,309






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and employee benefits

7,103

6,366

7,721

7,756

7,929

13,469

15,025

Occupancy

1,039

1,214

1,263

1,167

1,200

2,253

2,427

Data Processing

353

275

287

270

261

628

538

Advertising

165

146

172

158

126

311

276

Other expenses

2,874

2,678

2,936

3,337

3,603

5,552

7,032

Total noninterest expense

11,534

10,679

12,379

12,688

13,119

22,213

25,298






















Income before provision for income taxes

18,613

21,570

19,533

23,904

21,754

40,183

47,780

Provision for income taxes

5,505

5,840

9,353

7,011

5,654

11,345

12,251

Net income available to common shareholders

$

13,108

$

15,730

$

10,180

$

16,893

$

16,100

$

28,838

$

35,529

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES


Three Months Ended


June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022


Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

169,976

$

2,445

5.77

%

$

145,354

$

1,805

5.04

%

$

193,955

$

560

1.16

%

Investment securities

32,525

198

2.44

32,952

178

2.19

35,754

155

1.74

Total investments

202,501

2,643

5.24

178,306

1,983

4.51

229,709

715

1.25

Construction and development

40,386

555

5.51

39,097

523

5.43

32,647

414

5.09

Commercial real estate

654,021

14,362

8.81

672,109

13,979

8.44

575,917

8,403

5.85

Commercial and industrial

47,836

1,119

9.38

47,105

1,030

8.87

54,423

915

6.74

Residential real estate

2,282,264

28,777

5.06

2,291,699

28,422

5.03

1,952,730

22,545

4.63

Consumer and other

153

26

68.16

166

28

68.41

266

33

49.76

Gross loans(2)

3,024,660

44,839

5.95

3,050,176

43,982

5.85

2,615,983

32,310

4.95

Total earning assets

3,227,161

47,482

5.90

3,228,482

45,965

5.77

2,845,692

33,025

4.65

Noninterest-earning assets

167,506






175,110






146,669





Total assets

3,394,667






3,403,592






2,992,361





Interest-bearing liabilities:
























NOW and savings deposits

160,967

839

2.09

166,962

648

1.57

197,460

102

0.21

Money market deposits

956,598

10,370

4.35

978,954

9,659

4.00

1,166,272

1,860

0.64

Time deposits

927,478

8,595

3.72

876,803

7,069

3.27

389,449

422

0.43

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,045,043

19,804

3.88

2,022,719

17,376

3.48

1,753,181

2,384

0.55

Borrowings

371,000

2,708

2.93

403,170

2,356

2.37

246,779

421

0.68

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,416,043

22,512

3.74

2,425,889

19,732

3.30

1,999,960

2,805

0.56

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing deposits

558,907






578,978






611,763





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

66,037






46,138






67,979





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

624,944






625,116






679,742





Shareholders' equity

353,680






352,587






312,659





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,394,667





$

3,403,592





$

2,992,361





Net interest income



$

24,970





$

26,233





$

30,220


Net interest spread






2.16






2.47






4.09

Net interest margin






3.10






3.30






4.26

(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITYBANKSHARES, INC
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022


Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:
















Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

157,733

$

4,250

5.43

%

$

296,230

$

883

0.60

%

Investment securities

32,737

376

2.32

36,295

326

1.81

Total investments

190,470

4,626

4.90

332,525

1,209

0.73

Construction and development

39,745

1,078

5.47

31,621

792

5.05

Commercial real estate

663,015

28,341

8.62

562,598

16,290

5.84

Commercial and industrial

47,473

2,149

9.13

59,906

1,991

6.70

Residential real estate

2,286,955

57,199

5.04

1,929,915

44,619

4.66

Consumer and other

160

54

68.06

236

77

65.80

Gross loans(2)

3,037,348

88,821

5.90

2,584,276

63,769

4.98

Total earning assets

3,227,818

93,447

5.84

2,916,801

64,978

4.49

Noninterest-earning assets

171,295






144,368





Total assets

3,399,113






3,061,169





Interest-bearing liabilities:
















NOW and savings deposits

163,948

1,487

1.83

192,388

178

0.19

Money market deposits

967,714

20,029

4.17

1,126,233

2,517

0.45

Time deposits

902,280

15,664

3.50

415,196

828

0.40

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,033,942

37,180

3.69

1,733,817

3,523

0.41

Borrowings

386,996

5,064

2.64

356,951

582

0.33

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,420,938

42,244

3.52

2,090,768

4,105

0.40

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

568,888






600,117





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

56,142






67,642





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

625,030






667,759





Shareholders' equity

353,145






302,642





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,399,113





$

3,061,169





Net interest income



$

51,203





$

60,873


Net interest spread






2.32






4.09

Net interest margin






3.20






4.21

(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
LOAN DATA


As of the Quarter Ended


June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022





% of



% of



% of



% of



% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$

51,759

1.7

%

$

49,209

1.6

%

$

47,779

1.6

%

$

51,300

1.7

%

$

45,042

1.6

%

Commercial Real Estate

625,111

20.6

639,951

21.2

657,246

21.4

608,700

20.4

581,234

20.9

Commercial and Industrial

63,502

2.1

46,208

1.5

53,173

1.7

52,693

1.8

57,843

2.1

Residential Real Estate

2,289,050

75.6

2,285,902

75.7

2,306,915

75.3

2,274,679

76.1

2,092,952

75.4

Consumer and other

102



50



216



198



165


Gross loans

$

3,029,524

100.0

%

$

3,021,320

100.0

%

$

3,065,329

100.0

%

$

2,987,570

100.0

%

$

2,777,236

100.0

%

Unearned income

(8,810)



(9,300)



(9,640)



(9,252)



(7,216)


Allowance for credit losses

(18,091)



(18,947)



(13,888)



(14,982)



(16,678)


Net loans

$

3,002,623


$

2,993,073


$

3,041,801


$

2,963,336


$

2,753,342


METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
NONPERFORMING ASSETS


As of the Quarter Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Nonaccrual loans

$

13,037

$

9,064

$

10,065

$

17,700

$

19,966

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing





180




Accruing restructured loans

9,611

9,654

9,919

10,437

10,474

Total non-performing loans

22,648

18,718

20,164

28,137

30,440

Other real estate owned

1,001

766

4,328

4,328

3,562

Total non-performing assets

$

23,649

$

19,484

$

24,492

$

32,465

$

34,002

















Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.75

%

0.62

%

0.66

%

0.94

%

1.10

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.68

0.57

0.71

0.97

1.07

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

79.88

101.22

68.88

53.25

54.79

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Balance, beginning of period

$

18,947

$

13,888

$

14,982

$

16,678

$

16,674

$

13,888

$

16,952

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):





















Construction and development














Commercial real estate

230

(2)

(2)

(1)

(2)

228

(4)

Commercial and industrial

208

(2)

(72)

(6)

(2)

206

387

Residential real estate














Consumer and other













(5)

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

438

(4)

(74)

(7)

(4)

434

378

Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)



5,055







5,055


Provision for loan losses

(418)



(1,168)

(1,703)



(418)

104

Balance, end of period

$

18,091

$

18,947

$

13,888

$

14,982

$

16,678

$

18,091

$

16,678

Total loans at end of period

$

3,029,524

$

3,021,320

$

3,065,329

$

2,987,570

$

2,777,236

$

3,029,524

$

2,777,236

Average loans(1)

$

3,024,660

$

3,050,176

$

3,016,144

$

2,891,934

$

2,597,019

$

3,037,348

$

2,571,633

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans

0.06

%

(0.00)

%

(0.01)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

0.06

%

0.03

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.60

0.63

0.45

0.50

0.60

0.60

0.60

(1)

Excludes loans held for sale

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

