METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2023

ATLANTA, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $13.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $15.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, and $16.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $28.8 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $35.5 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Annualized return on average assets was 1.55%, compared to 1.87% for the first quarter of 2023 and 2.16% for the second quarter of 2022.

Annualized return on average equity was 14.87%, compared to 18.09% for the first quarter of 2023 and 20.65% for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 15.50% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 19.08% for the first quarter of 2023 and 20.90% for the second quarter of 2022.

Efficiency ratio of 38.8%, compared to 33.1% for the first quarter of 2023 and 37.6% for the second quarter of 2022.

Total assets increased by $56.1 million , or 1.6%, to $3.48 billion from the previous quarter.

, or 1.6%, to from the previous quarter. Total deposits increased by $54.4 million , or 2.1%, to $2.70 billion from the previous quarter.

Year-to-Date 2023 Highlights:

Return on average assets was 1.71% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to 2.34% for same period in 2022.

, compared to 2.34% for same period in 2022. Return on average equity was 16.47% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to 23.67% for same period in 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 17.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to 23.81% for the same period in 2022.

, compared to 23.67% for same period in 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 17.27% for the six months ended , compared to 23.81% for the same period in 2022. Efficiency ratio of 35.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to 34.6% for the same period in 2022.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 16.7%, from $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $1.3 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $1.3 million and an increase in noninterest expense of $855,000, offset by a decrease in provision for credit losses of $416,000 and a decrease in income tax expense of $335,000. Net income decreased by $3.0 million, or 18.6%, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $16.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $5.3 million, offset by an increase in noninterest income of $108,000, a decrease in noninterest expense of $1.6 million, a decrease in income tax expense of $149,000 and a decrease in provision for credit losses of $416,000.

Net income was $28.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $6.7 million, or 18.8%, from $35.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $9.7 million and a decrease in noninterest income of $1.5 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest expense of $3.1 million, a decrease in income tax expense of $906,000 and a decrease in provision for credit losses of $520,000.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $47.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.5 million, or 3.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 10 basis points increase in the loan yield and a 73 basis points increase in the investments yield. As compared to the second quarter of 2022, interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $14.5 million, or 43.8%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $408.7 million coupled with a 100 basis points increase in the loan yield.

Interest expense totaled $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.8 million, or 14.1%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 40 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 56 basis points increase in borrowing costs. As compared to the second quarter of 2022, interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $19.7 million, or 702.6%, due to a 333 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 225 basis points increase in borrowing costs coupled with a $291.9 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits and a $124.2 million increase in average borrowings.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.10% compared to 3.30% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 20 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 13 basis points to 5.90% from 5.77% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 44 basis points to 3.74% from 3.30% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets decreased by $1.3 million from the previous quarter, due to a decrease in average loans of $25.5 million, offset by an increase in average total investments of $24.2 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $9.8 million from the previous quarter as average borrowings decreased by $32.2 million while average interest-bearing deposits increased by $22.3 million.

As compared to the same period in 2022, the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 116 basis points to 3.10% from 4.26%, primarily due to a 318 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.42 billion, offset by a 125 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.23 billion. Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $381.5 million from the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $408.7 million increase in average loans, offset by a $24.0 million decrease in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $416.1 million from the second quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $291.9 million and an increase in average borrowings of $124.2 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $4.8 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 20.9%, from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower gains on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans, SBA servicing income and other income, partially offset by higher mortgage loan fees. SBA loan sales totaled $30.3 million (sales premium of 5.24%) during the second quarter of 2023 compared to $36.5 million (sales premium of 6.80%) during the first quarter of 2023. Mortgage loan originations totaled $72.8 million during the second quarter 2023 compared to $43.3 million during the first quarter of 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, we recorded a $255,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset which had a $0.01 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period in 2022, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased slightly by $108,000, or 2.3%, primarily due to higher gains on sale of SBA loans and SBA servicing income, partially offset by lower mortgage loan fees as a result of lower volume and lower gains on sale of mortgage loans, as no mortgage loans were sold during the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $10.8 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 12.4%, from the six month ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees from lower volume and lower gains on sale of mortgage loans as no mortgage loans were sold during the first half of 2023, offset by increases in gains on sale of SBA loans, SBA servicing income and other income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $11.5 million, an increase of $855,000, or 8.0%, from $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, FDIC deposit insurance premiums and fair value losses on our equity securities, partially offset by lower occupancy and equipment expense and loan related expenses. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $1.6 million, or 12.1%, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits and loan related expenses.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $22.2 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 12.2%, from $25.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits partially due to lower commissions from lower loan volume, as well as lower loan and other real estate owned related expenses and fair value losses on our equity securities.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 38.8% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 33.1% and 37.6% for the first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2022, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the efficiency ratio was 35.8% compared to 34.6% for the same period in 2022.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 29.6%, compared to 27.1% for the first quarter of 2023 and 26.0% for the second quarter of 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 28.2% compared to 25.6% for the same period in 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.48 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $56.1 million, or 1.6%, from $3.42 billion at March 31, 2023, and an increase of $307.2 million, or 9.7%, from $3.17 billion at June 30, 2022. The $56.1 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $38.7 million, loans of $8.7 million and other assets of $9.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $2.1 million. The $307.2 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022 was primarily due to increases in loans of $250.7 million, cash and cash equivalents of $39.6 million and other assets of $20.5 million, partially offset by a $3.6 million decrease in mortgage servicing rights and a $2.7 million decrease in securities available for sale.

Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.84% of our total assets at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.87% and 1.02% at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Loans

Loans held for investment were $3.02 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $8.7 million, or 0.3%, compared to $3.01 billion at March 31, 2023, and an increase of $250.7 million, or 9.1%, compared to $2.77 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase in loans at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $17.3 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, a $3.1 million increase in residential mortgage loans and a $2.6 million increase in construction and development loans, offset by a $14.8 million decrease in commercial real estate loans. There were no loans classified as held for sale at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 or June 30, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.70 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $54.4 million, or 2.1%, compared to total deposits of $2.64 billion at March 31, 2023, and an increase of $301.5 million, or 12.6%, compared to total deposits of $2.40 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase in total deposits at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 was due to a $80.9 million increase in money market accounts and a $42.4 million increase in time deposits, offset by a $64.4 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits, a $2.5 million decrease in savings accounts and a $2.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $575.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $577.3 million at March 31, 2023 and $620.2 million at June 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 21.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 21.8% at March 31, 2023 and 25.9% at June 30, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.12 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.07 billion at March 31, 2023 and $1.78 billion at June 30, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 78.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 78.2% at March 31, 2023 and 74.1% at June 30, 2022.

Uninsured deposits were 30.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 31.9% and 28.5% at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. As of June 30, 2023, we had $1.19 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($702.5 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($444.6 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million).

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a credit provision for credit losses of $416,000 during the second quarter of 2023, compared to no provision for credit losses recorded during the first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2022. The credit provision recorded during the second quarter of 2023 was due to the decrease in reserves allocated to individually analyzed loans, as well as a decrease in the general reserves allocated to our residential mortgage loan portfolio as the outlook for the national housing price index improved during the second quarter 2023. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2023 was 0.06%, compared to a net recovery of 0.00% for both the first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $23.6 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, an increase of $4.1 million from $19.5 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, and a decrease of $10.4 million from $34.0 million, or 1.07% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $4.0 million increase in nonaccrual loans and a $235,000 increase in other real estate owned.

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.60% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.63% at March 31, 2023 and 0.60% at June 30, 2022. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 79.88% at June 30, 2023, compared to 101.22% and 54.79% at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

METROCITYBANKSHARES, INC

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA



As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Selected income statement data:











































Interest income

$ 47,482

$ 45,965

$ 43,945

$ 38,297

$ 33,025

$ 93,447

$ 64,978

Interest expense



22,512



19,732



14,995



8,509



2,805



42,244



4,105

Net interest income



24,970



26,233



28,950



29,788



30,220



51,203



60,873

Provision for credit losses



(416)



—



(1,168)



(1,703)



—



(416)



104

Noninterest income



4,761



6,016



1,794



5,101



4,653



10,777



12,309

Noninterest expense



11,534



10,679



12,379



12,688



13,119



22,213



25,298

Income tax expense



5,505



5,840



9,353



7,011



5,654



11,345



12,251

Net income



13,108



15,730



10,180



16,893



16,100



28,838



35,529

Per share data:











































Basic income per share

$ 0.52

$ 0.63

$ 0.40

$ 0.66

$ 0.63

$ 1.15

$ 1.40

Diluted income per share

$ 0.51

$ 0.62

$ 0.40

$ 0.66

$ 0.63

$ 1.13

$ 1.38

Dividends per share

$ 0.18

$ 0.18

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.36

$ 0.30

Book value per share (at period end)

$ 14.76

$ 14.04

$ 13.88

$ 13.76

$ 12.69

$ 14.76

$ 12.69

Shares of common stock outstanding



25,279,846



25,143,675



25,169,709



25,370,417



25,451,125



25,279,846



25,451,125

Weighted average diluted shares



25,477,143



25,405,855



25,560,138



25,702,023



25,729,156



25,468,941



25,746,691

Performance ratios:











































Return on average assets



1.55 %

1.87 %

1.19 %

2.07 %

2.16 %

1.71 %

2.34 % Return on average equity



14.87



18.09



11.57



20.56



20.65



16.47



23.67

Dividend payout ratio



34.77



28.98



37.55



22.75



23.85



31.61



21.62

Yield on total loans



5.95



5.85



5.50



5.11



4.95



5.90



4.98

Yield on average earning assets



5.90



5.77



5.43



4.94



4.65



5.84



4.49

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities



3.74



3.30



2.49



1.51



0.56



3.52



0.40

Cost of deposits



3.88



3.48



2.61



1.48



0.55



3.69



0.41

Net interest margin



3.10



3.30



3.58



3.84



4.26



3.20



4.21

Efficiency ratio(1)



38.79



33.11



40.26



36.37



37.62



35.84



34.57

Asset quality data (at period end):











































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment



0.06 %

(0.00) %

(0.01) %

(0.00) %

(0.00) %

0.03 %

0.03 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO



0.78



0.64



0.80



1.09



1.22



0.78



1.22

ACL to nonperforming loans



79.88



101.22



68.88



53.25



54.79



79.88



54.79

ACL to loans held for investment



0.60



0.63



0.45



0.50



0.60



0.60



0.60

Balance sheet and capital ratios:











































Gross loans held for investment to deposits



112.27 %

114.27 %

114.94 %

116.21 %

115.86 %

112.27 %

115.86 % Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits



21.32



21.83



22.95



23.43



25.87



21.32



25.87

Investment securities to assets



0.84



0.87



0.86



0.91



1.02



0.84



1.02

Common equity to assets



10.74



10.32



10.20



10.42



10.20



10.74



10.20

Leverage ratio



10.03



9.72



9.57



9.90



10.31



10.03



10.31

Common equity tier 1 ratio



16.69



16.55



15.99



16.18



16.70



16.69



16.70

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



16.69



16.55



15.99



16.18



16.70



16.69



16.70

Total risk-based capital ratio



17.59



17.51



16.68



16.94



17.60



17.59



17.60

Mortgage and SBA loan data:











































Mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 487,787

$ 506,012

$ 526,719

$ 550,587

$ 589,500

$ 487,787

$ 589,500

Mortgage loan production



72,830



43,335



88,045



255,662



326,973



116,165



489,901

Mortgage loan sales



—



—



—



—



37,928



—



94,915

SBA loans serviced for others



493,579



485,663



465,120



489,120



504,894



493,579



504,894

SBA loan production



16,110



26,239



42,419



22,193



21,407



42,349



72,096

SBA loan sales



30,298



36,458



—



8,588



—



66,756



22,898



(1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



As of the Quarter Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022 ASSETS





























Cash and due from banks

$ 250,503

$ 216,167

$ 150,964

$ 164,054

$ 220,027 Federal funds sold



12,224



7,897



28,521



15,669



3,069 Cash and cash equivalents



262,727



224,064



179,485



179,723



223,096 Equity securities



10,358



10,428



10,300



10,452



10,778 Securities available for sale (at fair value)



18,696



19,174



19,245



19,978



21,394 Loans



3,020,714



3,012,020



3,055,689



2,978,318



2,770,020 Allowance for credit losses



(18,091)



(18,947)



(13,888)



(14,982)



(16,678) Loans less allowance for credit losses



3,002,623



2,993,073



3,041,801



2,963,336



2,753,342 Loans held for sale



—



—



—



—



— Accrued interest receivable



13,877



13,642



13,171



11,732



10,990 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



15,534



17,659



17,493



15,619



15,619 Premises and equipment, net



16,374



15,165



14,257



13,664



12,847 Operating lease right-of-use asset



7,761



8,030



8,463



8,835



8,518 Foreclosed real estate, net



1,001



766



4,328



4,328



3,562 SBA servicing asset, net



8,018



7,791



7,085



8,324



8,216 Mortgage servicing asset, net



2,514



3,205



3,973



4,975



6,090 Bank owned life insurance



70,010



69,565



69,130



68,697



68,267 Other assets



45,594



36,451



38,508



38,776



25,131 Total assets

$ 3,475,087

$ 3,419,013

$ 3,427,239

$ 3,348,439

$ 3,167,850































LIABILITIES





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 575,301

$ 577,282

$ 611,991

$ 602,246

$ 620,182 Interest-bearing deposits



2,123,181



2,066,811



2,054,847



1,968,607



1,776,826 Total deposits



2,698,482



2,644,093



2,666,838



2,570,853



2,397,008 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



325,000



375,000



375,000



375,000



375,000 Other borrowings



387



387



392



396



399 Operating lease liability



7,985



8,438



8,885



9,303



9,031 Accrued interest payable



3,859



3,681



2,739



1,489



703 Other liabilities



66,211



34,453



23,964



42,369



62,640 Total liabilities

$ 3,101,924

$ 3,066,052

$ 3,077,818

$ 2,999,410

$ 2,844,781































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Preferred stock



—



—



—



—



— Common stock



253



251



252



254



255 Additional paid-in capital



45,516



45,044



45,298



48,914



49,831 Retained earnings



301,752



293,139



285,832



279,475



266,426 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



25,642



14,527



18,039



20,386



6,557 Total shareholders' equity



373,163



352,961



349,421



349,029



323,069 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,475,087

$ 3,419,013

$ 3,427,239

$ 3,348,439

$ 3,167,850

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 Interest and dividend income:









































Loans, including Fees

$ 44,839

$ 43,982

$ 41,783

$ 37,263

$ 32,310

$ 88,821

$ 63,769 Other investment income



2,582



1,939



2,116



1,011



711



4,521



1,203 Federal funds sold



61



44



46



23



4



105



6 Total interest income



47,482



45,965



43,945



38,297



33,025



93,447



64,978











































Interest expense:









































Deposits



19,804



17,376



13,071



6,964



2,384



37,180



3,523 FHLB advances and other borrowings



2,708



2,356



1,924



1,545



421



5,064



582 Total interest expense



22,512



19,732



14,995



8,509



2,805



42,244



4,105











































Net interest income



24,970



26,233



28,950



29,788



30,220



51,203



60,873











































Provision for credit losses



(416)



—



(1,168)



(1,703)



—



(416)



104











































Net interest income after provision for loan losses



25,386



26,233



30,118



31,491



30,220



51,619



60,769











































Noninterest income:









































Service charges on deposit accounts



464



449



483



509



518



913



999 Other service charges, commissions and fees



1,266



874



1,243



2,676



3,647



2,140



5,806 Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans



—



—



—



—



806



—



2,017 Mortgage servicing income, net



(51)



(96)



(299)



(358)



(5)



(147)



96 Gain on sale of SBA loans



1,054



1,969



—



500



—



3,023



1,568 SBA servicing income, net



1,388



1,814



(72)



1,330



(1,077)



3,202



567 Other income



640



1,006



439



444



764



1,646



1,256 Total noninterest income



4,761



6,016



1,794



5,101



4,653



10,777



12,309











































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and employee benefits



7,103



6,366



7,721



7,756



7,929



13,469



15,025 Occupancy



1,039



1,214



1,263



1,167



1,200



2,253



2,427 Data Processing



353



275



287



270



261



628



538 Advertising



165



146



172



158



126



311



276 Other expenses



2,874



2,678



2,936



3,337



3,603



5,552



7,032 Total noninterest expense



11,534



10,679



12,379



12,688



13,119



22,213



25,298











































Income before provision for income taxes



18,613



21,570



19,533



23,904



21,754



40,183



47,780 Provision for income taxes



5,505



5,840



9,353



7,011



5,654



11,345



12,251 Net income available to common shareholders

$ 13,108

$ 15,730

$ 10,180

$ 16,893

$ 16,100

$ 28,838

$ 35,529

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES



Three Months Ended





June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 169,976

$ 2,445

5.77 % $ 145,354

$ 1,805

5.04 % $ 193,955

$ 560

1.16 % Investment securities



32,525



198

2.44



32,952



178

2.19



35,754



155

1.74

Total investments



202,501



2,643

5.24



178,306



1,983

4.51



229,709



715

1.25

Construction and development



40,386



555

5.51



39,097



523

5.43



32,647



414

5.09

Commercial real estate



654,021



14,362

8.81



672,109



13,979

8.44



575,917



8,403

5.85

Commercial and industrial



47,836



1,119

9.38



47,105



1,030

8.87



54,423



915

6.74

Residential real estate



2,282,264



28,777

5.06



2,291,699



28,422

5.03



1,952,730



22,545

4.63

Consumer and other



153



26

68.16



166



28

68.41



266



33

49.76

Gross loans(2)



3,024,660



44,839

5.95



3,050,176



43,982

5.85



2,615,983



32,310

4.95

Total earning assets



3,227,161



47,482

5.90



3,228,482



45,965

5.77



2,845,692



33,025

4.65

Noninterest-earning assets



167,506













175,110













146,669











Total assets



3,394,667













3,403,592













2,992,361











Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































NOW and savings deposits



160,967



839

2.09



166,962



648

1.57



197,460



102

0.21

Money market deposits



956,598



10,370

4.35



978,954



9,659

4.00



1,166,272



1,860

0.64

Time deposits



927,478



8,595

3.72



876,803



7,069

3.27



389,449



422

0.43

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,045,043



19,804

3.88



2,022,719



17,376

3.48



1,753,181



2,384

0.55

Borrowings



371,000



2,708

2.93



403,170



2,356

2.37



246,779



421

0.68

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,416,043



22,512

3.74



2,425,889



19,732

3.30



1,999,960



2,805

0.56

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



558,907













578,978













611,763











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



66,037













46,138













67,979











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



624,944













625,116













679,742











Shareholders' equity



353,680













352,587













312,659











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,394,667











$ 3,403,592











$ 2,992,361











Net interest income







$ 24,970











$ 26,233











$ 30,220





Net interest spread













2.16













2.47













4.09

Net interest margin













3.10













3.30













4.26



(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITYBANKSHARES, INC

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES





Six Months Ended





June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 157,733

$ 4,250

5.43 % $ 296,230

$ 883

0.60 % Investment securities



32,737



376

2.32



36,295



326

1.81

Total investments



190,470



4,626

4.90



332,525



1,209

0.73

Construction and development



39,745



1,078

5.47



31,621



792

5.05

Commercial real estate



663,015



28,341

8.62



562,598



16,290

5.84

Commercial and industrial



47,473



2,149

9.13



59,906



1,991

6.70

Residential real estate



2,286,955



57,199

5.04



1,929,915



44,619

4.66

Consumer and other



160



54

68.06



236



77

65.80

Gross loans(2)



3,037,348



88,821

5.90



2,584,276



63,769

4.98

Total earning assets



3,227,818



93,447

5.84



2,916,801



64,978

4.49

Noninterest-earning assets



171,295













144,368











Total assets



3,399,113













3,061,169











Interest-bearing liabilities:

































NOW and savings deposits



163,948



1,487

1.83



192,388



178

0.19

Money market deposits



967,714



20,029

4.17



1,126,233



2,517

0.45

Time deposits



902,280



15,664

3.50



415,196



828

0.40

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,033,942



37,180

3.69



1,733,817



3,523

0.41

Borrowings



386,996



5,064

2.64



356,951



582

0.33

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,420,938



42,244

3.52



2,090,768



4,105

0.40

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest-bearing deposits



568,888













600,117











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



56,142













67,642











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



625,030













667,759











Shareholders' equity



353,145













302,642











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,399,113











$ 3,061,169











Net interest income







$ 51,203











$ 60,873





Net interest spread













2.32













4.09

Net interest margin













3.20













4.21



(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA





As of the Quarter Ended





June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022











% of







% of







% of







% of







% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$ 51,759

1.7 % $ 49,209

1.6 % $ 47,779

1.6 % $ 51,300

1.7 % $ 45,042

1.6 % Commercial Real Estate



625,111

20.6



639,951

21.2



657,246

21.4



608,700

20.4



581,234

20.9

Commercial and Industrial



63,502

2.1



46,208

1.5



53,173

1.7



52,693

1.8



57,843

2.1

Residential Real Estate



2,289,050

75.6



2,285,902

75.7



2,306,915

75.3



2,274,679

76.1



2,092,952

75.4

Consumer and other



102

—



50

—



216

—



198

—



165

—

Gross loans

$ 3,029,524

100.0 % $ 3,021,320

100.0 % $ 3,065,329

100.0 % $ 2,987,570

100.0 % $ 2,777,236

100.0 % Unearned income



(8,810)







(9,300)







(9,640)







(9,252)







(7,216)





Allowance for credit losses



(18,091)







(18,947)







(13,888)







(14,982)







(16,678)





Net loans

$ 3,002,623





$ 2,993,073





$ 3,041,801





$ 2,963,336





$ 2,753,342







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS





As of the Quarter Ended





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Nonaccrual loans

$ 13,037

$ 9,064

$ 10,065

$ 17,700

$ 19,966

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing



—



—



180



—



—

Accruing restructured loans



9,611



9,654



9,919



10,437



10,474

Total non-performing loans



22,648



18,718



20,164



28,137



30,440

Other real estate owned



1,001



766



4,328



4,328



3,562

Total non-performing assets

$ 23,649

$ 19,484

$ 24,492

$ 32,465

$ 34,002



































Nonperforming loans to gross loans



0.75 %

0.62 %

0.66 %

0.94 %

1.10 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.68



0.57



0.71



0.97



1.07

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans



79.88



101.22



68.88



53.25



54.79



METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Balance, beginning of period

$ 18,947

$ 13,888

$ 14,982

$ 16,678

$ 16,674

$ 13,888

$ 16,952

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):











































Construction and development



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Commercial real estate



230



(2)



(2)



(1)



(2)



228



(4)

Commercial and industrial



208



(2)



(72)



(6)



(2)



206



387

Residential real estate



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Consumer and other



—



—



—



—



—



—



(5)

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)



438



(4)



(74)



(7)



(4)



434



378

Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)



—



5,055



—



—



—



5,055



—

Provision for loan losses



(418)



—



(1,168)



(1,703)



—



(418)



104

Balance, end of period

$ 18,091

$ 18,947

$ 13,888

$ 14,982

$ 16,678

$ 18,091

$ 16,678

Total loans at end of period

$ 3,029,524

$ 3,021,320

$ 3,065,329

$ 2,987,570

$ 2,777,236

$ 3,029,524

$ 2,777,236

Average loans(1)

$ 3,024,660

$ 3,050,176

$ 3,016,144

$ 2,891,934

$ 2,597,019

$ 3,037,348

$ 2,571,633

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans



0.06 %

(0.00) %

(0.01) %

(0.00) %

(0.00) %

0.06 %

0.03 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans



0.60



0.63



0.45



0.50



0.60



0.60



0.60



(1) Excludes loans held for sale

