MetroList® selects Remine for its Data Analytics and Front End of Choice for its 20,000 Subscribers

FAIRFAX, Va., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remine , a real estate data and analytics company, just announced MetroList Services, Inc., signed a site license with Remine to deliver the next generation platform.

Starting soon MetroList subscribers will have access to a complete public record solution that includes all Remine's premium data solutions. In addition, MetroList subscribers will be among the first to receive Remine's MLS 2.0 suite of premium services, including property searches, chat and collaboration tools, among other things.

Remine's property information solution includes the industry's best-in-class map-based search and offers the ability for the MLS to deliver full functionality of an end-to-end agent-client workflow solution.

"We have been watching Remine's evolution as a lead gen company to what has become a single platform combining consumer and property data intelligence, specifically for real estate professionals," said Bill Miller, CEO of MetroList Services, Inc. "We are thrilled to launch Remine Pro version to all of our subscribers as an additional resource that combines MLS, public records, and predictive analytics, utilizing a state-of-the-art graphical interface," added Miller.

"Agents are craving more options to view and access data in their MLS. We are thrilled to partner with MetroList and are committed to providing their Brokers and Agents with modern workflows," says Leo Pareja, President of Remine.

About Remine

Remine is an MLS platform in 45 markets and available to more than 900,000 agents and their clients. Remine uses big data and machine learning to automate decisions and workflows for the most comprehensive agent and consumer search experience. For more information on Remine, please visit www.Remine.com .

About MetroList Services, Inc.

MetroList® is the official Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and technology provider to more than 20,000 real estate brokers and agents in Amador, El Dorado, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Yolo Counties. MetroList acts as a seamless real estate information network and has been in operation for more than 30 years, is the second largest MLS in the State of California, and serves a geographic market area covering over 10,000 square miles. MetroList operates ten regional administrative centers that provide a full range of value added tools, resources and services to help real estate professionals in their businesses.

