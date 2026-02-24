Metrology Parts Releases "How Metrology is Used in Climate Control"

BAXTER, Minn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metrology Parts has announced the release of its latest resource, "How Metrology is Used in Climate Control." This guide provides an overview of how metrology is used in climate control by covering the infrastructure of climate data, ocean metrology, gas and aerosol standards, the thickness of ice, and the importance of climate data.

By using the same measurement language, metrology allows scientists to track environmental shifts with certainty. Metrology provides international standards that are used to provide scientific data from around the world. Metrology provides data that is used to determine the difference between a guess and a fact, and this allows for verifiable emission reductions, accurate weather forecasting, and informed policy decisions. According to Metrology Parts, "Metrology is the lens that brings the climate into focus."

Regarding oceanography, metrology uses satellite altimetry and laser precision to measure changing sea levels. Satellites are using lasers to bounce light off the ocean to determine its height, and metrology provides a way for the clocks and lasers used to be calibrated down to the nanosecond. As part of studying how glaciers are melting from within, scientists are using gravimeters to measure the Earth's gravity, and metrology offers a way to take the gravimeter's data and filter out certain interferences to find the glacier's true mass. For atmospheric research, scientists measure trace gases by using frequency-comb spectroscopy, and this allows lasers to help identify the unique components of different gas molecules. Metrologists are currently working on developing new ways to weigh and size aerosol particles, which will impact research on the cooling effects of clouds and pollution.

To learn more about how metrology is used in climate control

About Metrology Parts:

Metrology Parts has been in business for 36 years. Evolving into more than just the sales component by offering tech support after the purchase, we offer the right tool for the job, along with staying on the cutting edge of information for our customers.

SOURCE Metrology Parts