Metrology Services Market Size to Grow USD 1059.9 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metrology Services Market is Segmented by Type (Coordinate Measuring Machine Metrology Services, Optical Digitizer and Scanner Metrology Services), by Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Power Generation, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.

The Metrology Services market is projected to grow from USD 783.7 Million in 2023 to USD 1059.9 Million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Metrology Services Market

A number of variables are coming together to drive the market for metrology services. The need for high-precision measuring solutions is driven by the integration of Industry 4.0 practices, the rapid improvement of technology, and the growing complexity of production processes. The market is growing as a result of rising quality standards, industry-wide regulatory compliance requirements, and the customization of measuring solutions to fit particular demands.

Growth is further accelerated by the widespread use of cutting-edge instruments like Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs) and 3D scanning technologies, especially in the aerospace and automotive industries. Metrology services are important because of the emphasis on cost-cutting, operational efficiency, and the worldwide trend towards supply chain complexity and quality control.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE METROLOGY SERVICES MARKET

Great-precision measuring systems are in great demand as more businesses implement smart manufacturing methods. Metrology services are critical to guaranteeing the precision and dependability of measurements in sophisticated manufacturing processes, assisting sectors such as electronics, automotive, and aerospace in their shift to intelligent and networked factories.

The market for metrology services is expanding thanks in large part to the persistent emphasis on innovation and quality held by the automotive and aerospace sectors. The need for metrology services to confirm and certify component correctness has grown significantly as these industries adopt innovations including lightweight materials, composite constructions, and precise engineering.

Businesses now have to comply with strict regulatory regulations and quality standards due to globalization and increased competition. Metrology services help businesses achieve these benchmarks by offering accurate measuring solutions that guarantee both product quality and adherence to industry rules. Metrology services are being used by a wide range of businesses, mostly due to the increased focus on quality assurance and control. With an increasing emphasis on miniaturization and the creation of extremely sophisticated components, modern manufacturing processes are increasingly more intricate and complex. The obstacles presented by complicated production are mitigated by metrology services, which possess extraordinary accuracy in measuring and analyzing delicate features. Precision engineering, semiconductors, medical devices, and other industries greatly benefit from the in-depth knowledge that metrology services offer.

One of the main factors driving market expansion is the growing use of sophisticated metrology instruments like Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs) and 3D scanning technologies. These instruments enable the investigation of intricate geometries and provide high-precision measurements. The need for metrology services is being driven by sectors such as automotive and aerospace, which use CMMs and 3D scanning for dimensional analysis and quality control. When it comes to cutting costs and increasing operational efficiency in this day and age, metrology services play a big part by streamlining industrial procedures. These services assist businesses in increasing overall operational efficiency, simplifying manufacturing, saving waste, and minimizing mistakes by guaranteeing correct measurements. The adoption of metrology services across sectors is mostly driven by the resulting cost reductions.

METROLOGY SERVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The metrology services market in North America is fueled by the use of sophisticated production techniques in industries including aerospace, automotive, and healthcare. The region's strict regulatory requirements along with an emphasis on innovation and quality control drive the demand for high-precision measuring systems. A concentration on Industry 4.0 concepts and the existence of major companies both support the market's consistent expansion.

Key Players

UiPath

Atos SE

Automation Anywhere

Be Informed B V

Blue Prism Group

INFOSYS LIMITED

Genpact Ltd

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Genfour

Cicero Inc

IPSoft Inc

Jacada Inc

Kofax

OpenSpan

Kryon Systems

Sutherland Global Services

Thoughtonomy

Verint Systems

