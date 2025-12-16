Metromont to acquire Heldenfels Enterprises, Inc.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metromont, LLC, a 100-year-old, Greenville-based manufacturer of precast and prestressed concrete products, announces its plan to acquire Heldenfels Enterprises, Inc., of San Marcos, TX.

Metromont, a recognized leader and pioneer in the engineering and manufacturing of precast and prestressed concrete for commercial construction, will purchase Heldenfels Enterprises from its founder, Fred Heldenfels IV, and shareholders effective December 15, 2025. Following the acquisition, the company will operate as Heldenfels Enterprises, a Metromont Company.

Heldenfels Enterprises' new logo following the acquisition

Heldenfels Enterprises is a renowned producer and provider of precast and prestressed concrete in Texas, serving the highway & bridge, marine, sports & entertainment, industrial, and custom precast markets across the state. In 1909, brothers F.W. Heldenfels Sr. and C.A. Heldenfels founded Heldenfels Brothers as a lumber and materials business. At the start of World War I, Heldenfels Brothers received a contract from the federal government to build four wooden, steam-powered cargo ships. Over the years, through the addition of sons and grandsons, the company expanded its operations to include the construction of military bases, airports, and highways.

In 1995, Fred Heldenfels IV formed Heldenfels Enterprises, Inc. and bought the company's precast and prestressed concrete division assets. With its 85-acre manufacturing plant in San Marcos, TX, Heldenfels Enterprises maintains its presence in highway, marine, and industrial construction while building on technological advances to expand into large, challenging commercial markets such as data centers, LNG, power facilities, semiconductor processing, and athletic stadiums. Heldenfels Enterprises has constructed over 30 stadiums and arenas for professional, collegiate, and high school sports, including Texas A&M's Kyle Field Renovation, AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys), Texas Tech's South Endzone, and Reliant Stadium (Houston Texans). Examples of its completed industrial infrastructure projects include the Samsung Semiconductor Factory, the NAS Building, U.S. Armed Forces Reserve Center, and the Tesla Giga Factory.

Quotes

"The Heldenfels family is known for its legacy of unwavering excellence in Texas, and Fred Heldenfels has built an outstanding organization in Heldenfels Enterprises. Our culture, core values, and business operations are very much aligned, and we at Metromont are excited for the new opportunities this transition will afford both companies. The addition of Heldenfels Enterprises and its associates under the continued leadership of current President/CEO, Chad Petro to the Metromont family will expand our precast capabilities in the Texas market."

- Rick Pennell, CEO of Metromont

"At the forefront of Heldenfels Core Values is our belief that all that we have and all that we accomplish is for the glory of God and it is with this in mind that we chose the opportunity to partner with Metromont. Passing this business on to another legacy company that shares our values isn't just a transaction, it's a continuation of the principles we've built over generations. Metromont 's values of Faith – Honor - Passion ensure that our team, our customers, and our community will be in the hands of those who honor the same commitments as Heldenfels and gives me great confidence that the legacy we started will only grow stronger."

- Fred Heldenfels IV, Founder of Heldenfels Enterprises, Inc.

Westlake Securities, a leading Texas-based middle-market investment bank, served as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Heldenfels Enterprises.

About Metromont

A third-generation family company celebrating a century of business operations, Metromont is a leader and pioneer in the engineering and manufacturing of structural and architectural precast concrete solutions. With manufacturing facilities in Greenville & Spartanburg, South Carolina, Hiram, Georgia, Bartow, Florida, and Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. Metromont is one of the largest precast concrete manufacturers in the United States. The company's primary market segments include parking garages, data centers, K12 schools, multifamily housing, industrial facilities, and athletic stadiums. Metromont has completed thousands of precast and prestressed projects for customers across the United States. In 2021 Metromont partnered with Markel Group and operates as a member of the Markel Group family of companies.

