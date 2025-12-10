Metron Inc. Awarded Defense Innovation Unit Contract to Prototype Lancet™ Long-Duration, Flexible-Payload Autonomous Undersea Vehicle

Metron, together with Cellula Robotics USA, INC., Integer Technologies, and General Dynamics Applied Physical Sciences will deliver a scalable, cost-effective AUV solution to strengthen U.S. undersea capabilities and meet evolving Department of War priorities.

RESTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metron Inc., a leader in autonomous software for defense applications, announced today that the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has awarded the company a Prototype Other Transaction Agreement under the Combat Autonomous Maritime Platform (CAMP) project to deliver a demonstration-ready undersea vehicle designed for rapid scaling. The award, issued under the Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) HQ0845-20-S-C001, will accelerate the adoption of operationally relevant, commercially based technologies that scale to support U.S. Navy missions and strategic goals.

Lancet™ combines a collaboration that integrates Metron's Resilient Mission Autonomy®, Cellula's Guardian AUV, Integer's DIGIT UUV predictive mission health manager, and payload technologies from General Dynamics Applied Physical Sciences. With Lancet™, the Metron team and DIU will deliver a scalable and reliable long-endurance autonomous system with flexible payload capacity and sustained operational persistence. Through this partnership, Metron and DIU will advance the Department of War's goal of fielding systems capable of deploying payloads that strengthen operational effectiveness in contested maritime environments.

"We are excited to bring this game-changing solution to the Department of War. Our Lancet™ prototype delivers a scalable, cost-effective system with the reach, reliability, persistence, and payload delivery capability needed to be operationally relevant," said Van Gurley, CEO of Metron. "By integrating proven hardware around a mature autonomy core and designing the manufacturing plan to support rapid scaling, we are creating an autonomous force multiplier for the undersea domain."

The CAMP project aims to rapidly field undersea systems that can operate with minimal human supervision across a range of missions. Lancet™ focuses on modular integration, onboard real-time adaptive planning, and a design-for-production architecture that supports long-range, multi-payload delivery and commercial-grade logistics.

"This award validates the strength of our strategic partnership with Cellula and our shared commitment to fielding autonomous undersea systems with unmatched endurance and flexibility," said Christine Judd, Vice President of Metron's Unmanned Systems Group. "The CAMP project pushes the defense community toward modular, platform-agnostic autonomy. With DIU, we are helping move commercial autonomy into operational use."

This work builds on Metron's previously announced open-water trials in 2024 and 2025 with Cellula Robotics, during which the ANCC software was integrated with the Guardian AUV—a multi-payload, long-duration system engineered to operate autonomously within contested and dynamic environments. When equipped with Cellula's hydrogen fuel-cell power system, the Guardian is capable of exceptional operational ranges and endurance. In those trials, the system executed submerged patterns, vertical maneuvers, precision station-keeping, and autonomous transits.

Looking Ahead:

Over the next year, Metron and its partners will build the Lancet™ vehicle and conduct a series of at-sea tests that demonstrate readiness for rapid transition to operational use. The Lancet™ vehicle is configured for scalable production and designed to adapt to evolving payload demands. Metron remains focused on delivering trusted autonomous solutions that provide operational advantage for U.S. and allied forces in contested environments.

ABOUT METRON

Metron Inc. specializes in developing rigorous, reliable, and rapid-response solutions to address national security's most complex challenges. As a 100% employee-owned enterprise, Metron empowers decision-makers and operational leaders with clear, actionable insights and dependable technological solutions, from initial concept through full operational capability. www.metsci.com

ABOUT CELLULA ROBOTICS, USA, INC.

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is a privately owned, world-leading marine technology company focused on revolutionizing underwater survey, science, and security through modular long-endurance AUV systems. Cellula employs over 80 dedicated professionals, including highly skilled engineers, designers, and technicians in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Driven by innovation and industry knowledge, we are committed to sustainable solutions for the defense, offshore energy, and scientific sectors. Our hydrogen fuel cell-powered long-range AUVs address evolving demands, propelling us towards a greener future. www.cellula.com

ABOUT INTEGER TECHNOLOGIES

Integer is a defense technology and software company dedicated to creating a safer world by transforming innovative research into impactful technology for our national security and industry customers. Our software empowers humans and machines to make better decisions, faster in uncertain environments. We offer digital engineering capabilities across a portfolio that includes robotic and unmanned systems, sensors and perception, power and energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and cyber-physical systems. Integer was recognized as South Carolina's No.1 Fastest Growing Company in 2024. Visit www.integer-tech.com for more information.

ABOUT GENERAL DYNAMICS APPLIED PHYSICAL SCIENCES

General Dynamics Applied Physical Sciences (APS) specializes in the research, development, and delivery of advanced technology solutions for emerging challenges in national security and commercial markets. APS uses a first principles approach to problem solving and the rigorous application of the fundamentals of mathematics and science to engineer cutting-edge solutions for our customers' most critical needs. www.aphysci.com

