MetroNet Signs On With Connected2Fiber To Automate Communication Of Full Network Reach To Partners

MetroNet had increasingly become focused on providing wholesale services and needed the ability to readily and rapidly share network information with other carrier / wholesale providers.

"Shortly after implementing Connected2Fiber's platform, we are already able to provide our building list in all the various required formats to our many customers within just a couple of weeks," states Kiki Miller, Carrier Relations Manager for MetroNet. "The Connected World's ability to display our near-net locations was also very helpful in communicating our true serviceability."

"Connected2Fiber is proud to work with high-caliber organizations like MetroNet," comments Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder of Connected2Fiber. "Our ultimate goal is to help enable MetroNet to grow and serve customers using location-based data and applications as the backbone of the team's thought process. We are excited to see the results MetroNet is already experiencing and to grow our great partnership."

"Connected2Fiber has been nothing short of impressive," concludes Miller. "We've used many different internal tools to understand our fiber network, planned locations, and other elements, but now we see this trusted information all in one place. It has been a significant time saver for us and, coupled with the company's exceptional customer service, we can only say wonderful things about Connected2Fiber."

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber is the go-to-market platform for network buyers and sellers powered by location intelligence. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal participation, account targeting, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on Twitter @connected2fiber.

About MetroNet

Founded in 2005, MetroNet is an FTTH provider in the Midwest focused on providing residential services in addition to traditional commercial services. They currently provide and/or construct fiber optic connectivity in over 80 cities in 7 states. To date, MetroNet has built and maintains over 19,000 fiber route miles. For more information, visit https://www.metronetinc.com/ .

