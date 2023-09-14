MetroPlusHealth Announces Mary DiGangi as New Chief People Officer

DiGangi Brings Decades of NYC-centric Experience for Employee Engagement and Continued Organizational Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroPlusHealth, New York City's high-quality and affordable health plan, announced today the appointment of Mary DiGangi as its new Chief People Officer. With over 30 years of experience in human resources and talent management, Mary brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of fostering diversity, inclusion, and leadership development.

Mary DiGangi, Chief People Officer of MetroPlusHealth
"We are thrilled to welcome Mary to our executive team," said Dr. Talya Schwartz, President & CEO of MetroPlusHealth. "Her extensive background in HR will be instrumental in our continued growth and commitment to our employees. I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Simran Kaur for her exceptional service and dedication as our former Chief People Officer, and I wish her the best for her next chapter."

"It is a privilege to be a part of the MetroPlusHealth family. As Chief People Officer, I am committed to nurturing an environment where our employees can thrive, innovate, and contribute to the betterment of our city community," said DiGangi. "I look forward to continuing to build a culture that values every individual, fosters growth and drives our shared vision of accessible, affordable and high-quality health care forward."

In her new role, Mary will collaborate closely with Dr. Talya Schwartz, CEO, executive leadership, HR teams and staff to establish a people-centric vision that attracts top talent aligned with MetroPlusHealth's mission to create comprehensive health care by New Yorkers, for New Yorkers. Her responsibilities will encompass talent acquisition, training and development, employee engagement, organizational design, and performance management. Mary succeeds Simran Kaur, who after a remarkable nine-year journey with MetroPlusHealth, will transition to a strategic advisory role. 

Prior to joining MetroPlusHealth, Mary held various leadership roles at the Metropolitan Jewish Health System, one of New York's largest not-for-profit elder care health systems. Her accomplishments include reshaping HR structures during the COVID-19 pandemic, managing three successful post-merger integrations and demonstrating expertise in conflict resolution and contract negotiations.

Mary holds a B.S. in Business Management from Brooklyn College and an M.S. in Business Management and Organizational Leadership from the City University of New York Graduate Center.

About MetroPlusHealth
Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth has helped the people of New York City get quality health care at little to no cost. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 700,000 New Yorkers, and its commercial and government-sponsored plans meet the needs of individuals, families, and workforces. The MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages and is as diverse as the great City it serves. MetroPlusHealth is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system. For more information, visit metroplus.org. Join the conversation on social media at @metroplushealth.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michelle Dominguez; [email protected] 

SOURCE MetroPlusHealth

