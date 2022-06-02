METROPLUSHEALTH SUPPORTS COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS IN PRIDE CELEBRATIONS ACROSS NEW YORK CITY

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroPlusHealth , New York City's five-star health plan, has announced a series of partnerships with LGBTQIA+ community-based organizations to support the return to in-person Pride celebrations in Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, and Harlem.

Pride Month is celebrated each June across the United States to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall uprising in Greenwich Village, marking a national turning point in the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights. After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many community gatherings in recent years, the team at MetroPlusHealth is thrilled to join various local organizations for in-person events to celebrate the work of the LGBTQIA+ activists who have changed the world.

"Pride is a time of year when we celebrate the vibrance of the LGBTQIA+ community," said Dr. Talya Schwartz, President and CEO of MetroPlusHealth. "We are excited that in-person celebrations are back in New York City and wish everyone a happy and safe pride celebration. At MetroPlusHealth, we care about the health, safety, and overall wellness of our LGBTQIA+ community."

This year, MetroPlusHealth will be seen around the City all month with its special Piragua truck, handing out free "icy" to help cool off the thousands of people at Pride events. Representatives from MetroPlusHealth will also be handing out free specialty selfie lights, sun visors, and lanyards while supplies last, answering questions about health insurance, and assisting with enrollment.

Festival dates and locations:

Sunday, June 5 – Queens Pride (Intersection of 37 th Rd. and 75 th St. in Jackson Heights )

(Intersection of 37 Rd. and 75 St. in ) Saturday, June 11 – Brooklyn Pride (5 th Ave. between Union & 9 th St.)

(5 Ave. between Union & 9 St.) Sunday, June 12 – 116 Street Fair (3 rd Ave. between 111 th & 112 th & 3 rd Ave. & 117 th St.)

(3 Ave. between 111 & 112 & 3 Ave. & 117 St.) Thursday, June 16 – Bronx Pride (Lincoln Hospital at 234 E. 149 th St.)

(Lincoln Hospital at 234 E. 149 St.) Saturday, June 25 – Harlem Pride (12th Ave. & 135th St.)

In addition, MetroPlusHealth has created a LGBTQIA+ Resource Guide to provide helpful information, including contacts and valuable tips about primary care services, health and legal support, family planning, where to find substance use help and more. The resource guide will be available at the company's booths.

MetroPlusHealth Plan has built a reputation for providing access to affordable, quality health care to residents across New York City. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 600,000 New Yorkers and has a five-star rating. The health plan's robust network of primary care doctors and specialists includes many independent community providers. Culturally sensitive and fluent in more than 40 languages, MetroPlusHealth's staff is as diverse as the great City it serves.

