Metropol Hotel Group Standardises on Infor

TALLINN, Estonia, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Estonian hospitality leader Metropol Hotel Group has invested in Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) in the cloud. The group consists of the 155-room Metropol Hotel and the 137-room Metropol SPA Hotel, both in the popular Rotermann quarter of the Estonian capital, Tallinn. Infor HMS replaces a legacy property management system that no longer supports the Metropol's ambitions for growth.

Following a thorough review of the market, Infor HMS was chosen based on its industry-specific functionality, improving guest experiences across the two distinct properties, transforming operations throughout check-in, housekeeping and registration with contactless processes. Infor HMS's large range of interfaces to other vendors will also help Metropol explore new capabilities, contributing to an ongoing evolution of the guest experience.

"Although we have two very distinct properties, our commitment to world-class customer service is consistent throughout the group," said Annely Hendrikson, hotel manager, Metropol Hotel Group. "This means we must continually look for technology that supports an improved guest experience as we grow, and this is precisely what we have found in Infor HMS."

"Estonia and the whole Baltic region is a fantastic hotel market that is incredibly progressive and shows great interest in new and modern solutions," said Kim Spolén, Infor's director for the Nordics hospitality industry. "Our modern web-based systems combine a lot of functionality with the ability to adapt for each individual customer, which customers here appreciate. Infor Hospitality has grown from zero to four hotels in Tallinn alone in 2020, and we continue to have a strong focus on expanding further in the Baltic market."

