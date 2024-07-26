Metropolis IQ Launches Innovative Products to Increase Government Efficiency

Widely Respected Former Government Official Creates Solutions Set to Transform $21 Billion Government Reporting Industry

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based Metropolis IQ has launched its groundbreaking products, MIQ Insights and MIQ Rapid Reports, which make economic and workforce development data highly accessible, timely, and cost-effective. Powered by proprietary AI technology protected by three (3) provisional patents, these products were created by Erik Caldwell, a highly regarded former government official for the City of San Diego, the 8th largest city in the US. His cutting-edge solutions—perfected via testing and interviews with more than 60 agencies—allow municipalities and workforce agencies to quickly analyze data and make informed policy decisions. With MIQ Insights and MIQ Rapid Reports now available nationwide, the $21 billion government reporting industry is taking notice.

Erik Caldwell, President/Co-Founder of Metropolis IQ is the former Director of Economic Development, Deputy Chief Operating Officer (DCOO) and Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) for the City of San Diego. He states, "I learned first-hand working in local government that the process of procuring economic reports was overdue for an upgrade, so I assembled a team and founded Metropolis IQ to create the kind of solutions we needed. MIQ Insights and MIQ Rapid Reports enable governments to be more agile, more responsive, and ultimately, more effective in serving their communities. These products will pave the way for more informed and efficient local government operations."

Key Benefits

Metropolis IQ's pioneering products provide numerous benefits:

Custom Analysis – Advanced AI-driven technology not only researches community data, but also evaluates the local environment to offer a nuanced analysis.

Actionable Insights – Metropolis IQ products pinpoint potential economic pitfalls, forecast trends, and recommend tailored strategies to mitigate risks.

Timeliness - Traditionally, local governments rely on consultants to produce economic and workforce development reports, which often takes months. Metropolis IQ automates this process, delivering detailed reports in minutes.

Accessibility – MIQ Insights and MIQ Rapid Reports drastically cut the costs associated with report production, saving clients money and creating access for smaller jurisdictions with limited resources.

Efficiency – Metropolis IQ products automate and streamline the time-consuming task of gathering and analyzing data.

Relevancy – Metropolis IQ's reports stay relevant by continually integrating the latest data, allowing organizations to make more informed decisions.

Seamless Integration – Data is exported into PowerPoint, PDF, and Word for easy incorporation into presentations and official documents.

Proactive and Engaged Community Leaders – Government officials are freed to engage with the community and proactively implement measures to prevent problems.

Customers & Pricing

Municipalities and organizations may purchase a subscription to MIQ Insights starting at less than $200 per month. At this price point, they will be equipped with the data needed to secure federal funding, and can focus on strategic analysis and decision-making to cultivate thriving communities. Consultants currently supplying reports to local governments may leverage MIQ Rapid Reports to automate report generation, increasing their productivity and allowing them to focus on building a better customer experience.

About Metropolis IQ

Founded in December 2022 in San Diego, CA, Metropolis IQ founders Erik Caldwell, MBA and Josh Shapiro, PhD shared a vision to transform cities into thriving, data-informed communities. Inspired by Henry Ford's assembly line, Metropolis IQ aims to bring a similar revolution with its cutting-edge technology and innovative applications of AI to fundamentally change the landscape of economic development data reporting. For more information, visit: https://www.metropolisiq.io/.

