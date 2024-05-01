Metropolis IQ Poised to Revolutionize Workforce and Economic Development Reporting

New San Diego-based Company to Deliver Actionable Data

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging AI-driven technology, Metropolis IQ has launched in San Diego, where robust technology resources, innovation, and access to venture capital will assist the company in transforming the $21 billion government reporting industry. The company's forthcoming product, launching this month, will make economic and workforce development insights highly accessible, timely, and cost-effective. By providing data that is both actionable and nuanced, municipalities and organizations can reallocate valuable time and resources to strategic analysis and decision-making to cultivate thriving communities.

Erik Caldwell, Co-founder and President/CEO of Metropolis IQ states, "I learned first-hand working in local government that a drastic change was needed in how we procure economic reports—which are essential for securing federal funding. Traditionally, consultants produce reports that are neither timely nor cost-effective. Metropolis IQ will provide a much quicker, automated solution and will continually deliver up-to-date information."

Why San Diego, CA

As the 8th largest city in the US with firmly established military and biotech industries to spur innovation and investment, San Diego offers the ideal springboard for Metropolis IQ's revolutionary product. The city is ranked #1 in the world for the largest concentration of military assets (San Diego Military Advisory Council) and has the third largest life sciences cluster in the US (JLL). For young companies, San Diego is ranked #3 for startups (Crowdfund Capital Advisors), and #6 in the US for venture capital investment (Bloomberg).

Patents Filed

In March, Metropolis IQ filed three provisional patents. Metropolis IQ is capable of generating crucial reports in hours—not weeks—while ensuring their relevance through continuous integration of the latest data. This technology produces timely, accurate, and affordable insights that organizations need to make informed decisions.

Year One Accomplishments

In just over a year since its founding, Metropolis IQ has made major headway in bringing its pioneering product to market. In addition to filing patents, the company has secured funding from a curated a group of investors knowledgeable in this sector, and perfected its product via testing and interviews with more than 60 city and workforce agencies.

Advisory Board

Additionally, Metropolis IQ has recruited an advisory board of industry experts, including:

Darin Andersen , NXT Robotics

, NXT Robotics Bill Eigner , Procopio

, Procopio Dawn Barry , Sealth Biotech Start-up, formerly Illumina and LunaPBC

, Sealth Biotech Start-up, formerly Illumina and LunaPBC Dr. Nishal Mohan , Mohuman

, Mohuman Ellory Monks , Cubic Transportation Systems, formerly The Atlas for Cities

, Cubic Transportation Systems, formerly The Atlas for Cities Maksim Pecherskiy , Teamsnap.com, formerly City of San Diego

, Teamsnap.com, formerly Kristin Tillquist , Author, Government Relations/Business Consultant

About Metropolis IQ

Founded in December 2022 in San Diego, CA, Metropolis IQ founders Erik Caldwell, MBA and Josh Shapiro, PhD shared a vision to transform cities into thriving, data-informed communities. Inspired by Henry Ford's assembly line, Metropolis IQ aims to bring a similar revolution with its cutting-edge technology and innovative applications of AI to fundamentally change the landscape of economic development data reporting. Metropolis IQ will launch its groundbreaking product in Q2 of 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.metropolisiq.io/.

