Metropolis Partners with Bilt to Turn Parking into a Rewarding Experience

Bilt Members Can Now Earn Points at Metropolis' Nationwide Checkout-free Parking Locations, with Automatic Validation Coming Soon

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolis, the AI company whose computer vision platform powers checkout-free payment experiences in the real world, today announced a partnership with Bilt , the leading payments and rewards program for renters. Together, the two companies are reshaping how people move through and interact with the real world—making everyday moments simpler, smarter, and more rewarding.

Starting today, Bilt Members will earn a minimum of 1X Bilt Points for every dollar spent and benefit from a seamless, in-and-out parking experience at participating Metropolis locations nationwide. Bilt Members can redeem points toward travel, fitness, dining, pharmacy, rideshare, and more throughout the Bilt ecosystem.

With this partnership, parking becomes an opportunity to turn everyday spending into valuable rewards. By joining Bilt's network of more than 40,000 merchant partners, Metropolis is helping extend everyday rewards to a recurring expense for millions of drivers, reflecting Bilt's mission to turn everyday spending into rewarding experiences.

"Parking touches nearly everyone, every day — but until now it's been overlooked as an opportunity to turn routine costs into tangible rewards," said Alex Israel, CEO and co-founder of Metropolis. "By partnering with Bilt, we're transforming a universal expense into a rewarding experience while introducing millions of people to the simplicity of checkout-free infrastructure. Together, we're not just making parking smarter, we're building the foundation for a future where the entire built world is seamless, personalized, and rewarding."

In the next phase of the partnership to launch in the coming months, Bilt Members will be able to book, pay, and redeem automatically validated parking directly through the Bilt app, turning parking into a seamless, rewarding part of the customer journey. Furthermore, real estate partners in the Bilt network will soon be able to offer automatic validation or exclusive parking benefits as part of their broader resident loyalty efforts, and local merchants in Bilt's network will be able to receive additional traffic in their neighborhood through similar activities.

"Parking, like rent, has never earned residents anything — until now. In partnership with Metropolis and their frictionless, checkout-free technology, we're giving Bilt Alliance property partners another powerful amenity to offer that drives additional traffic to local merchants, too," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO at Bilt. "Connected neighborhoods aren't just about the home, they're about rewarding the entire living experience. From housing to parking to local commerce, we're helping property managers deliver more value through our ecosystem while giving residents rewards that actually matter."

ABOUT METROPOLIS

Metropolis is an artificial intelligence company for the real world. Its computer vision platform eliminates friction from daily life, powers checkout-free payments, and unlocks seamless, predictive, and personalized interactions everywhere consumers transact.

Adding more than 1 million members each month, it is one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States and envisions a future where transacting in the real world is even easier than online. Following its take-private acquisition of SP+, Metropolis is now the largest parking network in the U.S., with 4,200+ locations, and operates in 40 countries worldwide. Its proprietary AI technology touches 50 million customers and processes over $5 billion in payments annually. To learn more, please visit www.metropolis.io .

ABOUT BILT

Bilt is the first loyalty program for renters that allows members to earn rewards on rent and HOA payments while building a path to homeownership. The Bilt Alliance – developed in partnership with some of the nation's largest residential owners and operators – is a network of more than 4.5 million homes across the country that rewards residents on each residential payment and enables property managers to increase resident loyalty and cost savings. Launched in June 2021, Bilt boasts the highest value rewards programs on the market today – including one-to-one point transfers for travel across major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Home Collection ; and the ability to use Bilt Points for rent credits, rideshare, toward a future down payment on a home or eligible student loans , and more. For more information, visit www.bilt.com .

