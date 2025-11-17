MetropolisIQ and Lightcast Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance AI-Powered Site Selection

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetropolisIQ, a leader in AI-powered site location selection, and Lightcast, a leader in labor market intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Lightcast's comprehensive workforce data content into MetropolisIQ's MIQ Site Select platform.

The partnership grants MetropolisIQ rights to leverage Lightcast data within its AI and machine learning models, empowering MIQ Site Select to deliver smarter, faster, and more data-driven site selection decisions for commercial real estate advisors and corporate clients.

Lightcast logo

"Integrating Lightcast's unparalleled labor market data directly into MetIQ Site Select significantly enhances our AI's analytical capabilities," said Erik Caldwell, Co-Founder of MetropolisIQ.

Erik has extensive city data experience and served as the City of San Diego's Deputy Chief Operating Officer and Director of Economic Development.

"This partnership is a game-changer, enabling us to provide even more precise and actionable insights for critical site selection decisions and helping businesses invest with greater confidence."

MIQ Site Select transforms complex regional datasets into clear, actionable insights by pinpointing cities and counties that align with specific workforce and infrastructure needs.

With Lightcast's labor market data, the platform now delivers even more accurate analysis of labor force composition, skills availability, transportation, and regional economic trends, reducing risk and maximizing ROI for new facility investments.

"In today's dynamic economic landscape, access to accurate and timely data is paramount," said Josh Wright, Lightcast's Head of Public Sector Partnerships. "Our collaboration with Metropolis IQ helps ensure that Lightcast data remains at the forefront of innovation, offering users a competitive edge through superior data intelligence and reinforcing our commitment to de-risking major investments and driving economic growth."

MIQ Site Select is designed for high-stakes location decisions. Commercial real estate advisors use it to guide clients to the right markets, corporate executives rely on it to de-risk expansions or relocations, and economic development organizations leverage it to benchmark competitiveness and attract investment.

About MetropolisIQ

MetropolisIQ is a leading provider of AI-powered site selection solutions, helping businesses identify optimal locations by turning complex economic and workforce data into actionable insights.

About Lightcast

Lightcast is the global leader in labor market intelligence, empowering smarter decisions for businesses, education institutions, and governments worldwide. With the world's most comprehensive database, spanning over 3 billion job postings, 500 million career profiles, and 100+ government sources, Lightcast delivers unparalleled insight into skills, jobs, companies, professional profiles, and workforce trends across 165 countries. Lightcast's proprietary taxonomies, advanced AI, and expert guidance transform complex data into clear, actionable intelligence.

Lightcast has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, New Zealand, and India. Learn more at lightcast.io

