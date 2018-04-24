Metropolitan Capital Advises RatPac Dimmers

RatPac Dimmers is the leading manufacturer of lighting control and power distribution products for the motion picture and entertainment industry. The Company's products, manufactured at its Van Nuys, CA headquarters, include portable dimmers, wireless controls and power distribution devices and are used on the sets of blockbuster movies and Emmy-award winning TV series around the world.

The Metropolitan Capital team, led by Scott Cohen, supported RatPac through the closing of the transaction. Craig Brink, CEO and founder of RatPac Dimmers, stated, "The process of selling a business, of finding the right partner to help sell the business, is hard to overstate. I was told over and over how hard the due diligence process would be, how you cannot expect to complete the process on time but with Cohen and Metropolitan Capital on-board the process was, while hard, not painful and the close date was achieved." Brink continued that Metropolitan Capital, "helped to not only negotiate our value but worked to structure the deal that made sense for all five owners, each of whom had differing needs and personalities."

RatPac sought a growth-oriented partner to support expansion in its manufacturing footprint, geographic reach and product lines. Vopne's operational excellence and investing in growth proved to be an ideal fit. "We are thrilled to work with growing and successful entrepreneurs like Brink and his team at RatPac. We look forward to watching these two prosper and grow RatPac's business together," said Cohen.

About Metropolitan Capital

Metropolitan Capital is a universal bank serving entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, family offices and the small-to-medium-sized businesses they own. Metropolitan Capital creates customized solutions utilizing the firm's full suite of private banking, commercial banking, investment banking, wealth consulting and trust management expertise. Commercial and Private Banking services are provided by Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust, an FDIC insured corporation. Investment Banking services are provided by Metropolitan Capital Investment Banc, Inc., (Member FINRA/SIPC). For more information, visit www.metcapbank.com.

