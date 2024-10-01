Metropolitan Dermatology Adds Board-Certified Dermatologist/Fellowship Trained Mohs Surgeon to Growing Practice

CLARK, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrianna Marton, MD, FAAD joined Metropolitan Dermatology's Newton and Clark, NJ locations. Dr. Marton is a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship trained Mohs micrographic surgeon who specializes in the treatment and prevention of skin cancer.

Adrianna Marton, MD, FAAD

Dr. Marton is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and an Associate of the American College of Mohs Surgeons. She has authored numerous peer-reviewed journal articles and textbook chapters and has presented her research at national conferences. In addition to Mohs surgery, she is skilled in performing various cosmetic procedures including Botox, filler, and laser treatments.

Dr. Marton completed her undergraduate degree at Colgate University where she graduated cum laude. She then earned her medical degree at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, where she was inducted into both the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and the Gold Humanism Honor Society and also received the Glasgow-Rubin Achievement Award for graduating in the top 10% of her class. Dr. Marton subsequently completed an internship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, followed by dermatology residency at New York University. She then pursued advanced training with a fellowship in Mohs micrographic surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

"Dr. Marton is an incredibly talented Mohs surgeon and dermatologist. We are excited that she has joined our highly reputable team serving the communities of Newton and Clark," said Dr. Alex Doctoroff, founder and CEO of Metropolitan Dermatology. "Having impeccable credentials and training, most recently at Mount Sinai in New York City, Dr. Marton will bring the most current knowledge and expertise to our patients."

About Metropolitan Dermatology

Metropolitan Dermatology is a privately held, modern group dermatology practice with 20 locations in New Jersey and Staten Island. Founded by Dr. Alex Doctoroff, affiliate of the world- renowned Columbia University and New York Presbyterian Hospital, the practice provides a wide variety of services in cosmetic, medical and surgical dermatology. The expertise of our providers ranges from Mohs micrographic surgery for the treatment of skin cancer, to the treatment of psoriasis and allergic skin conditions, to photodynamic therapy for sun damage, pre-cancerous skin lesions, and acne.

