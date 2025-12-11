Metropolitan Dermatology Announces Same-Day Appointments and Cutting-Edge IGSRT Skin Cancer Treatment

CLARK, N.J., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Dermatology, a leading dermatology group with 22 locations across New Jersey and Staten Island, is pleased to announce that it now offers same-day appointments at most of its centers, making expert dermatologic care more accessible and prompt than ever.

As part of its commitment to delivering the highest standard of care, Metropolitan Dermatology continues to provide Mohs micrographic surgery, the most precise and effective technique for removing certain types of skin cancer. The practice's Mohs surgeons use advanced microscopic margin control to achieve the highest cure rates while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible.

To further broaden treatment options, the practice also offers Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (IGSRT) - a non-surgical, painless alternative for treating non-melanoma skin cancers. IGSRT combines low-energy radiation with ultrasound imaging to precisely target cancer cells, making it an excellent option for patients seeking a scar-free approach or those who are not ideal surgical candidates.

Clinical evidence supports IGSRT's effectiveness: recent studies show that IGSRT consistently delivers cure/control rates exceeding 99% for early-stage non-melanoma skin cancers (basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas), with minimal complications, favorable cosmetic outcomes, and short, well-tolerated treatments.

IGSRT offers a valuable non-surgical alternative for patients who prefer to avoid traditional surgery or for whom surgery may pose greater risk. By combining the convenience of same-day scheduling, the availability of advanced treatment modalities like IGSRT, and the clinical leadership of its founder - Dr. Alex Doctoroff, Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Columbia University Medical Center / New York-Presbyterian Hospital - Metropolitan Dermatology continues to deliver high-quality, patient-centered skin cancer care across its network.

"Skin cancer is highly treatable when caught early, and our goal is to make high-quality care accessible without delay," said Dr Alex Doctoroff. "By offering same-day appointments and multiple treatment modalities - from Mohs surgery to IGSRT - we ensure our patients receive individualized care tailored to their needs."

Metropolitan Dermatology emphasizes the importance of early detection through comprehensive skin cancer screenings. Board-certified dermatologists examine the skin for early warning signs of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers, providing patients with peace of mind and proactive care.

Metropolitan Dermatology is a leading provider of dermatologic care, offering advanced medical, surgical, and cosmetic services across multiple convenient locations in New Jersey and Staten Island. The practice is committed to delivering compassionate, patient-centered care supported by cutting-edge technology and a team of experienced, board-certified dermatologists, physician assistants and nurse practitioners. Metropolitan Dermatology is highly regarded by patients rating their experience in every location between 4 and 5 stars on Google.

